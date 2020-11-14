Nov. 14, 1889: Readers of The Comet learned of a party that had recently taken place. “Mr. and Mrs. C.K. Lide gave a delightful ‘at home’ last Friday night at their new residence on Fairview. A select part of the elite of the city were invited in honor of Miss Kate Wilds and Mr. R.S. Boyd. The affair was decidedly recherché in every particular. The house was profusely decorated with choice-cut flowers and ferns, and the dining-room was a veritable flower garden for the nonce. The evening was pleasantly spent by all fortunate enough to be invited.” Recherché means exotic, and nonce describes something that is used only one time, and for a special occasion.
Nov. 14, 1906: The Herald and Tribune, a newspaper in Jonesboro, reported on upcoming marriages. “Among the many marriages in Johnson City this season are announced those of Mr. Sherwood Hope and Miss Lula Lee, November 14; Mr. James Buchanan Ayers and Miss Juliet Patton Bullitt, November 21, and Mr. Charles G. Schenk and Miss Maude Elizabeth Baxter, November 21.”
Nov. 14, 1918: Readers of the Johnson City Daily Staff learned “Hugh F. Webb, who has been confined to his home with the ‘Flu’ is improving slowly. Mrs. Webb had a severe attack of ‘Flu’ today.”
Nov. 14, 1930: The Johnson City Staff-News reported on the upcoming dances of the Eibo Club. “Series of winter dances, by the Eibo Club of Johnson City, featuring Thanksgiving and Christmas festivities here, will open their season next Thursday evening in the Eibo Ball Room, 132 ½ West Market street”. The address is across from the Greyhound Bus Station and next door to SPC Manufacturing.
Nov. 14, 1939: Readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “The Old Dark House” was currently playing at the Liberty Theater, while “Fifth Avenue Girl” was being shown at the Majestic. The Sevier Theater was running “Pride of the Navy,” and “Stagecoach” was currently at the Tennessee Theater.”
Nov. 14, 1942: The Johnson City Chronicle reported on the unexpected death of a retired merchant in Johnson City. “Samuel H. Gibson, 66, retired merchant, died unexpectedly Friday afternoon in the office of clerk and master, Earl Miller, in the Johnson City court house. Death was attributed to a heart attack.” The article continued to say that “Mr. Gibson formerly operated a store at 804 Lamont Street at the north gate of Soldiers Home.”
Nov. 14, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that E.B. Burdick, age 66, had died that day at his home. Mr. Burdick had lived in Johnson City for 40 years and was co-owner of Specialty Printing Company. He was also a member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, the S.C. Williams Bible Class, several Masonic organizations, the Unaka Rod and Gun Club, as well as the United Commercial Travelers.
Nov. 14, 1957: An ad in the Press-Chronicle encouraged readers to visit the new Woolworth’s Luncheonette, which was serving Pepsi-Cola. Another ad from Johnson City Foundry and Machine Works congratulated Woolworth’s on its new steel building. The store was at 315-317 E. Main St.
Nov. 14, 1962: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Ann Strong, 21, a student at East Tennessee State College, was treated and released from Memorial Hospital last night for a laceration to the wrist which she sustained while trying to open a cellophane bag of cookies with a razor blade, according to a hospital spokesman.”
Nov. 14, 1964: Science Hill Hilltoppers football players John Rippetoe, Dennis Graybeal, and Dennis Kerley were featured in the Press-Chronicle.
Nov. 14, 1998: The Johnson City Press quoted James Robinson, DVM, about new flea and tick preventives. He said, “That’s (meaning the current preventatives) a far cry from when I first started working for an old Alabama vet and all the medicine we had was a bottle of old worm capsules. When we didn’t have anything to do, he told me to get them out and dust them off to keep them from sticking together.”
