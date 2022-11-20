Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

By REBECCA HENDERSON and JOHNSON CITY PRESS

Nov. 20, 1890: The Comet reported that “The Carnegie Hotel is rapidly nearing completion. The masons laid the last brick on the chimney tops yesterday and the roofers completed their work this morning. The plumbers and electricians are busy arranging for steam, water, lights and calls, and an army of men are lathing and otherwise getting ready for the plasterers. Every effort will be made to have the building ready by the first of January. The wood-work is all worked out and ready to be applied and there will be no further delay.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column?