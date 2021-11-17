Nov. 17, 1870: The Herald and Tribune, reported on a new school law. “The School (sic) law passed by the last Legislature recognizes Magistrates’ or Civil Districts. In each of these three school commissioners are to be elected. These three are required to organize themselves into a board by electing a Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer, and these constitute the board for the civil district. The duty of this board is to take charge of the school interest in the civil district.”
The article continued to say, “The law requires a Board of Education for the County to be made of the Commissioners from the several districts. The County Court seems slow in acting in this matter. No organization has yet been offered. The law is plain. A county board must organize, the children be enrolled and schools opened where it is possible to do so.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1870.
Nov. 17, 1887: The Herald and Tribune, quoted The Comet in an article about railroad progress in Johnson City. “The E.T. & W.N.C. railroad are having five new bridges framed in Johnson City for their road. The first bridge timbers were shipped yesterday for bridge No. 7 just above the gorge. The work is in charge of that veteran bridge builder, Geo. W. Lindamood, and is of course being put up right. The Johnson City Foundry and Machine Works are furnishing the castings.”
As noted elsewhere in this column the Herald and Tribune is still in publication; Jonesboro was spelled this way in 1887.
Nov. 17, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Knoxville Daily Journal conveyed to readers, “It is reported that there is another scheme on hands to utilize the power of the Tennessee river (sic) at this place to furnish motive power for the manufacturing plants in this city. This is an old scheme formerly in the hands of John T. Wilder of Johnson City but this project has long since been given up. The latest report is that an eastern company engaged in such business has the project now in hands and have a surveying party on the river locating the best place to build a dam.”
The Knoxville Daily Journal is no longer in publication.
Nov. 17, 1897: Henry J. Derthick married his wife, Perl. Dr. Derthick was president of Milligan College from 1917 until 1940. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Nov. 17, 1921: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news with a Johnson City dateline. “Two new street cars have been placed in service by the Johnson City Traction company (sic). Additional sidings are to be provided, it is stated by the superintendent.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Nov. 17, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned, “Approximately 30 civic groups, clubs and churches will be represented at the dinner meeting Monday night at the John Sevier Hotel which has been called by the Johnson City Ministerial Association for the purpose of considering the formation of a community council here.”
“The Rev. J. Curtis Hodgens, president of the association which is serving as host of the turkey dinner at 7:30 o’clock, which will precede the meeting, stated yesterday that about 150 persons are expected to attend.”
“The matter of a community council for Johnson City to meet the needs for a cooperative group to sponsor and initiate action on civic projects, was first suggested at a meeting this fall of the Men’s Club of St. John’s Episcopal Church. In inviting representatives from city groups to attend the meeting Monday night, Hodgens stressed the need for an organization of the Community Council plan type as a means ‘to make Johnson City a better town in which to live.’”
“Each club president and the immediate past president of other representative, and delegates from the churches, selected on the basis of the size of their memberships, received invitations to attend the dinner, for which no charge will be made, Hodgens said.”
“In addition to all parent-teacher association groups and churches, the invited list includes: Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of America, Rotary, Kiwanis, Optimist, Civitan, Civinettes, Monday, Junior Monday, Mayne Williams Library, Salvation Army, Girls Club, Pilot, Business and Professional Women’s, American Legion Auxiliary, Daughters of the American Revolution (John Sevier and Sarah Hawkins chapters), Garden Clubs, American Red Cross, Community Chest Board, Merchants’ Credit Association, Appalachian Hospital Nurses Alumni Association, Tennessee State Nurses Association, Bon Ton, Tuesday Book Club, Johnson City Book Review, Women’s Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Wednesday Morning Music and American Association of University Women.”
Nov. 17, 1966: In a captioned picture in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, readers learned of a new kind of tire available in Johnson City. “A new type of tire has been introduced into the Johnson City area by B.F. Goodrich Tire Co. Expansion of marketing of its radial-ply tire to this area was announced by the firm, which first introduced it to American motorists at Dallas, Tex., last November. Left to right are Sid Cheatham, Goodrich’s Atlanta Zone wholesale supervisor; Foster Young, manager Young’s Supply Co., here; L.S. Brubaker, manager, passenger sales, Akron, O. The new tire is radically different from conventional tires now on American automobiles. It is named because its cords run radially from bead to bead, at right angles to direction of travel.”
Nov. 17, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle issued an invitation. “Johnson Citians are invited to meet City Manager William V. Ricker tomorrow during an open reception at the Municipal-Safety Building from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.”
“Initiated by Mayor Vance Cheek, Commissioners and other city officials, the reception will honor Ricker and enable him to renew old acquaintances as well as make new friends and to learn their opinions on city matters.”
“Ricker served here as acting city manager and later as assistant city manager before going to Morristown as city manager 10 years ago. Many of the faces expected at tomorrow’s reception will probably be familiar ones.”
“Ricker returned to Johnson City two weeks ago to fill the role of city manager left vacant by the resignation of James Mosier in April. Assistant City Manager Joe Ward Booth acted as city manager from April until Ricker arrived on the job.”
“A busy man since taking over the helm of the city, Ricker said last week he was looking forward to meeting city residents and learning of problems they might have. He also said he had seen a new spirit of cooperation and movement not evident in his prior years here.”
“’A good example of this is the consolidated efforts of the entire areas as well as those of Johnson Citians in trying to obtain a medical center,’ Ricker explained.”