Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Nov. 19, 1885: The Comet reported several items of interest pertaining to local or area residents. Among them are: “Mr. E. B. Clark returned yesterday from an extended trip to Boston.”

“Walter Seaver has returned from a visit to Hawkins county.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.