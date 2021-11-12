Nov. 12, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet opined about a recent election, “We are sorry for all those who are defeated, but a man that would deliberately tackle as formidable a monster as the republican (sic) majority in the First district (sic) hardly deserves sympathy. Surely none of our candidates were surprised, but it is a pity that good, nice men like they are could not make it interesting for the opposition.”
The Comet was published weekly.
Nov. 12, 1918: “Mr. Chas. Brockwell and Miss Kate Stanton were married last Saturday afternoon by Rev. R.D. Reed. They will reside in Limestone,” according to The Johnson City Daily Staff.
Nov. 12, 1921: A century ago today, The Binghamton Press reported news from Johnson City. Readers in Binghamton learned that “Miss Mildred A. Spencer of this city, who is visiting Mrs. A. W. Spencer of Unaka avenue (sic), Johnson City, Tenn., was the guest of honor at a bridge-luncheon given recently at the Spinning Wheel Tea Room, given by Mrs. E.T. West and Mrs. George Pepper. The guest prize was given to Miss Spencer.”
The Binghamton Press was published in Binghamton, New York. It is now published as The Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Nov. 12, 1930: The Johnson City Staff News reported on Armistice Day proceedings. “East Tennessee’s celebration in Johnson City Tuesday, in observance of the signing of the armistice, which ended the World War twelve years ago, was the most elaborate, especially the parade in the morning, ever witnessed in the Appalachian region. The program for the celebration was sponsored and arranged in detail, by members of the King’s Mountain Post of the American Legion of Johnson City.”
The front-page news account continued, “Business was suspended and the entire day was spent in celebrating in a manner almost as spectacular as that witnessed here on the morning of November 11, 1918, when the flash came over press wires that the Armistice was signed and fighting had ceased.”
Nov. 12, 1938: The Johnson City Chronicle reported that the 20th anniversary of the end of the World War was observed rather quietly in the area. ‘With bright and clear weather lending a cheerful aspect, Johnson City yesterday observed without consternation and ballyhoo the twentieth anniversary of the Armistice that halted he World War. The same condition also applied to the remainder of upper East Tennessee.”
Nov. 12, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the front page of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “Johnson City is going to lose one of its leading school principals unless some public-spirited resident comes to the rescue with a house or an apartment.”
“Thomas S. Wade, principal of Junior High School, who has had notice to vacate the apartment he now occupies by December 1, has canvassed Johnson City for the past two months with no success.”
“Last night he confirmed the report that he is leaving for Nashville because there seems to be no place for him to live in Johnson City with his wife and two children. In Nashville he is not only assured of a job but a place to live, and regardless of how pleasant he may have found Johnson City as a place to work, the family must live somewhere, he pointed out.”
“’Wade’s going will mark a real loss for Johnson City,’ Supt. John H. Arrants said when asked regarding Wade’s (several indecipherable words) be someone who can come to the rescue with living quarters for the family.’”
Nov. 12, 1948: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle gave an account of the Armistice Day ceremony in Johnson City. “The sounding of taps by a World War 1 bugler commemorated the nation’s thirtieth Armistice Day in Johnson City yesterday.”
The account continued, “About 25 gathered at Doughboy Monument at the entrance to Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. to witness a brief ceremony by members of Kings Mountain Post No. 24 of the American Legion.”
Post Chaplain Harry Barnett remarked, “’Many thousands made the supreme sacrifice for their country and it is in their memory that we are gathered here … There is a list of great and noble men in the Bible who by Faith (sic) served the Lord they loved even though it meant their death to be faithful to Him.’”
Nov. 12, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news of the death of a prominent Johnson City businessman. “Albert Thomas ‘Pete’ Dosser, Jr., 78, 600 E. Unaka Ave., owner and president of Ferguson Transfer Co. died in Memorial Hospital early this morning following a brief illness.”
“Mr. Dosser was a native of Jonesboro, and a son of the late Albert and Antoinette McClure Dosser. He was a member of the Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church and the S. E. Williams Bible Class. He was a member of the Johnson City Rotary Club, a veteran of World War I, where he served with the United States Army in France. He was a former member of the American Legion, and was a former chairman of the board of the Salvation Army.”
“Survivors include one son, Tom III, Johnson City; two daughters, Mrs. Frank Tannewitz, Johnson City, and Mrs. Jerry Pospisil, Schenectady, N.Y., one sister, Mrs. Antoinette Sutton, Johnson City, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner to Johnson City Medical Center.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1971.
Nov. 12, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press learned of the success of the United Way campaign. “The United Way board basked Monday in the pleasant glow of having a successful campaign already in hand.”
“David Stout, campaign chairman, noted that the $1,140,000 goal had been attained at the last regularly scheduled report meeting. The total through Monday was $1,145,544.”
“This was accomplished, he said, because of the great job done by division chairs, by the publicity committee, by the education committee and by all the volunteer workers.”
“‘But the bottom line,’ he said, ‘is that we come back to the community. It was a great campaign.’”
“And Dennis Powell, chairman of the Signature Club, reported that 27 new members and 80 old members had been signed up to date for a total of $156,910. You become a member of the Signature Club by pledging at least $1000 to United Way.”
Nov. 12, 2011: The Johnson City Press reported on the unveiling of Johnson City’s memorial to veterans. Nearly 1,000 people were at the ceremony, which began at 11 a.m. with three rifle shots fired from the Veterans Administration Cemetery to signal the beginning of the ceremony. The memorial was designed to honor all of those who had served or were serving in the military from Washington County.