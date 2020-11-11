Nov. 11, 1886: Readers of The Comet learned of a new railroad schedule. “The new schedule on the E.T. & W.N.C. R.R. goes into effect to-day. No. 1 leaves Johnson City at 7:30 a.m. and arrives at Cranberry at 10:30 a.m. No. 2 leaves Cranberry at 12:30 p.m. and arrives at Johnson City at 3:30 p.m. No. 6 leaves here at 1:00 p.m. arriving at Cranberry at 4:30 p.m. No. 4 leaves Cranberry at 6:30 a.m. arriving here at 10:00 a.m.”
Nov. 11, 1897: Readers of The Comet learned that “The enrollment of our public school has reached 104, and the great majorities are making rapid progress under the teaching of Prof. E.B. Smalling one of our most faithful teachers.”
Nov. 11, 1909: The Comet carried a copy of Johnson City’s new charter.
Nov. 11, 1918: The Great World War would end at 6 p.m., according to the Johnson City Daily Staff. The town was celebrating! “Beginnings (sic) at three o’clock when the factory and locomotive whistles opened up, the celebration gained in magnitude, swelling into a veritable roar by seven o’clock, men, women and children joining into marching throngs. Every conceivable noise making instrument was resurrected the auto chemical truck with its siren whistle, automobiles running in low gear to make the greatest sound later filled with crowds with horns, bells and fire arms. Main street shortly after daylight began to blaze forth with flaunting flags displayed from every store. But business was suspended. Even the restaurants closed their doors to allow the force full vent to their feelings.”
Nov. 11, 1937: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Nashville Banner reported, “Accidental contact with an electrical wire while climbing a pecan tree on a farm near here brought death yesterday to sixteen-year-old Charles Mosier. Doctors worked more than an hour in an attempt to revive him.”
Nov. 11, 1947: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on happenings concerning the Little Theatre. “A general welfare charter was issued to the Little Theatre Players of Johnson City yesterday by the Secretary of the State’s office, in Nashville, the Associated Press reported.” The article continued to say, “Incorporators were listed as Wright Baily, Fred Lockett, Mrs. Louise Barton, Miss Frances Bewley and Eugene Rush.” The purpose of the Little Theatre Players “is to ‘create, promote, stimulate and maintain a public interest in the dramatic arts of literature.’”
Nov. 11, 1948: The Press-Chronicle editorialized about the Electoral College. “The election has focused fresh attention – mostly unfavorable – on the Electoral College. If the American people relied for transport on means as archaic as those used in electing a President, they would travel by oxcart. The framers of the Constitution tried to devise a system which would enable a representative group of wise leaders gathered from each state to select the best man in the nation for President. It never worked that way.”
Nov. 11, 1964: Veterans Day services were conducted at Science Hill High School’s courtyard.
Nov. 11, 2011: The Johnson City Press reported, “The Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial will be dedicated today. The memorial is located on Kiwanis Park grounds across from the V.A. Cemetery. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the memorial, on the corner of West Market Street and Veterans Way near the Veterans Administration Cemetery.”
