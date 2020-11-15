Nov. 15, 1891: The Comet reported, “Rev. W. H. Robeson, father of Mrs. E.C. Reeves, and James M. Robeson, his son, are in the city, having come to attend the funeral of Col. Reeves little daughter.”
Nov. 15, 1900: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “John Houtz has let the contract to erect a 25 x 75 foot business house on Spring street. The foundation is now being put down.”
Nov. 15, 1906: Readers of The Comet learned “R.C. Hunter, the enterprising insurance and real estate agent, has just brightened up his office with some handsome new and modern furniture. One of the most valuable additions made is a large and complete map of Johnson City, compiled by Mat Taylor for Mr. C.V. Burnett. It is the most accurate map and is a valuable asset.”
Nov. 15, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff informed readers “The children of Mr. and Mrs. L.W. Oaks are improving after a siege of influenza.”
Nov. 15, 1942: The Sunday Press-Chronicle reported, “Charles Sherrod, Jr., son of President and Mrs. C.C. Sherrod of State Teachers College, was commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Navy yesterday when he graduated with a large class from a naval officers training course at Northwestern University, Chicago, Ill.” The article continued to say, “Ensign Sherrod left Chicago last night by plane to visit his brother, Dr. Hal Sherrod, at Memphis. He planned to go from there to Murfreesboro to visit his sister, Mrs. Lawrence Freeman, and Mr. Freeman and is expected to visit his parents here Tuesday. He is to report soon to Norfolk for orders.” State Teachers College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Nov. 15, 1954: The local chapter of the American Red Cross formed the first volunteer service group at Memorial Hospital known as Gray Ladies with Ada McLeod as chairwoman. The Gray Ladies distributed books and magazines to patients’ rooms, sorted and delivered mail to patients and served as floor hostesses.
Nov. 15, 1959: The Dinty Moore’s Restaurant moved from 115 E. Market St. to 121 E. Market.
Nov. 15, 1961: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Daily News Journal, a newspaper in Murfreesboro, reported on a recent referendum. “City voters Tuesday approved a $3 million industrial bond issue in a referendum for the city to build a plant for a firm that said it would employ 1,300 persons.” The article continued to say, “The vote was 3,130 in favor of constructing a building for American Hospital Supply Corp. of Chicago to 83 against.” Additional details stated, “The firm guaranteed a 25-year lease and the bond issue will be paid off by rent collected from the company.” Mayor Mae Ross McDowell said, “This is a very happy day for Johnson City.”
Nov. 15, 1964: Three solid trailer loads of Ford Mustangs had been delivered to Tennessee Motor Company in Johnson City. This was the iconic sports car’s first year of production.
Nov. 15, 1985: “Project: To Hope” was completed. This was a campaign conducted by the Johnson City Medical Center Foundation to raise $3 million for a cancer treatment center. John Seward chaired the campaign and Ketchum, Inc., a public relations firm, prepared the public relations literature. Of the $3 million raised, hospital employees gave $300,000; the medical staff gave $300,000 and the hospital auxiliary $300,000. Three million dollars in 1985 equates to about $7,256,000 today, making $300,000 in 1985 about $726,000.
Sources: The Comet; Knoxville Sentinel; Johnson City Daily Staff; Sunday Press-Chronicle; “A Beacon to Heath Care” by Ray Stahl; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers; Daily News Journal.