Nov. 15, 1884: The Comet reported “Friday, 7th, Jasper Riggs, which intoxicated, was run over at Morristown by the local freight. Both legs were severed, one just below the knee, the other above the ankle joint.”
Nov. 15, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported a variety of news accounts of interest to Johnson Citians.
“The conference of the United Brethren church (sic) as formally laid today at 2 o’clock p. m. Dr. T. C. Carter, of Chattanooga, was present and conducted the exercises. The church, located on the corner of Roan street (sic) and Watauga avenue (sic), will be a neat edifice.”
“The ladies of the city are preparing to give a supper in Jobe’s opera (sic) house (sic) on Tuesday evening, Nov. 24, and use the proceeds for the purpose of refencing the old City cemetery.”
“Willie Hampton, of this city, received a message last Monday announcing the death of his father, Isaac Hampton, of Danville, N. Y. The deceased was a large property owner of this place and resided here for several years.”
“At the republican (sic) ratification meeting and parade here last Tuesday, Johnson City, the Ninth civil (sic) district (sic) of Washington county (sic), was awarded a large silk flag for giving the greatest per cent of increase in the republican (sic) vote over that of 1892.”
“It is a well founded (sic) rumor here that the Narrow Gauge railroad will be a very practical extension and that it will be done soon. It will be the property of the First Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railway company.”
“Johnson City is now connected with Greeneville by telephone. The Nola Chucky (sic) system connects a dozen or more towns of upper East Tennessee.”
“Hugh Taylor, brother of Gov. Taylor, has returned to Indianapolis, Ind., after a visit of several days in this city.”
“Mrs. Main, who has been visiting her daughter Mrs. S. C. Williams, during the past four or five months, has returned to her home in Cincinnati, O.”
“A. R. Wing is over from Middleborough, Ky., on a visit. He formerly resided here.”
“Ed Whiteside has gone to Blacksburg, S. C., where he will take a place in the shops of the Ohio River and Charleston’s Railroad company (sic).”
“Rev. John Anderson, of Knoxville, will preach in the First Baptist church (sic) here Sunday morning and evening.”
“Mr. and Mrs. F. B. St. John gave their friends a social evening Friday at their home on Millard street (sic). The entertainment was first-class in every respect.”
“The Watauga tannery (sic) has laid new water mains to their extensive plant.”
“The board of trade is taking some active steps toward promoting the city’s interests and our citizens are delighted to know that the organization means business in what it proposes to do.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times is now published as the Chattanooga Free Press
Nov. 15, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff informed readers “The children of Mr. and Mrs. L.W. Oaks are improving after a siege of influenza.”
Nov. 15, 1921: A century ago today, the Knoxville Sentinel reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. “The welterweight championship for East Tennessee will be decided on Friday, Nov. 18 at the National Sanatorium, when Pal Delaney of Knoxville and Young Luttrell of Johnson City meet in a big bout for the benefit of the patients at the above institution. Much interest is being manifested in the event and a large crowd of spectators are expected to be in attendance.
The National Sanatorium is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Nov. 15, 1922: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Miss Lena Sanders will be the hostess at the meeting of the On S’Amuse Club at her home on Watauga Avenue Thursday afternoon.”
Nov. 15, 1926: The Johnson City Staff-News ran a classified ad for an apartment on “Watauga Ave., East 403 – Five room and hall apartment with or without garage. Unfurnished. Best location in city, perfect shade. Phone 195.”
Nov. 15, 1934: The Johnson City Chronicle reported on items of interest from Nov. 15, 1924, ten years prior. One of the items pertained to a band mill and lumber plant. “Preparations of the site of a large band mill and lumber manufacturing plant to be built and operated in Johnson City is (sic) now going forward by the McCorkle Lumber company (sic). The plant will be located on the Southern Railway line in the eastern part of the city, in the old ‘Carnegie Addition.’ ”
Another item related to roads. “With the recent successful trip of a motorcade from Asheville, N.C., to Cleveland, Ohio, and the subsequent announcement that the road through five states is in good condition, and may be traveled regularly, cars of tourists through this section have increased many fold.”
Nov. 15, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned, that the “Kingsport Press, Inc., Kingsport, Tenn., today registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission $1,200,000 of sinking fund debentures, due Nov. 1, 1961, and 60,000 of $2.50 par common for public offering at prices and underwriting commissions to be filed by amendment. Alex Brown & Sons, Baltimore, head the underwriting group.”
“Common shares represented 24 per cent of company’s outstanding common and will be sold by stockholders. The company will use $577,500 of its share of proceeds to redeem all 5,500 outstanding shares of its five per cent prior cumulative preferred stock and $281,017 to prepay its installment promissory note to the Equitable Life Assurance Society of the United States.”
One million, two hundred thousand dollars in 1946 now has the equivalent purchasing power of nearly $16,881,000. Two dollars in fifty cents in 1946 is now worth about $35.17. This information is from www.in2013dollars.com.
Nov. 15, 1948: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported delightful news from Great Britain. Headlines proclaimed, “Britons Joyful As Heir Is Born.” Further details revealed, with a dateline of London, that “Princess Elizabeth rested comfortably at Buckingham Palace today after the birth of her first son, a prince who may some day (sic) be king, and all Britain threw off the somber austerity reserve in a rousing celebration.”
Nov. 15, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported about a recent snow. “Winter’s hoary breath fell heavily on late-autumn East Tennessee as about an inch of wet snow covered the lowland fields and up to six inches blanketed the mountains.”
Nov. 15, 2000: Readers of the Johnson City Press read of James Robison, DVM, of Robinson’s Animal Hospital, allowing schoolchildren to watch routine surgical procedures. “’Sometimes I show the kids how to spay a cat or dog and they’re fascinated by how fast and easy the whole thing is. They just love to watch when we operate on an animal… It’s a great experience for them.’”
