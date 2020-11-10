Nov. 10, 1887: The Comet, quoting The Mountaineer, reported, “Mr. C.N. Brown, one of our leading and most substantial farmers, has formed a copartnership in the mercantile business with Mr. J.W. Hunter at Johnson City.”
Nov. 10, 1891: The Comet opined, “No law will enforce itself. This is apparent to any one who may observe the violations of the law almost daily. What would you think of the officer who would plead in justification of his failure to enforce the law the excuse that he did not think the law just. It strikes us that he ought to enforce the law or resign his position.”
Nov. 10, 1904: The Comet reported on the death of G.W. St. John. “Last Wednesday evening while sitting in an easy chair before a glowing fire, and surrounded by his wife and son, Mr. G.W. St. John sank peacefully to sleep in the Lord. For several weeks he had been ill, but it was believed by the family and friends that he had passed the critical period and would recover, and his sudden death was a severe shock to the family. He was 72 years old, and was a gentleman of the old school, intensely southern and a devout Christian. He lived on the Watauga river, about five miles from here (meaning Johnson City), but was closely identified with Johnson City’s material interests, and was looked upon as one of our most respected citizens. He is survived by a widow, a daughter, Mrs. J.A. Martin, and two sons, F.H. and J.T. St. John. The funeral services were held at the late residence Friday afternoon by Revs. Geo. D. French and A.N. Jackson, and the remains laid to rest in the family burial ground. A large number of friends from this city (meaning Johnson City) attended the funeral.” Mr. St. John purchased what came to be known as the St. John Mill from Jeremiah Dungan in 1866. As of 2012, it was the oldest business in Tennessee. It has since closed.
Nov. 10, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on a surprise visit home by a member of the military. “Captain Joe Matson surprised his father colonel T.E. Matson today when he arrived without notice for a few hours’ stay between trains. Captain Matson, late of a training camp in Mexico, is bound for Camp Humphreys New York. He is in the engineering corps of the service. Friends seized upon him immediately upon his arrival and took him in an automobile to see the town. This is his first visit home for a number of years. He leaves tonight for Camp Humphreys near Washington.”
Nov. 10, 1926: Our Mountain Home, a newspaper in Talladega, Alabama, reported on textile operations in East Tennessee. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers of the Alabama newspaper learned, “Two more Eastern Textile operations are coming to this district.” The article continued, “The Artus Knitting company, a Pennsylvania concern, will start the construction of a factory immediately at Bristol, Tenn., about twelve miles from this city.” Additional details revealed, “The High Rock Knitting company of New York, manufacturers of shirts, will also erect a new plant near that place.”
Nov. 10, 1946: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on “peeping Toms.” “’Peepin’ Toms’ have been reported on the prowl again in the northside neighborhoods of Johnson City, and with the latest call Friday night in the 300 block of East Holston Avenue city officers fired three shots at a fleeing bedroom watcher, police stated.” The article further stated, “The silent observers who frighten women, anger husbands and annoy law enforcement officers, seem to have a preference for the northside area, inasmuch as most of the reports originate in that area.”
Nov. 10, 1962: According to the Press-Chronicle, “Clyde Mitchell was reelected president of the Johnson City Tobacco Board of Trade at a meeting of warehouse representative yesterday and plans were made for the coming burley auction season.” The article continued to say that Marion Carr had been reelected as vice president, and J.R. Denny had been reelected as secretary-treasurer.
Nov. 10, 1971: Mrs. Alfred Costner, who was a member of the Tennessee Commission on Aging, and who had been appointed by Gov. Winfield Dunn, would soon be going to Washington, D.C., to participate in the National Conference on Aging.
