Nov. 19, 1885: The Comet reported several items of interest pertaining to local or area residents. Among them are: “Mr. E. B. Clark returned yesterday from an extended trip to Boston.”
“Walter Seaver has returned from a visit to Hawkins county.”
“Dr. I. C. Anderson, of Bristol, is in town and will remain until Saturday evening.”
“Mr. Alf Hickey came up from Loudon Saturday evening and spent Sunday at home.”
“Mr. Will Hodge and wife, of Texas, former residents of this county, are on a visit to East Tennessee.”
“The infant child of Thos. Maloney died Saturday night, and was taken to Midway for burial.”
“Mrs. H. H. Ray, of Shell Creek, has been visiting the family of Mr. J. C. Hardin, and returned home Monday evening.”
“Mr. Benj. Simcox, of Knoxville is visiting his son, Mr. Sam Simcox foreman of the Johnson City Foundry and Machine Shops.”
“John Mathes told The Comet he was going to-----to-----to-----ha, ha, ha, ha-----and he chuckled so he could not tell the rest.”
“Miss Mollie O. Love stopped off in Johnson City a few days on her return from New York. She will leave for Asheville soon.”
“Hon. Jno. Allison, Secretary of State, has been at home at Jonesboro for several days. He attended Court at Elizabethton last week.”
Loudon, Tennessee, is about 139 miles from Johnson City.
There are several rural communities known as “Midway.”
Shell Creek is a community in rural Carter County.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1885.
Nov. 19, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Nov. 18. Readers learned that “Gen. John T. Wilder, the newly-appointed pension agent, is very ill with la grippe at his home at Cheston. The general partly contracted his illness by exposure speaking at the dedication of the Pennsylvania monuments in Chickamauga Park last Saturday.”
Cheston, Tennessee, is located near Sewanee, Tennessee. Sewanee is about 266 miles from Johnson City.
Chickamauga National Military Park is located near Chattanooga. Chattanooga is about 216 miles from Johnson City.
We now call “la grippe” influenza.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Nov. 19, 1922: A century ago today, The Sunday Chronicle reported “On Friday evening Mr. Russell G. Bishop entertained a limited number of his friends with a Radio Party at his business office. The evening hours were delightfully spent in listening to world famous orchestras and soloists from Pittsburgh, Schenectady, Philadelphia and Atlanta. Late in the evening refreshments, including iced drinks and wafers, were served.”
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle on other days of the week.
Nov. 19, 1939: The Sunday Press-Chronicle used big, black, bold headlines to inform readers that “140 Perish As Nazi Mine Sinks Liner; Firing Squads Combat Czech Uprising.”
The Sunday Press-Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle on other days of the week.
Nov. 19, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from London. In an article with the byline of Jack Smith, readers learned that “King George VI today brightened the joy of royal wedding week with an offer to increase Princess Elizabeth’s $60,000 annual government allowance out of his own savings in order to avoid a ‘burden’ on his subjects in a time of economic stress.”
“In a message to Parliament that evoked thunderous cheers and enriched the people’s warm feelings for his family, the sovereign said he rather than the government should put up whatever additional money the princess and Lt. Philip Mountbatten will need after their wedding Thursday.”
“Court circles, newspapers and the people generally had expected the treasury would boost the princess’ income and award a separate allowance to Philip out of public funds.”
Sixty thousand dollars in 1947 is now worth nearly $800,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Nov. 19, 1959: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A long-cherished dream of both Johnson City and Boone, N. C., becomes reality today.”
“Formal opening of the ‘short route to Boone’ takes place at both the state line and at Boone.”
“Eleven miles will be cut from the distance between Boone and Johnson City, via Tennessee Highway 159 and N. C. Highway 603.”
“The short route has been a project of both cities for years, in order to promote trade, industry and tourists in both Upper East Tennessee and Western North Carolina.”
“Lt. Gov. William D. Baird will head the Tennessee delegation at a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony at the state line at 3 p.m. and at a banquet tonight in Boone.”
“The ‘short route to Boone’ was started in 1936 with the construction of 1 ½ miles. In 1950, the highway was extended to the Watauga-Avery county line. Three years later, it was extended across Avery County to the Tennessee line.”
“The final miles of the route were opened to traffic in August.”
“Completion of the link brings Boone and Johnson City about an hour apart. The distance between the two cities is reduced from 63 miles to 52 miles.”
Nov. 19, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle noted that “Steve Nelson, education writer for the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, received special recognition recently in ‘PR Briefs,’ a publication of the Tennessee Education Association.”
“Citing the news coverage of the recent American Education Week observation, the bulletin singled out Nelson’s six-part education series as deserving ‘special recognition.’”
“Nelson’s feature highlighted the total spectrum of education.”
American Education Week was Nov. 14–18 this year.
Nov. 19, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press informed readers that “Johnson City Police Officer Glester Harvey, the last traditional patrolman with the JCPD, retired Nov. 5 after 28 years and 10 months of service, JCPD Chief Ron Street recently announced.”
“During his tenure with the JCPD, Harvey worked as patrolman, desk sergeant, jailer and work detail officer.”
“Since 1978, all police officers hired at the JCPD have been trained in both police and fire functions under the Public Safety Officer program.”
“Harvey was the last JCPD officer to conduct only police duties.”
