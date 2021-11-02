Nov. 2, 1887: The Yorkville Enquirer quoted The Comet, in saying “Col. T.E. Matson, Chief Engineer of the Charleston, Cincinnati and Chicago Railroad, informs us that work will be commenced on that road in the Breaks of the Cumberland within the next ten days. Capt. H.W. Lumsden, of this place (meaning Yorkville), will have charge of the construction force and will leave this week for the Breaks.”
The article continued, “The company will also put a force of hands at work here and work north to the coal fields right away. An engineer corps will be here to locate the line within the next 15 days. Arrangements have also been made to begin work in the Iron Mountain tunnel this fall and work through the winter. By beginning the heavy work first this company has shown the familiarly with railroad work and have gained the confidence of the people.”
Yorkville is about 173 miles from Johnson City. Iron Mountain is near Asheville.
The Yorkville Enquirer was a newspaper published in Yorkville, South Carolina. It ceased publication in 2006. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1887; The Comet was a weekly publication.
Nov. 2, 1891: The Sentinel reported, “W.D. Peters, Esq., formerly of the Johnson City Press, was down to see the sights of Morristown Saturday.”
The Sentinel was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any copies of the Johnson City Press in 1891.
Nov. 2, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff published a card of thanks from Evan McLean. It read, “We desire to thank the many friends of the family for their kindly ministering to our mother through sickness and death, especially Mr. Isaac Harr and his family, and for the many acts of kindness of sympathetic friends, for their florals and messages of condolence.”
Nov. 2, 1921: One hundred years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported news about the death of a prominent citizen. “Rufas May died at his house here at 9 o’clock Tuesday night, after having been confined to his room for a few days with heart trouble.”
“He was nearly 72 years of age, was born on Chuckey river (sic) and spent the greater part of his life in the mercantile business in Jonesboro. He served for a number of years as treasurer of the city school board and always too much interest in the school. He served one term as floterial representative in the legislature from this district. At the time of his death, he was a member of Governor Taylor’s staff. He was a member of the Baptist church. He is survived by his wife, a daughter, Mrs. S.W. Mitchell, of Bristol and two sons, Robert and William of this place, and one brother, Frank May.”
“As we go to press, funeral arrangements had not been made.”
The Chucky River referred to is a reference to the Nolichucky River.
In regard to a floterial representative, a floterial district is a type of legislative district which is composed of several individual districts that would independently not be able to have any additional representation, but that have a combined population that enables the legislative district to have an additional seat in the governmental body.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1921. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Nov. 2, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Mrs. J.B. Roithner entertained with a beautifully planned children’s Hallowe’en (sic) party at her home … West Holston Avenue, Wednesday night in compliment to her little son, Master Vernon Roithner.”
Nov. 2, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle opined the virtues of Girl Scouting in an editorial. “Under the competent direction and supervision of trained volunteer leaders, Girl Scouts everywhere are becoming more and more an indispensable part of community, national and international life. How? By learning, within their own troops, to be useful and active citizens able to make decisions; to respect the rights of others; to participate in group planning and the carrying out of plans; by keeping abreast of current changes, trends and activities, being able and ready to offer their skills and services, whenever and wherever needed.”
“Girl Scouting, the largest organization of its kind for girls in the world, was founded in the United States about thirty-five years ago by the late Juliette Low, in whose memory national Girl Scout Week is celebrated annually. The traditional Seven Service Days, as they are called, are set aside to demonstrate the many and varied activities which are available to girls through the Girl Scout program. Sunday, uniformed troops will attend services in their own churches. Monday is Homemaking Day; Tuesday, Arts and Crafts Day; Wednesday, International Friendship Day, Thursday, Citizenship Day and the anniversary of Mrs. Low’s birthday; and Saturday, Out-of-Doors Activities Day.”
“The children of the world today will be the citizens of the world tomorrow. The future, the job of digging new ditches through which the waters of peace and economic stability are to flow, belongs to them. With their courage and their young energy, as demonstrated by the Girl Scouts, they are the world’s insurance for harmonious living. But they must be backed up. They must be guided and helped, and that job belongs to the adults.”
“Girl Scouting, the common ground of understanding to all girls, regardless of nationality, race, or creed, now serves over a million girls. With sponsorship and more volunteer leaders it could serve a million more. Every woman with a hobby to share, an interest in girls, or an interest in the future of the world, has something to offer Girl Scouting.”
Nov. 2, 1955: Lola Mae Taylor, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hoyle Taylor of Johnson City, wed SFC Joe Ebarb, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ira Ebarb, of Noble, Louisiana. The wedding, which was open church, took place at the First Freewill Baptist Church in the Keystone community of Johnson City. The couple met on a blind date, arranged by one of SFC Ebarb’s Army buddies, who was from Johnson City. (Source: Personal communication between Joe Ebarb and Rebecca Henderson.)
Nov. 2, 1958: Carolyn King reported to readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mr. Al Weaver, our Merchandise Manager and Mrs. Margaret Correll, our Fashion Coordinator leave this week on a buying spree in New York to bring back to Johnson City the very latest creations possible at prices you find pleasing.” This information was relayed in the form of a column, which was actually an advertisement.