Nov. 15, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune, a newspaper published in Knoxville, reported a variety of news items of interest to Johnson Citians. The dateline was Nov. 14. Readers were intrigued to learn that “The handsome residence of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Gildersleeve, brilliantly illuminated and presenting a splendid appearance against the dark pines of Carnagie Ridge was the scene of a swell reception Wednesday evening, given by the Monday club, to Mr. and Mrs. George Torrey Wofford.”
“Mrs. Gildersleeve, assisted by the bridesmaids of Mrs. Wofford, Misses Elizabeth Stanley and Dora Cargille, welcomed the guests in the reception hall, from whence they passed into the spacious parlor, where Mr. and Mrs. Wofford stood to receive their many friends and acquaintances.”
“Mrs. Wofford was splendidly handsome in her bridal dress of rich cream satin, trimmed in point lace and pearls.”
“Conversation was the order of the evening until ten o’clock, when the guests repaired to the dining room, which was beautifully decorated in white and gold, the colors of the club, where they were served with delicious refreshments from Kern’s.”
“Afterwards Miss Cargille and Rev. Herndon contributed largely to the pleasure of the evening by the rendition of several solos.”
“Mrs. Gildersleeve, in her double role of hostes (sic) and president of the Monday club, was charming and the reception was voted by all present to have been an exceedingly enjoyable affair. About one hundred guests were present.”
“The Misses Nichols, daughters of Chief Justice Nichols of Louisiana, are the guests of Mr. Frank Stratton on Roan Hill. Besides being attractive in appearance and manners, the young ladies literary attainments which bring them before the public, being contributors to the Century, Murray’s and other leading magazines, both in the prose and poetry department.”
“The marriage of Miss Bessie Hawkins, of Knoxville, to Mr. Beller, also of Knoxville, came to the nature of a surprise to a greater part of her friends, but as to the fact, but as to the time and place. The Comet editorial of last week to the effect that ‘It is a wise father in Johnson City who knows of his daughter’s marriage,’ may become apropos in Knoxville also.”
“The young children of Postmaster Campbell have diphtheria and the residence is under strict quarantine.”
“The members of the medical fraternity disagree about the name of this disease it being according to some, acute tonsillitis, according to others, well defined diphtheria, but the fact remains that it has proved fatal in a large per cent of the cases and stringent measures should be taken to prevent it becoming epidemic.”
“The public library association has received liberal donations from the president of the electric company, also from the president of the water works company.”
“The improvements in the management of the Piedmont Hotel is very noticeable, and Johnson City’s (indecipherable) may yet become never a thing of beauty, but perhaps, a joy, for a while.”
“The aldermen are as yet undecided about condemning the building occupied by the Jonesboro Banking and Trust company of Johnson City.”
“It is getting to be an old story — that bank building. It may stand like the leaning tower of Pisa, in defiance of all law of gravitation, until we are dead and gone — and it may fall tomorrow.”
“Mrs. S.C. Williams and daughter have returned from a three months’ visit to Ohio relatives and friends.”
“Mrs. W.P. Brownlow was the guest of her daughter, Mrs. Y.A. Cox, last week.”
“Mr. and Mrs. George Torrey Wofford left Thursday for Newport, Tenn.”
“Miss Louise Toms, of Knoxville, came up Thursday afternoon to visit Capt. And Mrs. Shade Harris.”
Diphtheria is a bacterial infection that can be prevented by means of a vaccine.
Tonsillitis can be caused be either a virus or a bacteria. If it is viral, the symptoms are treated. If it is bacterial, treatment is with an antibiotic.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Newport is a town located approximately 58 miles from Johnson City.
The Morning Tribune eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune. It is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Nov. 15, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Asheville, N.C., and a date from Nov. 14. Readers learned that “Calvin Smith, before United States District Court today to a charge of transporting liquor, refused to tell where he got his liquor and Judge E. Yates Webb ordered him into custody until he decides to tell where he obtained the contraband fluid.”
Nov. 15, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “E.G. Maupin, 49, of 213 Hamilton street, was treated at Appalachian yesterday for injured fingers of his left hand, sustained when a window dropped on his hand, attendants said. He was dismissed after treatment.”
“Billy Onks, 16, of Jonesboro, route 4, was treated at Budd Clinic and Hospital Thursday for a severe cut on a finger of the left hand sustained while sharpening an ax on the farm of C.L. Francis.”
“City officers are holding a man suspected of slaying his mother in New England, according to Chief of Police George Range and Detective Captain Earl Laughren. The reported fugitive was arrested by Shift Captain Jack Briles and Patrolman Paul Bashor.”
“Police department officials — Captain W.S. Norris and Patrolmen P.E. Broyles and W.T. Wheelock — investigated the finding of a one and one-half ton truck at the corner of Tennessee and Maple street where it was reported to have been parked for the past seven days. The truck is a 1935 model, and was towed to a local garage.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
The Budd Clinic and Hospital were private medical facilities.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
