Nov. 18, 1886: The Comet informed readers that “Gov. R.L. Taylor and family passed through Johnson City last Tuesday morning on their way to Carter county to visit homefolks.”
Nov. 18, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported home décor news that initially appeared in The Chicago Record. Readers were advised:
“Don’t put borders on carpets for small rooms.”
“Don’t hang chandeliers or lamps in low-ceiled rooms.”
“Don’t be chary of rich, warm tints in northern rooms.”
“Don’t buy what suits the fancy regardless of their combined effects.”
“Don’t select anything because it is fashionable but because it is good.”
“Don’t believe for a minute that expensiveness is essential to beautiful effects.”
“Don’t have any apparent, much less any regular, arrangement to furniture.”
“Don’t make a table a pivotal point from which the rest of the furniture radiates.”
“Don’t make a narrow door narrower with a heavy drapery. We drape too much.”
Chary is a reluctance to do something.
According to www.loc.gov, The Chicago Record was published from 1893 until 1901.
Nov. 18, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported that “State and federal roads platted to pass through Johnson City at this time include the Memphis to Bristol highway, leading from Jonesboro to Elizabethton; Asheville-Moccasin Gap highway, by way of Erwin, Johnson City and Kingsport; Asheville to Bristol, same route from North Carolina to Johnson City, then branching north to Bristol, by way of Austin Springs. Other lateral roads are being projected through the county, to connect smaller towns in Washington and adjoining counties.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922.
Nov. 18, 1936: The Johnson City Press informed readers that “W.R. Repass, U.S. Commissioner, said today that Casper Crowe, 21-year-old resident of 105 Lamont street, yesterday voluntarily came to his office and made $500 bond for his appearance at the next term of circuit court on a charge of transporting liquor.”
“Federal Officer Joe Thomas and Deputy Sheriffs Burgess and Vines, Sheriff Carl Young said, seized Crowe’s car, alleged to contain 21 gallons of liquor, on Monday night while making an investigation on the Cherokee road. They failed, however, to apprehend Crowe at the time.”
Five hundred dollars in 1936 is now worth about $10,600, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Nov. 18, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported very sad news. The news carried a dateline from Limestone, and a date from Nov. 17. “Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Tilson of Limestone have received word that the body of their son, Pfc. Jesse Dwight Tilson, who was killed in action in Germany, March 24, 1945, will arrive in Greeneville on Tuesday morning.”
“The body will be taken to the residence, where it will remain until time for the funeral.”
“Pfc. Tilson was a graduate of East Tennessee State College. He volunteered for service in August, 1942, and was sent overseas in 1944. He was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in action on November 24, 1944. Pfc. Tilson served under General Allen in the famed ‘Timber Wolf’ Division.”
“Surviving besides the parents are four sisters, Joy Gail Tilson, Mrs. Harold McCracken of Limestone, Mrs. Ray Garber and Mrs. Wilburn Usary of Johnson City, and four brothers William and Jewell Tilson of Limestone, Vowe Tilson of Oak Ridge, and Captain Forrest Tilson of the United States Army, stationed in Los Angeles, Calif.”
“Funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Oakland Presbyterian Church. The Rev. B.B. Lavender, president of Washington College, and the Rev. Charles McKaraher, church pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the nearby cemetery.”
“Pallbearers will include Howard Johnson, Ross Droke, Carl Squibb, Billy Bowman, Houston Campbell and Freddie Squibb.”
Limestone is a community in rural Washington County.
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Nov. 18, 1951: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Langston High School Band, under the direction of E.P. Caruthers, will present ‘Red Letter Days and Sky Rides’ at half-time ceremonies at Swift Memorial Junior College football game at Rogersville.”
“The Langston Band will present a show before the game and during half-time Thanksgiving Day.”
“Director Caruthers explained that the band will play music and formations representing the year’s holidays and classical music from Chopin and Beethoven for Sky Rides, including music with rainbow, moonbeam and star formations.”
Swift Memorial Junior College was an historically black junior college in Rogersville. It was in operation from 1883 until 1952.
Rogersville is about 51 miles from Johnson City.
Nov. 18, 1970: Readers started their day with this quip in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle: “When you eat out, and dessert is included in the price of the dinner, it’s hard to decide whether to lose the money or gain the weight.”
Nov. 18, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several high school basketball scores from the day before. The scores were on the front page.
Science Hill defeated Daniel Boone by a score of 56-42.
University High won over David Crockett, 66-47.
Unicoi County narrowly won over Happy Valley, 49-46.
Sullivan East defeated Elizabethton by a score of 61-54.
South Greene won over Greeneville, 56-42.
Cloudland handily defeated Unaka, 75-37.
Knox Powell defeated Rogersville, 58-36.
Surgoinsville scored 59 to North Greene’s 56.
Chuckey-Doak narrowly won over Bulls Gap, 54-53.
Newport defeated Cosby, 71-36.
In addition, the newspaper also reported that Birmingham Southern defeated Milligan by a score of 80-61.
Steed College won over Lees Junior College, 100-94.
Nov. 18, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press, “Jonesborough attorney Mark C. Hicks Jr. is the newest member of the Tennessee Historical Commission.”
“Hicks received notification of his appointment by Gov. Don Sundquist Nov. 6. He will serve a five-year term.”
“THC members receive no fee for services.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.