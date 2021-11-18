Nov. 18, 1840: The Whig reported on a wedding that had recently taken place. “On Tuesday evening the 5th inst., by the Rev. Mr. Shell, Mr. Samuel H. Miller to Miss Eliza Randy, all of this county.”
“Inst.” Is an abbreviation meaning “in the same month,” so the wedding referenced took place on November 5, 1840.
The Whig was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way at the time.
Nov. 18, 1846: The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal reported, “Married, On (sic) Wednesday evening the 11th inst., by the Rev. James Miller, Mr. Charles P. Byers, the Miss Emeline Cox, daughter of Mr. John Cox – all of this county.”
Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1846.
Nov. 18, 1880: The Herald and Tribune carried an advertisement for a nursery in Rheatown. “Mr. Eli Marshall, proprietor of the Rheatown Nursery, wishes it distinctly understood that he has on hand large and splendid assortment of fruit trees, which he offers at the very lowest prices. His trees are of the very best quality.”
Depending on the route taken, Rheatown is between 27 and 30 miles from Johnson City, and about 1.5 miles from Chuckey.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1880.
Nov. 18, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune quipped, quoting The Comet: “Bob Taylor never told but one lie during the whole campaign. When he opened in Elizabethton he told his audience that his opponent, G.N. Tillman, was a gentleman.”
The election referenced was one in which Mr. Taylor was elected Governor of Tennessee.
As mentioned elsewhere in this column the Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1896.
Nov. 18, 1900: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported from Johnson City, “Monday night Gov. Bob Taylor delivered his new lecture, ‘Sentiment,’ for the first time to one of the largest audiences ever assembled in this city (meaning Johnson City).”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Nov. 18, 1921: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported, with a dateline from Johnson City that “President Sidney Gilbreath, of the State Normal school (sic), leaves this morning for Jacksboro, where he is to speak at the dedication of the new Campbell County Central high school (sic) building tomorrow. He will return to Morristown Saturday morning to speak to the Hamblen County teachers’ gathering.”
The State Normal School is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Jacksboro is approximately 142 miles from Johnson City.
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Nov. 18, 1931: Members of the Monday Club learned of some of the expectations they needed to observe. “In the event a Monday Club member is seen ‘chewing gum’ during a general meeting … the said member will receive a written reprimand signed by the president and the recording secretary. She shall be told the severity of the offense and warned of a future episode. In the event a Monday Club member is seen ‘chewing gum’ a second time during a general meeting … she will be automatically expelled from membership and escorted to the door. She can never ever be reinstated as a member of The Monday Club.” (Source: Achieves of Appalachia, Mary Beth Spina Family Papers.)
Nov. 18, 1935: With a dateline of Johnson City, readers of the Nashville Banner learned of the death of Mrs. Mary Etta Depew. Mrs. Depew was 54, and the wife of E.S. Depew, who was the publisher of the Jonesboro Herald and Tribune. Mrs. Depew died of pneumonia in a hospital.
The Jonesboro Herald and Tribune is the same newspaper as the Herald and Tribune, which is still in publication. Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1935. The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998.
Nov. 18, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, The Birmingham News reported sports news with a dateline from Johnson City. “Carl A. Jones, Jr., Johnson City publisher was reelected president of the Appalachian League for his third consecutive term.”
“The directors of the eight-club Class D circuit, at their annual meeting, also names Chauncey DeVault, of Bristol, Tenn.-Va., vice president.”
“During the years Jones has been president, the league was expanded from four to eight members.”
The Birmingham News was, and still is, a newspaper published in Birmingham, Alabama. In 1946, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Monday. November 18, 1946 fell on a Monday.
Nov. 18, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on plans for the upcoming Centennial celebration, in the form of a Christmas parade. “Johnson City’s yearlong Centennial celebration will have a year-ending boost Dec. 1 with what the Chamber of Commerce calls, ‘the biggest Christmas parade ever seen in East Tennessee.’”
The parade was projected to last approximately 90 minutes and would feature balloons, floats, beauty queens, school bands and antique cars.
Nov. 18, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle advised readers to “Enjoy today!” in regard to the weather forecast.
More details revealed that, “The unusually fine November weather is due for a change beginning tonight.”
“The forecast calls for generally fair skies today with a high in the lower 70’s.”
“Tonight should be increasingly cloudy with a low in the upper 60’s.”
“Come tomorrow, the prediction is for considerable cloudiness with showers likely in the late afternoon and evening. High tomorrow should be in the middle 60’s.”
“The record high for this date was 79 in 1958, the record low 17 in 1959.”
Nov. 18, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Mark Stevens, the Johnson City Press reported, “When people sing the praises of Olivia Sells Terrell, their collective voice sounds like a full-bodied gospel choir.”
“They call her an activist and an advocate. They call her energetic and genteel.”
“Some even call her Little Miss Blood.”
“’I don’t think anyone can talk with Olivia and not be inspired,’ says American Red Cross apheresis /bone marrow consultant Ann Hall, who counts Olivia among her closest friends.”
“Olivia has no shortage of close friends. Everyone, it seems, has a kind word for the retired president of Johnson City Red Cross.”
“During the 14 years Olivia worked at the ARC, she gained a reputation as a tireless advocate for the need to increase area blood banks.”
“’It was,’ Hall says of Olivia’s dedication, ‘her life’s blood.’”
“Now, after years of urging citizens to give blood to help save lives, it is Olivia who relies on the kindness of strangers.”
“’I’m on the other side of the fence now,’ Olivia says. ‘Where I used to ask people to donate blood for other people, right now I’m hoping they donate so it’s there when I need it.’”
“’I have become part of the populace that is going to need blood.’”
“Olivia is fighting, as she says, a ‘winning battle against cancer.’”