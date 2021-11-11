Nov. 11, 1891: The Comet reported several short items of local interest. “G.W. St. John was down from South Watauga yesterday.”
Regarding former Governor Taylor and his family, readers learned that he “went out to Embreeville yesterday evening,” and that “A little daughter of (his) has been ill for a few days.”
The Comet was a weekly publication.
Nov. 11, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported, with a Johnson City dateline, “The republicans met in a rally here today ratifying the election of McKinley. The parade was almost two miles in length. W.P. Brownlow, congressman-elect, and W. B. Bachman made short addresses to 3,000 people.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Free Press.
Nov. 11, 1897: Readers of The Comet learned that “The enrollment of our public school has reached 104, and the great majorities are making rapid progress under the teaching of Prof. E.B. Smalling one of our most faithful teachers.”
Nov. 11, 1914: The Johnson City Staff carried an ad for the Brading-Marshall Lumber Company. The ad stated that their charges would increase “because of the larger proportionate expense in cleaning and delivering a small quantity of rugs.”
The advertisement went on to explain that the new rates would be 1 cent per square foot for the first 200 square feet. The charge for the second 200 square feet would be 3 to 4 cents per square foot. Everything over 400 square feet would be 1 to 2 cents per square foot.
Nov. 11, 1918: The Great World War would end at 6:00 p.m., according to The Johnson City Daily Staff. The town was celebrating! “Beginnings (sic) at three o’clock when the factory and locomotive whistles opened up, the celebration gained in magnitude, swelling into a veritable roar by seven o’clock, men, women and children joining into marching throngs. Every conceivable noise making instrument was resurrected, the auto chemical truck with its siren whistle, automobiles running in low gear to make the greatest sound later filled with crowds with horns, bells and fire arms. Main street (sic) shortly after daylight began to blaze forth with flaunting flags displayed from every store. But business was suspended. Even the restaurants closed their doors to allow the force full vent to their feelings.”
Nov. 11, 1925: The Johnson City Staff-News carried an advertisement for Ward Elevator Service, located at 405 S. Roan St., with a telephone number of 6. The ad stated their work was guaranteed.
The newspaper also carried an advertisement for J.W. Bailey, M.D. His offices were in 313-14 Unaka Bank Building, and the telephone number was 545. The advertisement also carried the information that Dr. Bailey was “Specialists in Daibetes (sic) and Stomach Disorders.”
Apartments are now located at 405 S. Roan St., the former location of Ward Elevator Service. The Unaka Bank Building was located at the corner of Main Street and Spring Streets. Currently the building is home to both apartments and offices.
Nov. 11, 1934: The Nashville Banner reported, “The Hero of New Orleans Chapter, U.S.D. of 1812, will meet Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the home of Mrs. T.A. Havron, 3828 Whitland Avenue. The state president, Mrs. L.W. McCown of Johnson City will be the guest speaker.”
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998.
Nov. 11, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Bristol Herald Courier reported news with a dateline from Washington, D.C. “Chairman Carroll Reece called a significant post-election meeting of the Republican National Committee today as President Truman completed a statement of his position and policy for the next two years during GOP control of Congress.”
“Reece summoned his national committee to meet here December 5 to decide how best to cooperate with the party majorities in Congress in accomplishing the program resulting from the responsibility placed on them by the election.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1946. November 11, 1946 fell on a Monday.
Nov. 11, 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that Cpl. Stanley Carroll had recently arrived at Kirtland Air Force Base. “Cpl. Stanley P. Carroll, son of Mr. and Mrs. G.W. Carroll, route (sic) 4, Johnson City, has arrived at Kirtland Air Force Base from Kessler Air Force Base, Miss. While at Kirtland he will serve as a machinist with the 4906th Maintenance Squadron.”
Further details revealed, “Cpl. Carroll served with the Air Force during World War II in the South Pacific theater (sic). Prior to receiving his call to active duty from the reserves, he was employed by the Interstate Foundry and Machine Company of Johnson City.”
Carroll’s wife and daughter were living on Fairview Avenue. Kirtland Air Force Base is in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Nov. 11, 1959: “A 16-year-old Watauga girl, Florence Feathers, reported missing from home, later sent a note home saying she is planning to be married and go to Georgia, police were notified,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
The article further said that Miss Feathers “was described as being five feet six inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and having brown hair and blue eyes.”
Nov. 11, 1969: Vice Mayor Richard Machamer spoke to members of the Monday Club, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Some of the Monday Club members in attendance on that day were Mrs. Burgin Dossett, Mrs. Carroll Long, Mrs. Phil Scharfstein, Mrs. Herbert Shulman and Mrs. Nathan Thorp.
Nov. 11, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “There are now 60 legislators slated to visit Johnson City tomorrow and Saturday.”
“Rep. John Peeples, Memphis, and Rep. and Mrs. Harold Love, Nashville, have accepted invitations to be guests of the Citizens for Medical Advancement for Tennessee.”
“However, Sen. Raymond Shadden, Crossville, was forced to cancel.”
“Nineteen state senators and 41 members of the House are scheduled to be represented here.”
Nov. 11, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press, with a dateline from Roan Mountain, reported, “Botanists, biologists and other scientists long have touted Roan Mountain’s diverse species.”
“Now Tennessee has declared it a Registered State Natural Area.”
“That means its ecological significance is recognized. It also provides more opportunity for collaborative management between the state and Cherokee National Forest.”
“’Roan Mountain is a very sensitive natural area,’ said Jennifer Laughlin, naturalist at Roan Mountain State Park. ‘It’s been compared to Canada.’”
“Although other places east of the Mississippi River have a higher elevation than Roan Mountain’s 6,285 feet, its biological diversity is almost unmatched.”
“The Appalachian Trail also crosses over the mountain. Scientists and naturalists long have studied its trees, birds and animals.”
“The recognition is part of an agreement between the Cherokee National Forest, Tennessee Natural Areas program and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.”