Nov. 13, 1868: Readers of The East Tennessee Union Flag learned of a recipe for baked chicken pudding. “Cut up and stew two young chickens until half-cooked; then take them out and set aside to cool. Reserve the gravy to serve up separately. Have ready a well-beaten batter of six eggs, a quart of milk, a pound of flour, and a little salt and fill up a dish with alternate layers of chicken and batter, having a layer of batter on the top. Bake until brown. Break an egg into the gravy, let it boil, and pour into a sauce bowl and serve with the pudding.”
No precise cooking temperatures or times were given in the recipe.
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1868.
Nov. 13, 1873: The Herald and Tribune reported, “There are three thousand children enrolled in the schools of this county.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough.
Nov. 13, 1891: Readers of The Comet learned of a very intelligent dog! “George O’Brien has a little yellow fice that’s sharp as a tack. Yesterday morning when No. 4 came up to the depot, Mr. O’Brien went into one of the cars with a friend and the dog followed. He got off without the dog seeing him and the little fellow remained on, went to Bristol, and came back on No. 5. How is that for dog sense?”
A fice is a small dog.
Nov. 13, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “A reception will be tendered tonight at the Broad Street Methodist Church to the new pastor, Rev. W.S. Neighbors, who recently arrived in the city from his old home in Johnson City. Although he has been here so short a time, the new pastor has made hundreds of new friends both in and out of his congregation who will be glad to testify in their regard for him by attending the reception.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Nov. 13, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff informed readers, “Master Francis Sells small son of Congressman and Mrs. Sam R. Sells entertained a number of his little friends in celebration of his eighth birthday yesterday afternoon. After playing games the boys were served refreshments by Mrs. Sells. Those present were Billy Watkins, Billy Beckner, Allan Wofford, Tomboy Hargin, Willis Fisher and Leland Turner.”
Nov. 13, 1921: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news with a Johnson City dateline. “The annual meeting of the Federated clubs of the First congressional district (sic) to be held in Johnson City Friday, in the First M.E. Church, South, will bring to the city many of the leading clubwomen of East Tennessee. The visitors from outside East Tennessee will be Mrs. C.S. Steward of Chattanooga, president of the Mississippi Federation of Women’s clubs (sic), and Mrs. Margaret McFarland, chairman of the extension department of Tennessee Federation of Women’s clubs (sic).”
“Mrs. C.E. Rogers is chairman of the Federated clubs for the First congressional district, and has arranged a most interesting program for that day.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Nov. 13, 1924: The Johnson City Staff-News reported on a convention being held in Johnson City. “For the first time Johnson City is the host of the Purina Feed Dealers’ ten-day convention for the merchants of this section, in session today and Friday. The Farmers’ Exchange of Johnson City is instrumental in getting the convention here at the Hotel John Sevier.”
The news article continued to tell readers, “H.W. Stallsworth, sales manager, G.C. Porter and C.A. Brandon, of the executive offices of the Purina Mills in St. Louis, are leading the discussions, while several merchants are on the program.”
The account continued with information provided by Mr. E.L. Anderson, who was representing the Farmers’ Exchange of Johnson City. Mr. Anderson said, “’Washington county (sic) markets annually about $850,000 worth of dairy and poultry products; over $100,000 worth of hogs and $189,000 worth of beef cattle.’ It takes only a small increase of production to double the feeder’s net profit. Hoard’s Dairymen, the leading daily publication, says that an increase of only 10 per cent in the milk production may result in double profits.”
$850,000 in 1924 is worth approximately $13,625,000 today. $100,000 in 1924 is now worth about $1,604,000. $189,000 in 1924 is now worth $3,031,000. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Nov. 13, 1935: The Bristol Herald Courier reported a memorial meeting for Sam. R. Sells, former Congressman for the First District of Tennessee. Mr. Sells passed away on Nov. 3. “A memorial meeting for the late Sam R. Sells, former active Rotarian and for the past few years an honorary member of the Johnson City Rotary club (sic) was held at noon today at Hotel John Sevier.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published.
Nov. 13, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on an important anniversary in the life of an area church. “The First Christian Church marked the 75th anniversary of its founding with a special program and open house last night at the church building.”
“Lester Ford of Palmersville, Ohio, in reviewing the principles and beliefs of the Restoration Movement, challenged the members to remember the things which ‘called us into being as a people in order that we may follow that pattern.’”
“The minister warned against allowing a movement, once it has become crystalized into an organization and institution, to degenerate into a ‘museum’ and something belonging wholly in the past.”
“’We are a people with a plea, a plan and a purpose,’ he said. ‘Our plea is for the unity of God’s people. Our plan is for the restoration of the New Testament church, and our purpose that the world may believe.’”
“Preceding the Ohio minister’s talk, Mrs. L. W. McCown, descendant of some of the founders of the church, spoke on the history of the movement in this area. Mrs. McCown was also chairman of a committee responsible for the exhibit of pictures and documents from founders and members during the early days of the church, which was on display during the evening. Others assisting were Mrs. Rebecca Rogers, Mrs. D.M. Lilly, Miss Margaret Crouch, Miss Thelma Walker and Craig Morton.”
“Gavels made from wood from the D. Boone tree were presented to J.H. Dampier, pastor of the church, and Mr. Ford by Mrs. McCown. Dean Jacoby, church associate, was presented with a small dish made from wood from the same tree.”
“A dinner for members of the board of deacons and elders of the church at the John Sevier Hotel preceded the program last night.”