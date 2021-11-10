Nov. 10, 1841: The Jonesborough Whig reported on the death of Mrs. Elizabeth Carter. “Departed this transitory life, on the 22nd ultimo, after a painful and protracted illness at her residence in Elizabethton, Mrs. Elizabeth Carter, consort of the Hon. Wm. B. Carter – leaving a numerous circle of friends and relatives to morn a loss, which, to her has been of infinite and eternal gain.”
The article continued to say, “Mrs. Carter was a lady whose irreproachable life placed her above personal assaults, and whose duties, in the relations of wife, mother, and neighbor, were performed with such strict regard to integrity, and with such a close observance of the rights and immunities of others, that but few females enjoyed a larger share of personnel esteem.”
Ultimo refers to the month previous, meaning that Mrs. Carter died on October 22, 1841.
The Jonesborough Whig was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1841.
Nov. 10, 1891: The Comet readers learned, “Cigarettes are bad things, very poisonous if used to excess. Hugh Sirey, a young son of James Sirey, has been almost at the point of death for a few days with cigarette poisoning. His system is supposed to be thoroughly poisoned with cigarettes. If he recovers, his case will be a warning to himself and should be the same to many of the youngsters in town, whether he recovers or not.”
Cigarette poisoning is very likely the same thing as nicotine poisoning, which is caused by an overexposure to the substance.
Nov. 10, 1918: According to the Johnson City Daily Staff, the Matson family had recently experienced a happy surprise. “Captain Joe Matson surprised his father colonel (sic) T.E. Matson today when he arrived without notice for a few hours’ stay between trains. Captain Matson, late of a training camp in Mexico, is bound for Camp Humphreys ... He is in the engineering corp of the service. Friends seized upon him immediately upon his arrival and took him in an automobile to see the town. This is his first visit home for a number of years. He leaves tonight for Camp Humphreys near Washington.”
Nov. 10, 1921: One hundred years ago today, the Morristown Gazette reported, “Mrs. T.C. Jarnagin left to-day (sic) for a visit in Johnson City where she will be the guest of her parents, Judge and Mrs. Pierce.”
The Morristown Gazette was a newspaper published in Morristown. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Nov. 10, 1939: The Johnson City Press reported details of the State Farm Bureau convention held in Johnson City, “Tennessee State Farm Bureau convention delegates re-elected virtually all incumbent officials today and heard a sharp attack on New Deal agricultural policies by Representation B. Carroll Reece, Johnson City Republican.”
The article continued to say, “Reece accused the Roosevelt administration of ‘gambling with the destiny of the farm people, who constitute 24 per cent of the American population.’”
More details included, “Also heard were talks by W.C. Lasseter of Memphis, editor of the Progressive Farmer; V.B. Hamilton, secretary/treasurer of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation who spoke on ‘Who Will Own Our Farms Twenty Years from Now?’ and Mrs. Charles W. Sewell of Chicago, administrative director of the Associated Women of the American Farm Bureau Federation.”
In 2020, farm and ranch families comprised less than 2% of the population of the United States. (Source: www.fb.org)
Nov. 10, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned exciting news. “East Tennessee State College is going to get two more buildings to meet the needs of her record-breaking student enrollment, President Charles C. Sherrod announced yesterday.”
“The announcement, coming on the heels of an Associated Press report out of Nashville Friday which stated that the Tennessee Board of Education had given its final stamp of approval for the construction of the proposed $300,000 science and administration building on the campus here, assures the college of three sorely needed buildings.”
“Necessary funds to erect the two new buildings, one of which will provide for classrooms and the other for a student center, have been made available through the Federal Works Agency regional office at Atlanta, Ga., Sherrod said.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Three hundred thousand dollars in 1946 is now equivalent to approximately $4,220,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Nov. 10, 1954: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, George Kelly, editor of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, had recently addressed the Johnson City Business and Professional Women’s Club. “Women and newspapers have much in common.” … “‘both have so much curiosity,’” Mr. Kelly said in his remarks before the club.
Nov. 10, 1969: In a captioned photograph, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned “Giant Wholesale held open house yesterday for its new quarters at 117 East King St. Carl R. Young is founder of the firm which serves a five-state area. President of the organization is Sam Grogg, who came to Johnson City in 1941. Grogg had been in Bristol with Cox Wholesale since 1937 and with Moneyhun Wholesale in 1941. Grogg is a Mason, member of Clark Street Baptist Church and served with the Marine Corps during World War II. He also is a member of the Kiwanis Club.”
Quantum Leap is now at 117 E. King St.
Nov. 10, 1971: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “City Manager William V. Ricker will attend his first commission meeting today when commissioners convene in special session at 11:30 a. m. to consider three ordinances and a number of invoices.”
Nov. 10, 1989: Johnson Citians were talking about the fall of the Berlin Wall, which took place the day before. (Personal recollection of Joe Knisley.)
Nov. 10, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Jeff Keeling, readers of the Johnson City Press learned, “Moving homeless veterans back into society is routine, chaplains at the Veterans Affair Medical Center, Mountain Home, say, but keeping them from returning to the streets is another challenge entirely.”
“Chaplains have recently completed a homeless program that focused on the vets’ spirituality in hopes of breaking the cycle of recovery and relapse that plagues many veterans.”
“’Instead of coming to grips with the real problems, they come to grips with the tip of the iceberg and the real program was still there,’ Chaplain Hugh Maddry, chief of patient support services said of traditional treatment efforts.”