NOVEMBER 16
Nov. 16, 1893: The Comet carried an interesting story about pie-hunters. “The Johnson City squad of piehunters at Washington have organized a mutual relief society. Jasper Phillips is president, Ike Jobe secretary and time-keeper and Will Gentry is outside guard. Geo Rose and Will Banner were general scouts, but have been granted leave of absence for a short time and are at home. They are expected however, to make a report to headquarters of the condition of the territory between Washington and Tennessee, the number of miles the Vestibule covers during darkness, the number of kind-hearted conductors employed, their politics, etc., and any further information likely to be of interest to waylayers.”
Nov. 16, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Word has been received from Paul Emmert by his father announcing his safe arrival overseas. At present he is located in London, where in the aviation squad of typists he is likely to remain at headquarters for a number of weeks. Going from here to San Antonio, Texas, in December, Emmert (undecipherable) when he was transferred to New York City, from which point with his squad of 60 men he embarked for service overseas.”
Nov. 16, 1922: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on an opossum hunt. “A jolly crowd with Mrs. D.H. Jones, chaperone, went on a ‘possum’ hunt Tuesday night and report a great time with two o’possums. A (indecipherable) roast along with many other good eats was a very enjoyable feature of the evening. Those who enjoyed the hunt were: Mrs. D.H. Jones, Misses Elizabeth Jones, Sarah McCown, Clara Stites, Margaret Campbell, Mrs. Renfro, Edith Lyle, Mary Shields and Ida Summer. Messrs. Frank Anderson, (indecipherable), Fields, Gilmer, Sharp, Preas Hollingsworth and Cardwell.”
Nov. 16, 1938: The Johnson City Press reported on the movies being shown in Johnson City cinemas. “Mysterious Mr. Moto” was featured at the Liberty Theater. The Majestic was showing “Three Blind Mice.” The Sevier was showing “Brother Rat,” and “Cowboy from Brooklyn was playing at the Tennessee Theatre.
Nov. 16, 1941: The Sunday Press-Chronicle reported on the Tobacco Festival. “Several thousand Appalachian area tobacco growers and members of their families, who filled the Big Burley warehouse to capacity, yesterday enjoyed the hospitality of Johnson City in the first annual Tobacco Festival and barbecue ever held here, under sponsorship of the tobacco committee of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce.”
Nov. 16, 1949: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Judge Thad A. Cox, who has been under treatment in an Abingdon, Va., hospital several weeks, was to return home this afternoon.” The article continued to say, “Friends reported the judge’s condition improved. He has been suffering from a circulatory disorder.”
Nov. 16, 1952: The Press-Chronicle published an article about 8-year-old David Miller, who had polio, two years after an article published Oct. 18, 1950, when he was in an iron lung. By the time the new article was published, he was able to spend all but three hours per day outside of the iron lung.
Nov. 16, 1953: A dedication ceremony was held at the Tipton-Haynes house, with Dr. Robert L. Kincaid presiding. Mrs. L. W. McCown, who was a descendant of Col. John Tipton, and a member of the Tennessee Historical Commission, read a historical paper.
Nov. 16, 1963: Science Hill won the boys state cross-country championship in Murfreesboro. It was the first cross-country state championship for Science Hill.
Nov. 16, 1966: The Press-Chronicle reported horrible news about former residents of Johnson City. “A former Johnson Citian, William J. Harmon, 78, remains in critical condition in a New Orleans, La., hospital following a savage beating Thursday night.” The article continued, “His wife, Mrs. Girlie Lenora Harmon, 73, died of injuries inflicted in the same beating.” The article concluded in saying, “New Orleans police are still seeking a lead in this bizarre case.”
Nov. 16, 1971: The Shift Shack, a ladies’ dress shop located in the John Sevier Hotel, ran an advertisement in the Press-Chronicle. New fashions had recently arrived from New York, Dallas and California.
