NOVEMBER 2
Nov. 2, 1871: The Herald and Tribune, the newspaper based in Jonesboro, reported, “Johnson City has a good school in operation. We cannot speak definitely as to the numbers in attendance. Two teachers are employed.”
Nov. 2, 1903: The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “The mountain branch, National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers, after having made its initial opening on October 15, under many difficulties, has made signal progress in every direction. But few people realize what it means to formally open a soldier’s home, and on opening, find that the most thoughtful and careful arrangement of plan and detail as well as the necessary preparation to meet the necessities of the situation in many respects fall far short. It is dealing in futures, and many surprises are in store for those who deal in this unknown quantity, especially when there is no precedent to go by, and, in the very nature of things, no data upon which to found any certain estimate.”
Nov. 2, 1929: The Bristol News Bulletin, a newspaper in Bristol Virginia-Tennessee, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported tragic news. “Rev. R.L. Stevenson, a minister of Murphysboro (sic), Tenn., was almost instantly killed (on Nov. 1) when the car in which he was riding was struck and demolished by Southern Railway train No. 47 at a crossing near the U.S. Soldier’s home here. Rev. Stevenson was alone in the car. The passenger train was coming into Johnson City from Knoxville. It stopped after the accident.”
Nov. 2, 1935: Readers of the Johnson City Chronicle learned Sam R. Sells was still critically ill in his home on Sunset Hill in Johnson City, according to his physician, Dr. E.T. Brading. Mr. Sells was a prominent Johnson City executive, as well as a former member of Congress, representing the First District of Tennessee.
Nov. 2, 1947: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Fire companies 2, 3, and 4 answered a call to the home of Wiley Harris, 1103½ Henry street, Friday at 12:30 p.m., when children playing with matches had set fire to a wood pile underneath the house. Damage was small, Fire Chief L.L. Geisler said.”
Nov. 2, 1962: The Hilltoppers swamped rival Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett in football, winning 27-7.
Nov. 2, 1963: The Casper Morning Star, a newspaper in Casper, Wyoming, reported news with an interesting tie to Johnson City. “Attorney and board member for the First of Glenrock is Mayme Miller … a native of Johnson City, Tenn.” First of Glenrock was a bank. The article continued to say, “Miller is married to the former Mariko Terasaki, the daughter of Gwen Terasaki, the Johnson City, Tenn., girl who married a Japanese diplomat and later told the story of her war-time experiences in the best-selling book, ‘Bridge to the Sun,’ The book was also made into a motion picture.” The news account went on to say, “The Millers have three sons, ranging in age from three to eight.”
Nov. 2, 1966: Bonanza in the Holiday Shopping Center advertised its Chuckwagon Luncheon for 99 cents. That would equate to about $7.95 in 2020.
Nov. 2, 1969: Mischief abounded, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Mrs. Bill Adams, 400 E. Watauga, reported to Johnson City police that three boys threw an apple through a window in her home Friday night.”
Nov. 2, 1971: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned of a customer at the Mall being bit by a white rat. “Betsy Alice Morgan, 18, Dyer St., was released following treatment at Memorial Hospital last night after allegedly being bitten by (a) white rat at the Mall.” The article continued, “According to Sgt. George Hicks, Miss Morgan was looking at carpet when she saw the white rat and attempted to catch it. In the resulting melee, Miss Morgan was nipped on the left index finger by the rodent.”