Nov. 17, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported bits and pieces of interesting information on several area residents. A sampling:
“Skelton Taylor, of Chattanooga, is here this week.”
“Mrs. Hardin is visiting her sister, Mrs. James Epps.”
“Mrs. Ralph Boyd is visiting her sister, Mrs. H.R. Phinney.”
“Will Kyle, of Whitesburg, was in town this week talking insurance.”
“Mrs. D. Sullins, of Cleveland, is visiting her daughter, Mrs. F.F. Dosser.”
“Mrs. Frankie Mitchell, of Johnson City, is the guest of Miss George Lawrence.”
“Nathan Gammons, of Embreeville, spent Sunday with his family in this place.”
“Miss Elizabeth Patterson, of Vineland, was visiting friends in this place last week.”
“Misses Cargille and Stanley, of Johnson City, were guests of Mrs. Silas Cooper last week.”
“Mrs. Stone, widow of the Rev. Jas. Stone, died at her home in Cherokee last Saturday night.”
“Mrs. T.J. Galloway and Miss Laura Swadley, of Johnson City, were the guests of Mrs. J.A.T. Bacon last week.”
“The residence of Mr. Belton, near Johnson City, was burned to the ground Saturday morning at an early hour, together with all its contents.”
“J.H. Peoples, Abe Byrd, Gum Byrd and Ed Boyd went out to Deadericks Sunday to see the new bridge. They crossed the river on the bridge and called on Barton Henley, who treated them to watermelon. Mr. Henley is in feeble health, but we are glad to learn that he is able to walk about and is as jovial as ever.”
“Dr. W.M. Ramsey was in town last week.”
“Dr. Leab spent last Wednesday in Johnson City.”
“Geo. F. Squibb has had a telephone put in the office at his livery stable.”
“Jas. V. Kennedy, who has been visiting his mother, Mrs. M.W. Fornsbell, in this place, has gone to Marion, Va., to visit relatives.”
“Thos. H. Reeves Jr., and Miss Una Rice, of Morristown, were married in that place last week. Tom’s many friends in Jonesboro will no doubt be surprised to hear this.”
Whitesburg is about 56 miles from Johnson City, It is located in Hamblen County.
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
Vineland perhaps refers to a community in Alabama.
Cherokee, North Carolina, is about 121 miles from Johnson City.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Nov. 17, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported that “A tourist camp is to be made in Oakland Park, Johnson City, utilizing the four blocks which belong to the city, all now on Woodland, located on the Austin Springs (indecipherable) Gray’s Station pike, immediately inside the corporation line, at the northern end of North Main street.”
Nov. 17, 1931: In a follow-up to an item first appearing in the column yesterday with the date of Nov. 16, 1931, readers of the Elizabethton Star learned that “Luther Tipton was given his freedom this morning at 11 o’clock (indecipherable) preliminary trial for the shooting and killing of his brother, Sam Tipton, 33, Sunday afternoon at (indecipherable) o’clock at the Tipton Phillips Station on the state-line road about 15 miles from Elizabethton. Dismissal of Tipton was recommended to Magistrate J.A. Toncray by Attorney General Ben Allen.”
“No testimony was taken in this case as the attorney general said he had made a thorough investigation and found the killing was done in self-defense. Tipton killed his brother while the brother was attempting to break the filling station door down with an ax. Lillian, his wife, and the wife of another brother, Will Tipton, were in the station at the time, and both were said to have been trying to gain entrance to them after threatening Luther’s life. Luther shot through the door, the bullet striking his brother in the right side and (indecipherable) toward the heart. He lived about forty minutes after being shot.”
Nov. 17, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star informed readers that “Gunfighters” was playing at the Bonnie Kate Theater, while “Frankenstein” was showing at the Ritz.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. Nov. 17, 1947 fell on a Monday.
Nov. 17, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a recipe for a Cheese Cone. The recipe follows:
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
1 cup crumbled blue cheese
½ cup shredded Provolone cheese
1 package (3 oz.) cream cheese
1 tablespoon milk
1 tablespoon grated onion
1 teaspoon Worchestershire sauce
½ teaspoon dry mustard
½ teaspoon paprika
¼ teaspoon garlic salt
¼ teaspoon celery salt
1½ cups pecan halves
“In a large mixing bowl, beat together Cheddar, Blue, Provolone and cream cheese until smooth. Blend in remaining ingredients, except pecan halves. Chill for ease in handling. Shape into cone shape and stick pecan halves in cheese to resemble a pine cone. Serve with crackers.”
Nov. 17, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Michael Joslin, Press Correspondent, and a dateline from Kona, N.C., the Johnson City Press reported, “Monroe Thomas lies at rest in the hill described in his own Requiem. Surrounded by kin and encircled by the mountains that he loved, this educator, philosopher, poet and friend to all will forever be a part of the community that he loved.”
“Born in 1903, Thomas lived and died in relative obscurity. Known to his community and his country, he suffered a lifetime of illness from osteomyelitis, a degenerative bone disease, that restricted his influence from reaching a wider sphere.”
“Yet twice his name and his words reached a broader audience. In 1958, a year after his death, he was featured in an article about the Toe River Valley in National Geographic. Termed a ‘backwoods saint’ by Malcolm Ross, the author, Thomas was praised for his intelligence and insight.”
Kona, North Carolina is located about 41 miles from Johnson City.
