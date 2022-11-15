Today in Johnson City History

Nov. 15, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune, a newspaper published in Knoxville, reported a variety of news items of interest to Johnson Citians. The dateline was Nov. 14. Readers were intrigued to learn that “The handsome residence of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Gildersleeve, brilliantly illuminated and presenting a splendid appearance against the dark pines of Carnagie Ridge was the scene of a swell reception Wednesday evening, given by the Monday club, to Mr. and Mrs. George Torrey Wofford.”

“Mrs. Gildersleeve, assisted by the bridesmaids of Mrs. Wofford, Misses Elizabeth Stanley and Dora Cargille, welcomed the guests in the reception hall, from whence they passed into the spacious parlor, where Mr. and Mrs. Wofford stood to receive their many friends and acquaintances.”

