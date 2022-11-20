By REBECCA HENDERSON and JOHNSON CITY PRESS
Nov. 20, 1890: The Comet reported that “The Carnegie Hotel is rapidly nearing completion. The masons laid the last brick on the chimney tops yesterday and the roofers completed their work this morning. The plumbers and electricians are busy arranging for steam, water, lights and calls, and an army of men are lathing and otherwise getting ready for the plasterers. Every effort will be made to have the building ready by the first of January. The wood-work is all worked out and ready to be applied and there will be no further delay.”
The Comet also informed readers that “Messers. J. C. Younger, the butcher, and C. G. Younger, the painter, of our city, have started up a new enterprise. They have formed a copartnership under the firm name of Younger Bros., and will manufacture Mattresses, Awnings and Tents. They have leased part of the building of the Windsor Restaurant for a number of years, and have secured the services of Mr. Jas. Ferguson, of Boston, Mass., who is an experienced man at this business, and he will manage it for them. Now our farmers can find sale for their straw, shucks, etc., for this firm will consume a large amount during the year.”
Nov. 20, 1912: The Herald and Tribune informed readers of sad news. “Romeo Russell, aged 37 years, died at his home here Thursday morning at 10:50 o’clock following a several months illness from tuberculosis. He was the son of Mr. J. R. Russell, proprietor of the Russell hotel. For a number of years he was an efficient employee of the Southern Railway at Knoxville. He numbered his friends by those with whom he came in contact.”
“Friday at 2 o’clock from the M. E. Church, South, beautiful and impressive funeral services were conducted by the pastor, Rev. W. J. Wysor. Interment followed in the old cemetery with Masonic honors.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1912.
Nov. 20, 1922: A century ago today, the Evansville Press informed readers that “Near Johnson City, Tenn., a drunk pig led officers to a still. The farmer may plead he was raising pickled pig’s feet.”
The Evansville Press was a newspaper published in Evansville, Indiana.
Nov. 20, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, many Johnson Citians set their alarm clocks extra early so they could hear the wedding festivities of Princess Elizabeth on the radio. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, with an article carrying the byline of Jack Smith and a dateline from London and a date of Nov. 19, that “Princess Elizabeth, as nervous as a commoner bride, walked up the aisle tonight in Westminster Abbey in final private rehearsal for her wedding tomorrow to Phillip Mountbatten.
“Outside tin the misty cold and darkness great crowds cheering the princess and the handsome lieutenant of her heart’s choice arrived and departed with King George, Queen Elizabeth and a select bridal party.”
“Already in the London cold, hours before tomorrow’s ceremony, faithful spectators were staking out claims on curbsides along the route of the wedding procession which does not begin until 11 a.m. (6 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) tomorrow.”
“Thousands who waited before flood-lit Buckingham Palace and sang ‘We Want the Princess’ and ‘All the Nice Girls Love a Sailor’ were rewarded with a personal appearance of the royal family after the return from the wedding rehearsal.”
“A deafening roar went up from the crowd as Elizabeth, Philip, the king and queen stepped out onto the balcony, bathed in a great light dazzling through the mist.”
“’Good luck,’ a little old man in tattered clothes shouted hoarsely.”
“’God bless you both. I hope the sun shines for you tomorrow,’ a woman yelled.”
“Then a cry went up, ‘God Save the King!’”
“Excitement swept the smoky cities and sleepy villages throughout the king’s realm.”
“Abbey officials said the rehearsal went off smoothly and well. ‘There really were no hitches, and tomorrow’s ceremony should be perfect,’ one official said.”
“My, my, she does look nervous, doesn’t she,’ said a middle-aged housewife as Elizabeth entered the Abbey on the arm of her fiancé.”
“The bridal couple spoke no words of the ceremony, but after they left with the king and queen another fuller rehearsal was carried out by the clergy.”
Nov. 20, 1952: The Erwin Record reported, “AYC W. S. Rader, Jr., after spending 4 weeks with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. S. Rader, 222 Catawba Street, left Sunday for a new base. He will be located in Empire, Mich. Young Rader has spent the past 15 months in Alaska as a radar man.”
The Erwin Record is still in publication.
Nov. 20, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published advice in the “Dear Abby” column that is still good today. Dear Abby wrote:
“Confidential to those who don’t know what to give the child who has everything for Christmas: I highly recommend a subscription to the monthly magazine Highlights for Children. There are stories for adults to read to youngsters not yet able to read, as well as articles for children from 6 to 12 years old. There are pictures, things to do, riddles and puzzles which teach children to think! All entirely wholesome. No guns or violence. For a truly educational and worthwhile gift order Highlights for Children.”
Highlights for Children is still in publication.
Nov. 20, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported, “The city of Johnson City has completed the planting of 183 street trees in residential areas just north of downtown on Holston, Chilhowie, 8th, Watauga and Unaka avenues.”
“Tree species were carefully chosen with consideration given to proximity of utility lines, sidewalks and curbs. The species chosen included hedge maples, willow oaks, red maples, honey locusts and white ashes.”
“The tree planting was part of a comprehensive urban forestry project made possible by a grant from the U.S. Forest Service through the Tennessee Division of Forestry.”
