Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Nov. 12, 1891: The Comet reported several items of local interest. Among them were the following:

“At W. C. Remine’s there is a new baby girl of ten pounds weight.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.