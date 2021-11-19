Nov. 19, 1874: The Herald and Tribune reported Col. George W. Telford, for whom Telford is named, had been in feeble health. He “was thought to be improving, was taken considerable worse on Monday last week and it is now thought his recovery is doubtful.”
Telford is a community in rural Washington County.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1874.
Nov. 19, 1891: The Comet reported, “Jake Hewley, the E.T., V & G. cow coroner, came to the city yesterday evening.”
Nov. 19, 1903: The Comet opined, “Alderman Wofford has voluntarily declined remuneration after twelve years of active and painstaking service as alderman. While The Comet differs with him politically we have frequently found pleasure in endorsing his position upon measures for the public good. He retires from active political life and the good will of his fellow citizens.”
Nov. 19, 1914: The Johnson City Staff reported on a recent luncheon given by Mrs. Thad Cox. “A charming affair of beautiful arrangements was the elaborate luncheon given on Wednesday for the members of the Merry Wives and a few invited guests by Mrs. Thad Cox at her home on Watauga avenue (sic).”
The story went on to speak of the menu, “consisting of grape fruit (sic), quail on toast, mangoes, hot rolls, escalloped oysters, lemon ice, pineapple and asparagus salad on lettuce, cheese balls, wafers, mincemeat wafers with whipped cream, coffee and nuts.”
Nov. 19, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on an exciting engagement. “Mrs. Almira Hayes announced the engagement and approaching marriage of her daughter, Isabel, to Judge Samuel C. Williams of Johnson City, the wedding to take place in January.”
The article, which initially appeared in the Nashville Banner, continued, “Miss Hayes, who recently resigned important work in connection with the department of public instruction, is one of the best-known and most esteemed among the young Tennessee women who have in the past few years given their talents and their time to public work which has been for the upbuilding and advance of the institutions of the state. Hers is an ability of high order which, united to a tactful and discriminating mind, and goodness that is as genuine as it is marked, has made her a personality of distinction and of lovely womanly charm.”
Further details included: “Judge Williams was appointed by Gov. Hooper to fill a vacancy succeeding Senator Shields on the Supreme Court of Tennessee and was re-elected to office at the ensuing August election. He did not stand for re-election when the term expired, and returned to his home at Johnson City, where he is one of the best-known and most influential citizens of the East Tennessee section. As a lawyer he stands among the leaders in his profession throughout the South.”
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998.
Nov. 19, 1921: One hundred years ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City, The Journal and Tribune reported, “President Harding has acknowledged the receipt of a message from the churches here stating that the members were praying for the success of the disarmament conference, in which he thanked them for the message.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Nov. 19, 1926: The Nashville Banner, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported a horrific story. “John Baltis, 61, near here, fell against a buzz saw last night. His body was sawed almost completely in half but he was able to stagger a half-dozen steps before falling dead.”
Nov. 19, 1931: The Charlotte News, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on the condition of former Governor Taylor. “The condition of former Governor Alfred A. Taylor, ill in a hospital here, was described as ‘unchanged’ early today, after the Tennessee political leader had shown a decided improvement yesterday.”
The article continued to say, “Chatting with his physician and friends, ‘Uncle Alf’ as he is known to thousands, yesterday thanked members of the Tennessee General Assembly for the resolutions of regard passed Tuesday and remarked that he probably was out of the political battles of the State for the remainder of his life.”
The Charlotte News was published in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is no longer in publication. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in November, 1931.
Nov. 19, 1937: The Johnson City Press and Staff News alerted readers to the movies that were currently being shown in Johnson City theaters. “The Gun Ranger” was showing at the Liberty, while “43 Fathers” was playing at the Majestic. “Fury and the Woman” was showing at the Sevier, as well as “Local Bad Man.” “Between Two Women” was showing at the State, and “Easy Living” was playing at the Tennessee.
Nov. 19, 1942: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Private Clyde Hilton is visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. S.G. Hilton, 600 West Ninth avenue (sic). He will return today to his post at Fort Crockett, Texas.”
Nov. 19, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A community council for Johnson City moved one step nearer realization with action taken at a meeting last night of representatives from virtually every organization in the city.”
Nov. 19, 1949: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Companies 2, 3 and 4 answered an alarm shortly before 8 p.m. yesterday when an electric motor caught fire over Masengill’s Store on East Main street (sic) in Johnson City’s business district, Assistant Fire Chief George W. Wilson said. Damage was estimated at $25.”
Twenty-five dollars in 1949 would be worth about $273 today, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Nov. 19, 1955: The Bristol Herald Courier reported, “Washington College’s Eagles trimmed Happy Valley, 58-56 tonight in the Happy Valley gym in a game that was close all the way.”
Nov. 19, 1962: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that Dana Ruth Frost had been selected as the “Teen of the Week,” the first person selected in that program.
“The Boones Creek High School junior is the first to be honored in the Optimist Club’s new ‘Teen of the Week’ program.”
Dana Ruth resided with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dana Frost at Route 11, Kingsport.
Route 11 was located in the Woodland Heights community.
Nov. 19, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle, in a captioned picture on the front page, showed giant Christmas cards that would be sent to members of the military. “Jim Lowe, Jim Holt and Hark O-Reilly check the king-sized Christmas greetings which will be sent to the four branches of service for the GIs in Vietnam. The giant Christmas cards will bear the signature of over 2,500 students and others bearing the good wishes of East Tennessee State University. The project is sponsored by Alpha Phi Omega.”
Nov. 19, 1972: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “In a surprise move, members of the Lamar Parent-Teacher Association voted Thursday to disband as the official organization for parent-teacher interaction at the school.”