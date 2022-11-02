Nov. 2, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “S. C. Williams of Johnson City spent yesterday in the city.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee, from 1892–1898. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Nov. 2, 1914: With a dateline from Hampton, the Johnson City Staff reported tragic news. “Charles Johnson, sixteen years of age, son of ‘Lum’ Johnson, was shot and instantly killed Sunday morning at one o’clock at Hampton, five miles southeast of this place.”
“According to information received here, Robert Teague, aged sixty-seven years, has been arrested and admits that he fired the fatal shot, when the victim with several other boys playing Hallowe’en pranks, attempted to carry wood from near his home to place it on a store porch. Soon after the tragedy was reported in this place, Sheriff R. C. Collins left for Hampton and began an investigation, resulting in the arrest of Mr. Teague. It is reported that Mr. Teague admits that he shot, but says that he fired at a party of boys with the intention of frightening them away from his place. The boy’s death resulted from a heavy charge from a shot-gun entering his breast. None of the others in the party was reported to have been shot.”
“Teague was given a preliminary hearing at Hampton today and released on bond. Allen and Clark, lawyers, represented the defendant and the prosecution was represented by Attorneys Lee F. Miller and John H. Tipton. The tragedy has cast a gloom over the community and has been the subject of much comment here and at Hampton. Young Johnson lived with his father one mile from Hampton and was well known in this place.”
“The Pittsburg Lumber company have ceased to run their mill at night and are only running 11 hours daily.”
“We have permitted another swiney (sic) joint to again get on foot in our town. It is a rendezvous for boys, loafers, and liquor drinkers.”
Hampton is located about 16 miles from Johnson City.
Nov. 2, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported that many Johnson Citians and other residents of the area had attended the John Phillip Sousa concert held earlier in the week.
“Mrs. A. T. Patterson, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Beley, Mrs. C. M. Brown, Mrs. F. A. Milligan and Miss Moore of Greeneville were visitors in the city on Tuesday and attended the Sousa Band Concert.”
“Mr. Phil Taylor of Limestone was the guest of Mr. J. A. Pouder on Tuesday, coming to the city to hear the famous Sousa and his Band.”
“Mr. John D. Cox of Jonesboro was a visitor in the city on Tuesday attending the Sousa Bank Concert in the evening.”
“Mr. Fred Rosenblatt, Mr. Henry Brown and Mr. C. H. Bewley of Greeneville, were prominent visitors in the city on Tuesday attending the Sousa Band Concert; they were guests at the Rotary Club luncheon at the Hotel Windsor.”
“Mr. Ed Matthews and Mr. S. C. Shanks of Limestone were prominent visitors in the city on Tuesday evening here to attend the Sousa Band Concert.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922.
Nov. 2, 1931: The Elizabethton Star reported news regarding several area residents. “Mrs. J. W. Campbell and daughter, Katherine have returned from a visit over the week-end with Mrs. Raymond Smalling at Central.
“Mrs. Lucy Hodges is visiting with her parents in Bluefield, W. Va. She is expected to return today.”
“Mrs. J. Y. Jordan and daughter, Dorothy, of Asheville, N. C., are spending several days here with relatives.”
“Shack Allen of the University of Tennessee spent the week-end in Elizabethton with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. R. Allen.”
“Clarence Nave has returned from a two weeks’ hunting trip on Holston Mountain.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Nov. 2, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, by means of a captioned photograph taken by Jim Ellis, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned about progress in downtown Johnson City. The caption read, “Pavement has been laid on a new link between Market and Main streets at Fountain Square. It is expected the improvement will speed up traffic in the congested downtown area.”
Nov. 2, 1958: With a dateline from Erwin, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Fire broke out in the Cherokee National Park forest along the Buffalo Mountain section near Unicoi Friday night involving about six acres of oak, yellow pine and other hardwoods.”
“Fire hit the Horse Creek area earlier this week, with about 12 acres of forest land burned.”
“The Buffalo Mountain blaze was sighted by the Pinnacle Lookout station of the forest service’s fire tower network around 8:30 p.m., and a work crew was immediately dispatched to the scene from Unicoi.”
“Dispatcher Doyle Fields said the fire was under control yesterday morning.”
Nov. 2, 1962: The Cuban missile crisis was still in the news, as the Johnson City Press-Chronicle headlines revealed, “’Castro says he won’t submit to inspection.”
Nov. 2, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Giant Food Markets ran an advertisement in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. A five pound bag of white sugar was 39 cents. A can of whole kernel golden corn was 20 cents. Sirloin steak was $1.39 a pound. Giant gave S & H Green Stamps, which were a trading stamp of the day.
Thirty-nine cents in 1972 is now worth about $2.76, making 20 cents from that year worth $1.42. A dollar and thirty-nine cents in 1972 currently has the purchasing power of about $9.85. All of these current values are taken from www.in2013dollars.com.
Nov. 2, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported that “Carol Keiner, a local volunteer, has been recognized by the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation’s National Volunteer Leadership Conference, held in Washington, D. C.”
“The recognition came as the result of Keiner’s work with the chapter to help improve the health of America’s babies.”
