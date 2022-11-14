Nov. 14, 1891: Readers of The Comet were horrified to learn of a tragic death of a child. “One of the saddest accidents that perhaps ever occurred in this city happened yesterday about 7 o’clock, a.m., at the residence of Col. E.C. Reeves. Mr. Reeves’ eldest son, who is almost fifteen years of age, was looking in the bureau drawer for (indecipherable), and saw a pistol that had been placed there by some one. It was a (several indecipherable words) thirty-eight caliber. Finding it loaded, he thought it not safe to remain there in the (several indecipherable words) but it seems that there was one cartridge left in it, and in replacing the pistol in the drawer in some manner it was discharged inflecting a mortal wound on his sister who was playing near him. The ball entered the right eye, cleared (several indecipherable words), cleared of the (indecipherable), passed directly through the (several indecipherable words) at the base of her brain, and burying itself in the wainscotting of the home. She lay unconscious for two hours, when her last breath came and her precious soul went home to Heaven. Little Alice Felicia was nearly three years old, and was not only the pride and joy of her doting parents, sister and brothers, but of all who knew her. The deepest sympathy of the whole city goes out to the bereaved family, and especially to the brother who was the innocent instrument in this sad affliction. His love and devotion in his sweet and darling little sister was proverbial, and he was always ready to do or to suffer for her. The sad news spread over the city as if by electricity, and hundreds of sympathizing friends gathered in a short time at Col. Reeves’ residence, offering sympathy and help. in the midst of such appalling sorrow, we stand abashed, and can only commend the afflicted ones to the all wise God who they love and serve, and who will some day make his purpose known.”
“The funeral will take place Sunday morning. The remains will be interred in the family burying ground west of town. Further particulars to the funeral will appear tomorrow morning.”
Nov. 14, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported stories of interest to Johnson Citians. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Nov. 13, readers learned that “Mrs. H. Gildersleeve gave a most delightful reception at her home, Wednesday evening, in honor of Mr. and Mrs. George T. Wofford. A number of special friends were present, and the evening with their hostess was very much enjoyed.”
“The Public Library association is conducting a woman’s exchange in the library room today. The ladies of the association are selling bread, pies, cakes, etc., for Sunday serving. The profits will be invested in new books for the library.”
“Misses Gertrude and Josie Taylor, the two young daughters of James P. Taylor, are visiting their uncle, Alfred A. Taylor, at this place.”
“Mrs. William Dyer, of Sweetwater, is the guest of her daughter, Mrs. Hobert J. Hunter, on Main street.”
“Mrs. Laura Swadley, of Marbleton, has been the guest of her aunt, Mrs. Thomas Galloway, this week.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Hoskins, of Knoxville, have been the guests of Dr. and Mrs. J.W. Cox, this week.”
“William Boucher arrived from Asheville, N.C., this week, and is visiting relatives.”
“Wednesday evening at 7 o’clock, U.D. Beeler and Miss Bessie Hoskins were married at the residence of Dr. and Mrs. J.W. Cox, Rev. D.L. Lander officiating. The affair was a quiet one and took place in the presence of relatives only. Both of the contracting parties are from Knoxville. The bride is an accomplished and charming young lady, a sister of Mrs. Cox and niece of Capt. Shade Harris. Mr. Beeler is an excellent gentleman. They will live in Knoxville.”
Marbleton is a community in rural Unicoi County.
The following news items carried a dateline from Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. The date was Nov. 13.
“The principal event of the week here has been the chrysanthemum and baby show, under the auspices of the W.C.T.U. Mrs. John H. Simpson was awarded the first prize for the finest display of chrysanthemums. Mrs. H.H. McPherson was awarded a prize for the second best display, and Mrs. C.O. Osborne a prize for the third best display. Mrs. T.W. Whitlock took first prize for the best plant, and also a prize for the best terminal flower. The baby show also attracted considerable attention and there were quite a number of the sweet little innocents entered as competitors for the different prizes offered. The prize for the prettiest baby under one year was awarded to the little daughter of Mrs. William C. Kirkland, and the prize for the finest looking baby over 1 and under 3 years old, was awarded to Catherine, daughter of Mrs. T.J. Peoples. The prize for the best cake baked by a miss under 16 years old was awarded to Miss Clara Brownlow, and the prize for the best bread baked by a miss under 16 years old was awarded to Miss Pearl Britton.”
“Thursday night quite a crowd gathered at the court house to listen to a very able and entertaining discussion of the woman’s suffrage question by Baxter Taylor and Theodore B. Hacker. Mr. Taylor is a nephew of Governor Taylor, and in many ways is a chip of the old block and championed the cause of woman’s suffrage with rare zeal and earnestness. Mr. Hacker handled the negative side with equal zeal and ability. At the close of the debate the decision was given by a popular vote of the audience present to the affirmative by a majority of five.”
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.