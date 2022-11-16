Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Nov. 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported that “T. E. Hurst of Johnson City arrived in the city yesterday.”

“Miss E. C. Smith arrived yesterday from Johnson City.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.