Nov. 11, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported several items of interest pertaining to local or area residents. Some of those items included:
“I. N. Boring went down to Knoxville Monday.”
“Mrs. J. P. Smith is visiting relatives at Bristol.”
“F. K. Mountcastle spent Monday in Bristol on business.”
“J. M. Dempsey made a business visit to Bristol last Monday.”
“Attorney John H. Bowman, was in Bristol last Monday.”
“County Court Clerk, Leab was in the city yesterday a few hours.”
“Capt. L. E. Reeves was over from Jonesboro today on business.”
“Mrs. P. H. Wofford and children returned from a visit to Bristol relatives Monday.”
“Miss Laura Swadley of Marbleton is visiting her aunt Mrs. T. J. Galloway.”
“A little son of Postmaster Campbell’s is ill with diphtheria.”
“Mike Hyder has the thanks of our children for a supply of pop corn.”
“J. J. Range has returned from Nashville, where he has been guarding the Centennial.”
“Mrs. Mollie Harnsbarger, of Virginia, spent today with Mrs. Henry Lyle, enroute home from Greeneville, Tenn.”
“R. C. Cox, mail box painter for Uncle Sam, came to the city yesterday to stay until after the election.”
“Mrs. I. N. Boring has returned from a visit to homefolks at Steubenville, Ohio.”
“Mrs. W. P. Brownlow of Jonesboro is visiting her daughter, Mrs. Thad A. Cox, on Myrtle avenue.”
“Mrs. John Hamilton and daughter, Mrs. Carson, of Abingdon, Va., were visiting Mr. and Mrs. I. T. McNees last week.”
“Gov. Taylor has refused to interfere in the Sims murder case and he will be executed next Wednesday at Jonesboro.”
“Nelson Campbell, eldest son of Postmaster Cambell, fell at the skating rink a few nights ago and broke two fingers on his right hand.”
“Miss Jessie Moffett, a Knoxville belle, is visiting Mrs. S. T. Harris on Watauga avenue. She came up to the marriage of Miss Hoskins.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Marbleton is a community in rural Unicoi County.
Diphtheria is a bacterial infection that can be prevented by means of a vaccine.
The Centennial was a celebration in Nashville celebrating Tennessee’s 100th anniversary. Tennessee became a state on June 1, 1796, so the Centennial was actually a bit late.
Nov. 11, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported several items of interest to local and area residents.
Readers learned that “Mr. Nat Winston will be the guest of Mr. Jaffa Gump this week.”
“Mr. David Hunter spent yesterday in Bristol.”
“Miss Ruth McClellan is spending the week-end in Bristol as the guest of her mother, Mrs. L. McClellan.”
“The many friends of Miss Lula Lindamood will be glad to know that she is resting nicely after undergoing an operation at the Appalachian Hospital yesterday morning.”
“Mrs. D. A. Vines has returned from a several days visit to Greeneville and Rogersville.”
“Gunnar L. Tielman, Jr. is resting nicely at the home of his parents on E. 8th Avenue after undergoing an operation yesterday having had his tonsils and adenoids removed.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Nov. 11, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “In observance of National Book Week, a special father’s night program will be presented Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., at South Side School, a spokesman announced. A program on ‘Story Book Land’ will be presented by students of various classes. Fathers will conduct the session, it was pointed out.”Nov. 11, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several area high school football and basketball scores from the evening before. The scores were on the front page.
With football first, Science Hill defeated Dobyns-Bennett, 21-7.
Elizabethton easily defeated Sullivan Central, 49-16.
Sullivan East won over Unicoi County, 35-14.
Rogersville shut out Cloudland, 38 to 0.
Maryville Everett defeated Morristown East, 39-19.
Knox Webb shut out Sullivan West, 14-0.
Twin Springs shut out Surgoinsville, 14 to 0.
Twin Springs is in Virginia. The other schools are in Tennessee.
The following scores are for basketball games:
Johnson County narrowly defeated University High, 66-62.
Happy Valley won over Unaka, 48-38.
Hampton defeated Church Hill, 70-53.
South Greene easily defeated Washington College, 68-38.
Lynn View narrowly defeated Chuckey-Doak, 56-50.
Rogersville won by one hundred points over Clinch, 123-23.
Newport defeated Maury, 61-39.
Nov. 11, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reminded readers that “Today is Veterans Day, 1997.”
The editorial further opined that “And on this day, let us remember not only our heroes of wars past but also the sentinels of peace in an uneasy world.”
“Certainly, the current problems with Iraq is enough to make us uneasy — and to appreciate the strength of our men and women in uniform.”
“Virtually every veteran is familiar with what Rudyard Kipling wrote about the life of British soldier. In Tommy, he said, ‘It’s Tommy this, and Tommy that, and chuck him out, the Brute! But it’s ‘thin red line of heroes’ when the guns begin to shoot.’”
“Any of our men and women who have ever served in a combat situation know what the ‘red line’ is all about.”
“In today’s world, those thin red lines extend all over the world, particularly in Bosnia where we have troops involved in international peace-keeping and in the Gulf area when Saddam Hussein is making aggressive noises again.”
“Surely, we have created veterans by the millions in this century — World War I, World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam, the Gulf War — with some lesser crisis thrown in, like Panama, Grenada, and Somalia.”
“The participation in these situations indicates that generation after generation, these United States have produced young men and women who are patriotic, who step forward and say, ‘Yes, we will serve.’”
“Hence, today, Veterans Day, which had its beginnings in the aftermath of World War I as Armistice Day, is a time in which we can express appreciation to those people who have served — and who are serving.”
“If you know a veteran, say ‘thanks’ today. He or she will appreciate it. For many, it’s the only real ‘thanks’ they ever receive for their service for their country.”