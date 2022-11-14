Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Nov. 14, 1891: Readers of The Comet were horrified to learn of a tragic death of a child. “One of the saddest accidents that perhaps ever occurred in this city happened yesterday about 7 o’clock, a.m., at the residence of Col. E.C. Reeves. Mr. Reeves’ eldest son, who is almost fifteen years of age, was looking in the bureau drawer for (indecipherable), and saw a pistol that had been placed there by some one. It was a (several indecipherable words) thirty-eight caliber. Finding it loaded, he thought it not safe to remain there in the (several indecipherable words) but it seems that there was one cartridge left in it, and in replacing the pistol in the drawer in some manner it was discharged inflecting a mortal wound on his sister who was playing near him. The ball entered the right eye, cleared (several indecipherable words), cleared of the (indecipherable), passed directly through the (several indecipherable words) at the base of her brain, and burying itself in the wainscotting of the home. She lay unconscious for two hours, when her last breath came and her precious soul went home to Heaven. Little Alice Felicia was nearly three years old, and was not only the pride and joy of her doting parents, sister and brothers, but of all who knew her. The deepest sympathy of the whole city goes out to the bereaved family, and especially to the brother who was the innocent instrument in this sad affliction. His love and devotion in his sweet and darling little sister was proverbial, and he was always ready to do or to suffer for her. The sad news spread over the city as if by electricity, and hundreds of sympathizing friends gathered in a short time at Col. Reeves’ residence, offering sympathy and help. in the midst of such appalling sorrow, we stand abashed, and can only commend the afflicted ones to the all wise God who they love and serve, and who will some day make his purpose known.”

“The funeral will take place Sunday morning. The remains will be interred in the family burying ground west of town. Further particulars to the funeral will appear tomorrow morning.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.