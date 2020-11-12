Nov. 12, 1871: First Christian Church began in the home of William Young at 1117 Cedar Place.
Nov. 12, 1885: The Comet reported, “At the meeting of the Board of Mayor and Alderman last Tuesday night. The petition to close the bar-rooms from dark till daylight passed the first reading by a vote of three to two. It will come up again to-night for the final hearing.”
Nov. 12, 1891: The Comet reported, “John Bolton, Sr., went down to Greeneville yesterday where he is engaged plastering the new depot.”
Nov. 12, 1903: The Comet ran an advertisement for G.L. Plank, a veterinary surgeon. Readers learned Dr. Plank “can be found at the City Stables, Johnson City, Tenn., on Saturday of each week. Removing all superficial blemishes specialty. A dead shot on colic, & e. Bone, blood or bog spavin, splint and curb cured in forty minutes. Tumors, warts, and (indecipherable) removed on sight. Will straighten your horses tail or make him carry it in any position desired. Phone or write me at Bluff City, Tenn.” Bog spavin is a disorder of a horse’s foot.
Nov. 12, 1910: Arnie Gordon was charged with “trespassing on the yards of the coal co.” He was fined $5, which would equate to about $137 today.
Nov. 12, 1913: With a dateline of Johnson City, the Nashville Banner reported on the proceedings of the Tennessee Baptist Convention, which took place in Johnson City at Central Baptist Church. “The forty-ninth annual session of the Tennessee Baptist Convention was called to order at 10 o’clock this morning by President E.E. Folk of Nashville.” The article continued to state “R.C. Hunter … delivered an address of welcome on behalf of the church dwelling at length on the progressive news of Johnson City and the history of the erection of the Central Church, which has been recently completed.” Readers also learned, “Judge Samuel C. Williams of the State Supreme Court gave an address of welcome on behalf of the city.”
Nov. 12, 1922: The Johnson City Staff opined, “Four years ago yesterday the entire community went drunk on the victory our boys won from the Germans – yesterday only a few flags were flung to the breeze. On Flag Day, the Fourth of July and Armistice Day there should be no hiding of Old Glory.”
Nov. 12, 1939: Johnson City’s new Bowling Center, 106-108 Spring St., opposite the Hamilton Bank in downtown Johnson City, advertised its grand opening. It featured six modern Brunswick lanes.
Nov. 12, 1943: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “George Dellinger, 25, Sycamore Street, was admitted for observation of injuries he sustained when he was in collisions with a train yesterday.”
Nov. 12, 1956: The Press-Chronicle reported, “Carl Booth, 13, of Watauga, has been discharged form Memorial Hospital. The boy was admitted on Aug. 15. He was one of three injured in the train wreck tragedy at Watauga on that date.” The article continued to say, “His two brothers, Dewey Lee Booth, 8 and Johnny Booth, 10, remain in the hospital in satisfactory condition.”
Nov. 12, 1969: The Press-Chronicle reported, “Roy H. Meade, vice president of finance, General Shale Products Corp., was elected to the board of directors of Hamilton National Bank, yesterday.” Hamilton National Bank later was acquired by SunTrust Bank.
Sources: “Greater Johnson City A Pictorial History” and “History of Washington County, Tennessee”; The Comet; Johnson City Court Records; Nashville Banner; Johnson City Staff; Johnson City Press; Ted Bowers; Johnson City Press-Chronicle.