Nov. 17, 1865: The East Tennessee Union Flag, a newspaper in Jonesboro, reported on railroad activity. “The activity in the freight department of the East Tennessee & Va. Railroad at this time, was scarcely ever excelled before the war. Everything is bustle and industry. The managers of the Road, are pushing their repairs to depots, bridges, and other dilapidated portions of the Road to completion, and more energy could not be displayed. Success to the President, superintendent, and other managers of the road for their enterprising efforts.”
Nov. 17, 1906: The Chattanooga News with a dateline of Johnson City reported on a horrific accident. “Paul H. Wofford, while sawing wood with a steam saw, had his right arm four inches from the wrist almost sawed in two. The large bone was severed and the small one partially cut. Mr. Wofford is a member of the city council and also a prominent farmer. Mr. Wofford’s many friends regret that he met with this serious accident. The physician who dressed the arm said there is a chance to save the wounded member.”
Nov. 17, 1910: The Comet reported on the tragic death of Tate Earnest, an official of Unaka National Bank. “About four o’clock yesterday afternoon the town was startled and the public heart paralyzed by the sad announcement that Tate Earnest had been killed. It was hardly believable but proved to be only too true.” The article continued, “When the bank closed at 1 o’clock yesterday afternoon Mr. Earnest took his gun and went to the fields to train a setter pup. While upon the old Hunt farm in the eastern suburbs he attempted to climb through a three-wire fence. His trousers caught on a barb, and as the ground was sloping he evidently lost his balance and attempted to break a fall with his gun (a double-barreled hammerless), and when it struck the ground the safety attachment was jarred out of position and the gun discharged, the full charge entering his breast just over the heart and killing him instantly. The body fell with one leg still hanging on the fence, and remained in that position perhaps half an hour or longer before it was discovered by a farm hand. The sad news was at once telephoned to the city, and A.B. Crouch with other friends took an automobile and rushed to the scene. The body was taken to the J.G. Sterchi undertaking rooms to be prepared for burial.” Mr. Tate was 46 years old, and left behind his mother and five children. His wife passed away several years prior.
Nov. 17, 1922: Readers of the Johnson City Daily Staff learned of a reception in Johnson City. “More than two hundred members of the fashionable society realm of Johnson City enjoyed the brilliant reception with which Mrs. Harry Parrott and Mrs. R.S. Edwards entertained this afternoon to compliment Mrs. Alfred Carr, a recent bride of unusually winning personality. In accord with the wonderful November weather today the home was the scene of light and beauty, a veritable garden of chrysanthemums against a wealth of greenery.”
Nov. 17, 1935: New members of the National Honor Society from Science Hill High School had been named. They were Minnie Burns, Ralph Cross, Eloise Hagan, Sara Jane Horner, Carsie Hyder, Margaret Koonce, Marjorie McCrary, Phyllis Phlegar and Hortense Powell.”
Nov. 17, 1952: The Nashville Banner, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on a homemade bomb that had recently been discovered in Johnson City. “A second homemade bomb was found yesterday near the Young Supply Co. of which City Commissioner Lewis Young is president, police reported today. ... Police Sgt. Harry Reed said C.T. Saults of Elizabethton, bus station employee, spotted five sticks of dynamite and a priming cord near the supply firm building. Reed said the dynamite was damp as if it might have been there overnight.” More details revealed, “Two weeks ago police found a similar homemade bomb near the Young store. Young, former Johnson City mayor, has been active in the city’s anti-vice campaign.”
Nov. 17, 1954: “Phantom of the Rue Morgue” starring Karl Malden and Claude Dauphin was showing at the Tri-City Drive-In Theatre on the Bristol-Kingsport Highway. The horror film was adapted from Edgar Allan Poe’s 1841 short story “The Murders in the Rue Morgue.”
Nov. 17, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that Joyce Matney, who was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Matney of Grundy, Virginia, had recently been crowned homecoming queen at Steed College. “Miss Matney was wearing a Centennial costume of blue chiffon with a white lace empire bodice.”
Sources: East Tennessee Union Flag; Chattanooga News; The Comet; Johnson City Daily Staff; The Nashville Banner; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers.