Nov. 14, 1785: A constitutional convention was held in Greeneville. (Source: An Adventure in Northeast Tennessee: A three Day (Self-Guided) Tour by Faith Stahl.)
Nov. 14, 1864: Robert Kyle Williams, an early member of First Christian Church, was born in the St. Clair community of Hawkins County. After service in the Spanish-American War, Williams became a partner in the Johnson City Steam Laundry. (Source: Greater Johnson City A Pictorial History and History of Washington County, Tennessee.)
Nov. 14, 1873: The Herald and Tribune reported that proposals would be received by the Post Office in Washington, D.C., until February 2, 1874, for various mail routes and schedules. The newspaper printed nearly two full pages of the various routes and schedules in the area.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1873.
Nov. 14, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported information with a Johnson City dateline. Readers learned, “A bet of rather large proportions was made in Johnson City. The parties to it were one of our leading lawyers and one of our largest dry goods dealers, if not the largest. Anyhow, a two-story frame building worth about $2,000 was pitted against a large and full stock of goods, worth about $10,000. The merchant is still doing an active business, and is in possession of a white house. In other words, the ‘White Elephant’ has changed hands.”
Two thousand dollars in 1896 is currently worth approximately $65,311, making $10,000 in 1896 worth about $326,600, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Free Press.
Nov. 14, 1918: Readers of The Johnson City Daily Staff learned “Hugh F. Webb, who has been confined to his home with the ‘Flu’ is improving slowly. Mrs. Webb had a severe attack of ‘Flu’ today.”
Nov. 14, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news about education; the dateline was from Johnson City. “C.L. Marshall has returned from Nashville where he spent several days during the week looking after his duties as a member of the state board of education.”
“Mr. Marshall announces that among the business transacted by the state board was the acceptance of the plans drawn by H.H. Hunt, the Chattanooga architect, for the boys’ dormitory and gymnasium building and also the library building at the East Tennessee State Normal. The two will cost $150,000 and the plans will be ready for the contractors between the first and tenth of December.”
“Mr. Marshall states that the boys’ dormitory will contain fifty rooms and beds for a hundred students. The gymnasium will be modern in every particular. The library will be in keeping with other buildings at the state (sic) normal (sic).”
“These buildings have been planned for several years and it will be pleasing to the citizenship of Johnson City and East Tennessee to learn that work will go forward immediately after the letting of the contract and pushed in completion. The buildings will be ready for occupancy at the summer school, next year.”
The East Tennessee State Normal is now known as East Tennessee State University.
One hundred, fifty thousand dollars in 1921 is now worth about $2.3 million, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Nov. 14, 1922: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on a date change for an upcoming football game. “The Normal and King college (sic), scheduled for a game here (meaning Johnson City) on Saturday, the 25th, have moved their date up to Wednesday the 22nd. This game will be played in Johnson City and a monster crowd will be in attendance. King college (sic) has come to the front in the football world rapidly this year and the Normal eleven will have to go some to interest them. Many devotees of the game anxious to witness the contest Wednesday week.”
“The Normal” referred to the East Tennessee Normal School, which we now know as East Tennessee State University. Normal schools were generally schools that taught those who were wanting to become schoolteachers.
Nov. 14, 1942: The Johnson City Chronicle reported on the unexpected death of a retired merchant in Johnson City. “Samuel H. Gibson, 66, retired merchant, died unexpectedly Friday afternoon in the office of clerk and master, Earl Miller, in the Johnson City court house. Death was attributed to a heart attack.”
The article continued to say that “Mr. Gibson formerly operated a store at 804 Lamont street (sic) at the north gate of Soldiers Home.” That address now houses apartments.
The Soldiers Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Nov. 14, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported exciting news for a prominent Johnson City family. “Circuit Court Clerk and Mrs. Coy Trivette, 614 West Maple street (sic) announce the birth of a daughter, Toni Maria, Tuesday. Mrs. Trivette is the former Delta Depew.”
Nov. 14, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported Mrs. Lucetta Gillfillen had recently addressed the regular monthly meeting of the Women of the Moose, Johnson City Chapter. Mrs. Gillfillen “noted three things that Helen Keller said she would like to do if she could see for three days. First day she would have liked to see the faces of her loved ones and friends; to spend the entire day studying the beauties of nature; and to spend the third day at museums, zoos and visit Washington, D.C.”
Nov. 14, 1971: Fifty years ago today, Dr. Ross Dampier preached on “The Next 100 Years” at First Christian Church as part of their Centennial celebration. (Source: Greater Johnson City A Pictorial History and History of Washington County, Tennessee.)
Nov. 14, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press, in an article carrying the byline of Jim Wozniak, reported, “Congressman-elect Bill Jenkins has tapped former Johnson City Mayor Jeff Anderson to be his chief of staff in Washington.”
“Anderson, a Republican, said he will oversee the Washington staff of about seven or eight people and advise Jenkins, also a Republican, on policy matters and help Jenkins respond to the needs of 1st Congressional District residents. He said he will move to Washington incrementally over the next several weeks.”
“’I certainly enjoy public service,’ Anderson, 35, said Wednesday. ‘When I left as mayor, I said if I ever got in public service again, it would be full time.’”
“Jenkins could not be reached for comment Wednesday but said in a news release, ‘My goal was to find a top-notch leader and manager to manage the Washington operation. I am very pleased that Jeff Anderson has agreed to fill that role.’”