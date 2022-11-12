Nov. 12, 1891: The Comet reported several items of local interest. Among them were the following:
“At W. C. Remine’s there is a new baby girl of ten pounds weight.”
“The old depot building still stands as a relic of Johnson City’s earliest history.”
“The walls of Mr. Crandall’s building on East Main street are nearing the top of the second story.”
“Judge S. J. Kirkpatrick, of Jonesboro, came to the city Monday morning.”
“Hon. W. B. Bachman passed through yesterday en route to Elizabethton.”
“John Swingle is quite sick in the city. We hope that he may soon recover.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1891.
Nov. 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news of a marriage with a dateline of Johnson City The date was Nov. 11. “U. D. Beeler and Miss Bessie Hoskins were married at the residence of Dr. and Mrs. J. W. Cox last evening at 7 o’clock, Rev. D. L. Lander officiating.”
“Both are from Knoxville. The bride is a sister of Mrs. Cox and a niece of Capt. Shade Harris. Mr. Beeler is engaged with McClung & Co.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Nov. 12, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “An eight-year-old girl, Lois Ketchen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ketchen, 32 King Springs road, was treated at Appalachian Hospital Monday for facial wounds from dog bites, attendants said.”
“Jim Brown, 65, of 312 West Market street was treated for a dislocated shoulder received when he ‘turned over in bed and knocked his shoulder out of place.’”
“Yesterday, Mrs. J. B. Shepherd of 106 East Unaka avenue, was treated for a severe knife cut on the left little finger sustained while opening a box of food.”
“Roy McCurry, Elizabethton rayon plant worker, living at Unicoi, route 1, yesterday reported his 1941 model maroon sedan taken from the plant area, headquarters records showed.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Nov. 12, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle brought forth sad news regarding a prominent physician. “The founder of Johnson City’s Eye, Earn, Nose and Throat Hospital died at noon yesterday in Johnson City Memorial Hospital.”
“Dead is Dr. U. G. Jones, 88, 732 W. Locust Street.”
“Born in Clifton, N. C., in 1884, he was the son of the late John W. and Laura B. Jones.”
“He attended the Medical College of Virginia, North Carolina Medical School and received his MD degree from Lincoln Memorial University in 1941. He did post graduate study at Manhattan Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat in New York, New York Post Graduate Hospital, New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, Harvard and University of Pennsylvania Medical Schools.”
“His professional societies include memberships in the Tri-County Medical Associations, the American College of Surgeons, the International College of Surgeons, Tennessee and American Academics of Otolaryngology and the Pan-American Association of Oto-Rhine-Laryngology.”
“He was also a member of the Johnson City Lodge No. 486 F and AM, all York Rite bodies and Kerbella Temple of the Shriners.”
“Dr. Jones was chairman of the executive committee of the Holston Orphanage of Greeneville and was a member of the Woodmont Rod and Gun Club of Hancock, Md.”
“An active member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, he had served as a member of the church’s board of stewards and was honored for his philanthropic work by being named to the Methodist Hall of Fame in Philanthropy. He was also named to Who’s Who in Tennessee, Who’s Who among Physicians and Surgeons and Who’s Who in the World.”
“He retired from active practice 15-years-ago and had devoted much of his time to his farm in Abingdon, Va., where he was well known for his farming interests, particularly in animal husbandry.”
“Survivors include his widow, Carrie B. Jones, three daughters, Mrs. William S. Farmer of Louisville, Ky., Mrs. Harry Myron Jr. and Mrs. J. Mack Sams, both of Johnson City; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.”
Nov. 12, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported “The Johnson City Community Theater’s final show of the 1997 season, Time Warp, a musical revue, is a musical retrospective of some of the shows produced by the JCCT over the course of 85 years.’
“’The audience is in for an exciting evening of entertainment,’ said J. J. Jeffers, director of the show.”
“Upon entering the theater’s arena, the audience actually is entering a time machine that soon will transport them into the past.”
“There, they will experience songs from some of the greatest musicals ever written, such as Kiss Me Kate, Sound of Music, Oklahoma, Guys and Dolls and Grease, just to name a few.”
“After hearing the musicals of days gone by, the audience then will be transported into the future to hear a sample of modern Broadway shows to come soon to the JCCT.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.