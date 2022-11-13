Nov. 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Morristown Republican reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Nov. 5. Readers were horrified to learn that “News reached town today of the purely wanton stabbing of young Frank Hayes, aged 20, living near Lake Watomsee, by John Finney, a stripling of 16 or 18. There was a crowd going home from church night before last, and these two boys were in it. With no apparent cause, Finney ran up behind Frank Hayes and made several slashes at him, one only taking effect, and that one in the back. The boy was carried home and a physician was called, who dressed the wound. No vital organs were reached, but it was an ugly slab, and the wounded boy will be confined to his room for ten or fifteen days. Finney has fled to other parts, or at least is hiding. He has, previous to this, cut others, seemingly from mere devilry. He is a character that evidently needs to be placed under strong restraint.”
The Morristown Republican was a newspaper published in Morristown, Tennessee, from 1893 until 1920.
Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Morristown is about 62 miles from Johnson City.
Nov. 13, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported several news items of interest. Among those were: “Wednesday afternoon, Master Elert Miller will entertain a number of playmates at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Miller on King Street.”
“Miss Evelyn Bradley has returned from a delightful visit in Kingsport.”
“Mrs. W. J. Johnson is rapidly improving from a serious illness, her friends will be pleased to know.”
“J. H. Johnson of Abingdon was a visitor in the city Sunday.”
“Miss Hazel Greene of Bakersville, N. C., is the guest of her aunt, Mrs. Hugh F. Swingle on Unaka Ave.”
“Mrs. Phillip Whitlow and son, Fred and Mrs. J. R. Smith have returned from a visit at Spartanburg, S. C.”
“Wm. S. McCormick is in Dante, Va., on business.”
“J. W. Rennehan and family will leave in the morning for Norton, Va., where they will probably spent (sic) the entire week.”
“The many friends of Dr. Fred Alexander of Abingdon, W. Va., will be glad to learn that he is greatly improving in health.”
“Rev. R. C. Rankin of Tusculum was in the city Saturday enroute to Burnsville, N. C., where he preached Sunday.”
“John Pitts is in Greeneville on business today.”
“Mr. and Mrs. A. E. Bailey were week-end guests of relatives at Elk Park.”
On “Wednesday Afternoon – The Colonial Club meets with Miss Ruth McClelland at the Spinning Wheel Tea Room a quarter of Three O’Clock.”
“Mr. and Mrs. W. M. Fleming and family of Winston-Salem, N. C., arrived in the city Saturday and will make Johnson City their home. They are occupying the former home (of) Mr. J. O. Fleming, on Maple street.”
The Fleming family continued to be in the news. “Mr. and Mrs. J. O. Fleming are now occupying the ‘Ideal Home” on west Maple Street, which they recently purchased.”
Bakersville, North Carolina, is located about 37 miles from Johnson City.
Dante, Virginia, is about 70 miles from Johnson City.
Tusculum is a community in Greene County, and is about 26 miles from Johnson City.
Burnsville, North Carolina, is located about 51 miles from Johnson City.
Elk Park, North Carolina, is about 30 miles from Johnson City.
Nov. 13, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Nov. 12. “The annual Harvest Festival will be held at 7 o’clock tomorrow night at Elizabethton High School, Mrs. John Lamb, chairman of the arrangements committee, said today.”
“Highlight of the affair will be the crowning of the festival’s king and queen in the school auditorium.”
“Some of the entertainment scheduled includes a Spanish show, a cake walk, and a ‘Gay Nineties’ review.”
“The king and queen will be selected from participants representing the school’s classes.”
“Participants are Betty Webb and Ray Lewis, freshmen; Betty Green and Harry Pritchard, sophomores; Jackie Copeland and Jesse Burchfield, juniors; and Jessie Chambers and Wayne Miller, seniors.”
“The audience will be admitted to the festival at the school gymnasium.”
“Proceeds will be used for the school library, Mrs. Lamb said.”
Nov. 12, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Jimmy Smyth, who was the Johnson City Press-Chronicle Sports Editor, the newspaper reported news with a dateline from Crab Orchard. Readers learned that “It was a bright, sunny day — over 60 degrees — here Sunday in the land of weather prophet Mrs. Helen Lane.”
“Mrs. Lane came out on her front porch, sat down and talked about this thing that nobody ever does anything about.”
“Previous word was that Mrs. Lane had hedged on predicting snow this winter — just saw a lot of precipitation.”
“’There were five fogs in August, and I expect five snows, at least around here.’ Mrs. Lane observed, looking at the nearby mountains.”
“’They’d better watch Maryville’s Toy Bowman. He just runs over people,’ the weather forecaster’s husband said, showing that a man can get a word in edgewise even if his wife is a television celebrity who has appeared in Nashville and Bristol and was invited to the Johnny Carson Show a couple of years ago. She couldn’t go, she said. ‘There was this awful blizzard!’”
“Mrs. Lane has been predicting weather since girlhood, and for the past 20 years or so, her observations have received wide-spread publicity. Even a former Tennessee governor once suggested, tongue-in-cheek, that if Mrs. Lane didn’t quit forecasting all those snows, she could move to Crab Orchard, N. J.”
“She retorted that she didn’t make the weather and if the particular governor didn’t like her forecasts, HE could move.”
“That was the particularly rough winter when Mrs. Lane was near 100 per cent correct, and everybody got mad!”
“’I get criticized some,’ Mrs. Lane admits. ‘But I’ve got a lot of friends, too.’ One of them is Don Whitehead, columnist for the Knoxville News-Sentinel. ‘Did you see the column he did on me the other day?’ Mrs. Lane asked.”
“As I left, young Joe and his sister, Melinda (there are two older boys pursuing careers), smiled warmly. I noted neither Mrs. Lane nor the youngsters wore coats. It just wasn’t cold enough — yet.”
“The people who ‘bug’ Mrs. Lane most are those that show up and ask, quite innocently; ‘Would you mind showing us some people coming out of the caves?’”
“Really, they actually believe we’re a bunch of hillbillies here in Crab Orchard,’ Mrs. Lane says.”
“The truth is that the Crab Orchard area is appealing to the tourist trade with most of the ‘cave people’ already evacuated.”
Crab Orchard, Tennessee, is about 164 miles from Johnson City.
