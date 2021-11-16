Nov. 16, 1866: The East Tennessee Union Flag ran an advertisement for peach seeds. “Dosser & Fain want 1000 bushels of peach seeds! Bring them in Immediately!!” There was no address listed for Dosser & Fair, nor was a price listed.
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1866.
Nov. 16, 1871: The Herald and Tribune reported, “Mr. James P. Taylor, of Carter County, has recently received Letters Patent on his formidable gun, from the Governments of England, France, Belgium, Russia and the United States.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1871.
Nov. 16, 1895: The Weekly Bee carried news with a dateline of Johnson City. “News reaches here of the bloodiest election fight on record at the polls on Big Rock creek (sic), Mitchell county (sic), North Carolina, between Republican factions. George K. Pritchard, Republican nominee for sheriff, was opposed by Isaac McKinney, Independent Republican, who was defeated for the nomination by a small majority.”
The article continued to say, “The canvass was very bitter. A fight was precipitated by one of McKinney’s adherents knocking down his opponent.”
More details included, “Immediately the whole crowd of fifty took sides. A desperate battle ensured. Stones, knives and pistols were used with terrible effect.”
The newspaper account also said 20 people were wounded, “of whom four will die.”
The concluding words were, “The whole population is in arms. More bloodshed is expected.”
Mitchell County is about 38 miles from Johnson City.
The Weekly Bee was, and still is, a newspaper published in Sacramento, California.
Nov. 16, 1901: With a dateline of Johnson City, the Knoxville Sentinel reported, “Hon. A.A. Taylor is at home for a short visit with his family.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Nov. 16, 1917: The Johnson City Daily Staff informed readers that “Mr. and Mrs. Connelly announce the marriage of their niece, Miss Myrtle McGhee, to Mr. Alfred W. Gilmer, Friday morning, November 16th, at the Southern Methodist parsonage, Rev. John M. Crowe officiating.”
“Both the bride and groom are members of prominent families of the city and their wedding will be noted with interest by their many friends.”
“The (sic) left on train No. 41 for a short trip to Atlanta and other Southern cities.”
Nov. 16, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported “The Lynwood Hotel, Elizabethton, in celebration of our victory, will have a ‘Red, White and Blue’ Dinner dance Thanksgiving, dinner served five to eight, then dancing. Elaborate decorations, fine music. Make reservations for tables now. Two dollars per person. Informal. Frank Harrell manager.”
Two dollars in 1918 now has the equivalent purchasing power of approximately $36.33, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Nov. 16, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Bristol Herald Courier reported “Mr. and Mrs. H.M. Pepper of Limestone, Tenn., are guests of Mrs. R.E. Gobble on Seventh avenue (sic).”
“Miss Nelle Harrell has returned to her home in Johnson City after a visit with Miss Mildred Mullen on Sixth street (sic).”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Nov. 16, 1931: The Elizabethton Star reported, “Requests for bids on the construction of the Elizabethton post office by the post office department and a drawing of the building were received this morning by Postmaster R.T. Johnson, Jr.”
“The bids will be opened at the treasury department offices at Washington in the afternoon of Dece. 11, announced Mr. Johnson. These bids will immediately be acted upon and construction work started at an early date, it is said. Actual construction is expected to begin in the early part of January.
The Elizabethton Star is still being published.
Nov. 16, 1946: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, 75 years ago today, “Two Johnson Citians, Paul Gilton, 24 of 302 East Maple street (sic), and Marvin Lowe, 28, of Knob Creek road (sic), have been bound to federal court on charges of interstate movement of a stolen motor vehicle, by U.S. Commissioner W.R. Repass, Chief W.T. Wheelock of the local police department, who assisted FBI authorities in the case, said today.”
“The local pair was arrested early this week by city officers, along with two juveniles, who were found asleep in the stolen car parked in the 200 block of East Maple street (sic).”
“Gilton said Lowe failed to make $1,000 bond each and were taken to Jonesboro jail to await a federal court trial at Greeneville. The youths were at first kept in city jail quarters to await questioning by a federal probation officer, and later removed to Jonesboro jail.”
“Three suits of clothing, a 410-guage shotgun, some shells, and other articles reportedly taken from the home of Harry Wolf, Cottage avenue (sic), Elizabethton, last Sunday have been returned to the Carter countian (sic).”
One thousand dollars in 1946 now has the purchasing power of about $14,067, according to www.in2013dollars.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1946.
Nov. 16, 1963: Science Hill won the boys state cross-country championship in Murfreesboro. It was the first cross-country state championship for Science Hill. (Source: Personal conversation with Gary Thomas.)
Nov. 16, 1969: In headlines over the masthead, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Buccaneers claim first undisputed OVC crown.”
Nov. 16, 1971: Fifty years ago today, in a captioned photograph, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “This port-hold view is of the Astro Lounge, part of the Camara Inns of Elizabethton, which held its grand opening Sunday evening. The new structure is one of the newest members of a rapidly changing Elizabethton skyline and is part of a 125-seat restaurant-lounge. A similar inn is now under construction on North Roan Street in Johnson City.”
Nov. 16, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported, “Seven groups of consultants have submitted their proposals for helping Johnson City Medical Center and the city determine the best way to turn 134 vacant acres on State of Franklin Road into a med-tech park.”
“One group is Wallace, Roberts & Todd, Hammer, Siler, George Associates, and Tysinger, Hampton & Partners. The other six are Karlsberger Companies, Columbus, Ohio; EDAW, Inc., Alexandria, Va.; Andres Duany and Elizabeth Plater-Zyberk Architects Inc., Miami; Hock Development Corp., Durham, N.C.; Premier Associates, Inc., Detroit; and LDR International Inc., Columbia, Md.”
“From 1992-93, Wallace, Roberts & Todd and Hammer, Siler, George compiled a study on the regional med-tech center.”
“The city has an option to buy 59 acres from Jim and Carolyn Sell, while the hospital has the same arrangement to purchase 75 acres from Joan Sell and Nancy Sell Roberts. The 134 acres is east of State of Franklin Road and south of Knob Creek Road.”