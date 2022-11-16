Nov. 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported that “T. E. Hurst of Johnson City arrived in the city yesterday.”
“Miss E. C. Smith arrived yesterday from Johnson City.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee, from 1892–1898. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Nov. 16, 1917: The Johnson City Staff reported, “The friends of Mr. C. F. Carrier are gratified to learn that he is slowly but surely recovering from the attack that has for the past few days confined him to his room. Mr. Carrier, manager of the Empire Chair Company, is one of Johnson City’s finest citizens, a man of sterling worth, whose enforced inactivity is a source of keen regret in the minds of his friends who so greatly appreciate his fine qualities.”
Nov. 16, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported that “The center of population of Johnson City is approximately at the Junior High school building. The geographical center is near the Martha Wilder Grammar school, on New street and Myrtle avenue.”
Nov. 16, 1931: The Elizabethton Star reported tragic news. “Luther Tipton, 25, faces a technical charge of murder as the result of shooting and almost instantly killing his brother, Sam Tipton, 33, yesterday afternoon at the Tipton Filling station on Blackwell hill, about 15 miles above Elizabethton on the state-line road. The shooting followed an altercation between the two brothers after Sam is alleged to have threatened to kill Luther.”
“According to Fred Townsend, an eye witness, Sam came to the filling station about 6 o’clock yesterday afternoon in a drunken condition. Luther was in the filling station and fearing trouble with his bother, shut the door.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Nov. 16, 1941: The Sunday Press-Chronicle reported news regarding the death of a prominent area resident. “Samuel Sevier Kirkpatrick, prominent Jonesboro attorney, died at a local hospital at 11:40 o’clock Saturday night following a long illness.”
“Mr. Kirkpatrick was a native of Jonesboro and spent his entire life there.”
“Funeral arrangements were still incomplete early today.”
“Immediate survivors are his wife, Anna Panhorst Kirkpatrick, one sister, Mrs. Jessie Kirkpatrick Bowman of Corondo Beach, Fla., two brothers, Major Prescott Kirkpatrick of Houston, Texas and Arch Kirkpatrick of Jonesboro.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1941.
The Sunday Press-Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Press-Chronicle the other days of the week.
Nov. 16, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several college football scores from the day before. The scores were on the front page, over the masthead.
Appalachian State beat Milligan by a score of 27 to nothing.
East Tennessee State shut out Tusculum, 31 to nothing.
Carson-Newman and Maryville College tied at 7.
LSU easily beat Mississippi State, 21-6.
Alabama beat Georgia Tech, 14-7.
Tennessee romped over Boston College, 38-13.
Army and Pennsylvania tied at 7.
Notre Dame beat Northwestern, 26-19.
Nov. 16, 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news of a recent wedding. “The marriage of Miss Joyce Betty Gardner to Billy Jack Shoun is today announced by her parents, the Rev. and Mrs. Fred L. Gardner of North Middletown, Kentucky.”
“The ceremony was performed by the bride’s father, the Rev. Gardner, at the North Middletown Christian Church at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, November 11.”
“The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Nat Shown, of 500 West Locust Street, Johnson City.”
“Nuptial vows were exchanged before a background of palms, and tapers in candelabra.”
“The bride chose a gown of magnolia-tone slipper satin with portrait neckline and a nylon yoke edged with Chantilly lace. The long sleeves were edged with ruffles of lace. The full court train fell from a basque waistline. A strand of pearls, a gift of the bridegroom, complemented the neckline, and her tiara of handmade illusion roses with petals tipped with seed pearls held a fingertip veil of English imported illusion. She carried a white orchid with stephanotis.”
“The bride was graduated from North Middletown High School and Milligan College. The groom is a graduate of Science Hill High School and Milligan College. He served with the armed forces in the European Theatre for three years and is now associated with his father in the insurance business in Johnson City.”
Nov. 16, 1969: Above the masthead headlines in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle proclaimed, “Buccaneers claim first undisputed OVC crown.”
Nov. 16, 1972: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read news with a dateline from Elizabethton. “Plans have been finalized by the merchants division of the Chamber of Commerce for the Christmas parade to be held at 6 Thanksgiving night.”
“Millard Fitzsimmons, parade chairman, requests all units to assemble at 5:30 p.m.”
“At Wednesday night’s dinner meeting, winning color slides in the recent contest were shown and a report given on the Goodwill Tour to Gatlinburg.”
“Bob Kane was elected chairman of a nominating committee to select officers for the Merchants Association for next year. Others on the committee are: Kyle Senter, John Tipton.”
“A dinner was planned for February when new officers will assume duties.”
Nov. 16, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported news with the byline of Sue Guinn Legg, who was the Press Lifestyles Writer. “The sustaining members of the Junior League of Johnson City are celebrating the league’s 50 years of service to the community with a holiday dining room tour to help raise funds for a unique playground at Willow Springs Park.”
“Eight homes in the Gump Addition, elegantly decorated for the season with the help of local merchants, will be featured in the league’s “Holiday Tour of Dining Rooms” Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.”
“Each home on the tour is different, varying in style from federal to contemporary, and each dining room will be decorated differently, either for Thanksgiving or Christmas.”
