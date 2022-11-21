Nov. 21, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items of interest to those in and near Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. News that was reported with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Nov. 20 included: “Thanksgiving will be observed here by a union service in which all the local ministers will join at the Christian church at 10:30 a.m. Dr. L.M. Caldwell, pastor of the M.E. church, will preach the Thanksgiving sermon. A number of beautiful selections of music will be rendered by special talent. A collection will be taken and the amount distributed to the various churches of the town.”
“The ladies of the First Presbyterian church will serve a supper, including (indecipherable) and ice cream, at the open house, on Tuesday evening, Nov. 23, from 4 to 10 o’clock.”
“Miss Sarah M. Beckner, of Bull’s Gap, has adopted this place as her home, having recently come to her brother, I.N. Beckner, one of the city aldermen.”
“M.M. Fnyssaux (sic) and mother and Mrs. B.G. Hadden, of New Orleans, are guests at the Piedmont hotel.”
“Mrs. Dr. J.W. Cox has as her guest her mother, Mrs. W.P. Hoskins, of Knoxville. Mr. Hoskins having returned to Knoxville after the marriage of his daughter here.”
“Dr. J.H. Jones has returned to Virginia after visiting his son, D.H. Jones.”
“Mrs. E.H. West and daughter, Miss Clara, of Telford, are the guests of Dr. and Mrs. Jo. King.”
“W.L. McFarland, former druggist here, has moved his family to Bristol.”
The following news items carried a dateline from Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. The date was Nov. 20.
“Postmaster W.W. Willett went down near Leesburg on Tuesday last to attend the funeral of his uncle, William Bovell Crookshank, who met his death under rather sad circumstances. Mr. Crookshank was about 71 years old and was a most industrious and prosperous farmer. On Wednesday of last week he was hauling in his corn and fodder, and was riding on the top of the load. By some means he fell off, striking on the back of his neck on the coupling pole, crushing some of the bones. He lingered from Wednesday until Monday night, when he died.”
“Capt. William H. Martin, Pullman conductor, who has been on duty at Nashville during the entire Exposition, is here on a ten days’ visit to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. S.P. Martin.”
“It is said that a gentleman from Virginia will wed one of Jonesboro’s most popular young ladies on Dec. 14.”
“Sheriff Pritchett has had the ‘pen’, scaffold and everything pertaining to the hanging of Sims torn away, and that things have now been resumed their (indecipherable) away in and around our court house.”
“Mrs. W.C. Kirkland, who has been here for some weeks visiting her parents, Judge and Mrs. S.J. Kirkpatrick, had intended leaving for her home at New Orleans yesterday, but upon the advice of her physicians here, has deferred her return for a time.”
The reference to “Mrs. Dr.” means that Mrs. Cox’s husband was a physician.
Telford and Leesburg are communities in rural Washington County.
The Centennial, or Exposition, was a celebration, similar to a fair, in Nashville, celebrating Tennessee’s 100th anniversary. Tennessee became a state on June 1, 1796, so the Centennial was actually a bit late.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Nov. 21, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported that “J. Blaine Taylor, president of Taylor-Anderson-Smalling Hardware Co., who was removed to the Appalachian Hospital yesterday, is expected to be resting easy after an operation for appendicitis yesterday afternoon.
“Mr. Taylor has had recurrent attacks of appendicitis for several weeks but was hopeful of effecting a cure without an operation. Sunday afternoon he suffered a severe attack and after surgical examination, an operation was advised, that being successfully performed yesterday afternoon.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Nov. 21, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle warned readers of the danger of rabies. “Compulsory inoculation of all dogs against rabies within the city limits of Johnson City loomed last night with appointment of a committee to investigate and have an ordinance prepared for presentation to the members.”
“Appointment of the three-man committee, composed of Commissioners W. El. Washburn and Ted Deakins and City Attorney F.P. Morgan, representative of the Civitan Club, to enact a measure that ‘will protect the children of our city.’”
“Morgan told the commissioners that the Civitan Club had adopted promotion of a campaign for eradication of rabies in the city as a major project for the ensuing quarter. He cited a personal experience in which his five-year-old son had been bitten by a supposedly rabid dog about five weeks ago, and said that 13 people were taking similar shots at the same time as his son.”
“Citing the dangers involved in taking the rabies shots, Morgan declared that it was the belief of the Civitan Club that rabies could be eliminated 100 per cent within the city. He said the movement would in all probability extend to the rural sections and even into the state.”
“Morgan sought permission from the commissioners to present the movement plans to the Parent-Teachers Association in the city and to use radio and newspaper publicity.”
“’The reason we are asking for this permission to put on a publicity campaign is to show you that we are not trying to put a campaign on as a coercion against the city commissioners,’ Morgan said.”
Dr. Josh Hinkle, a local veterinarian, reports that “Rabies is a fatal viral infection that presents a very serious public health problem in animals and people. One of the most important parts of my job is providing direct rabies prevention to my pet patients and thereby indirectly protecting their owners.”
