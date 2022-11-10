Nov. 10, 1887: The Comet informed readers that, “Gen. J.T. Wilder and Gen. Rosser met a number of the business men of Springfield, Mass., last Saturday night in the Massacit Hotel and made some very interesting talks about the C.C.&C. railroad and this section of country.”
Nov. 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Fort Payne Journal reported news with a dateline from Valley Head, and a date of Nov. 6. Readers learned that “Miss Jennie Winston gave a party Wednesday night, in honor of J.R. Herndon, of Johnson City, Tenn., who is visiting the family of Dr. Winston.”
Valley Head is a town in Alabama; it is located about 10 miles from Fort Payne.
The Fort Payne Journal was published in Fort Payne, Alabama. It is now published as the Times-Journal.
Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Nov. 10, 1909: The Herald and Tribune reported news about the weather. “The weather we are having is not favorable to the propagation of the mosquito, but it makes ‘possum and sweet taters taste mighty good.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1909. It was published on a weekly basis, as was The Comet in that year.
Nov. 10, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported that “Johnson City’s three commissioners, one of who is mayor, are elected for four years. The present commission was elected in July 1919; their term expiring in July 1923. This is the first experiment of the city with the commission form of government; prior governments having been a board of mayor and aldermen. Agitation is being made for the city manager plan; which at this time leaves the form of government next to be selected, in doubt.”
Nov. 10, 1936: The Johnson City Chronicle reported that “Lewis Pope Wexler is the name that Mr. and Mrs. Dan B. Wexler, Hillrise Boulevard, have given their infant son.”
Nov. 10, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported that “Kiss of Death” was playing at the Bonnie Kate, while “Swamp Water” was playing at the Ritz.
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. Nov. 10, 1947, fell on a Monday.
Nov. 10, 1950: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Judge Ben Allen of Elizabethton will deliver the annual Armistice Day memorial address at the Doughboy Statue at the entrance of Memorial Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m., sponsors announced yesterday.”
“The former jurist’s talk will feature the annual services sponsored by King’s Mountain Post No. 24 of the American Legion. It will be given after a parade from City Hall on West Main street to the stadium. The parade will commence at 10:30 and be concluded at the statue at 11 a.m.”
“In addition to the Legion, other service organizations have been invited to participate in the parade. Units will include the Gold Star Mothers of Washington County”
“Commander Pascal Woodall has requested that all Gold Star Mothers meet at the Tennessee Theater at 10 a.m. Saturday.”
“The program at the statue will include:”
“Moment of silence, prayer by the Rev. Leo L. Farrell, address by Judge Allen, prayer by the Rev. Curtis Hodgens, placing of wreath on statue by Olen Marshall, salute to the dead by Woodall, a volley to be fired by the Legion burial squad, and taps by Science Hill R.O.T.C. units.”
Nov. 10, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle started their readers day with this chuckle:
“Teen-age daughter to parents: ‘Here’s my report card — and I’m tired of watching television anyway.’”
Nov. 10, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article carrying a byline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The Watauga Historical Association’s original life members will be honored at a dinner Nov. 20 at Milligan College, marking the 10th anniversary of the organization.”
“Walter P. Crilley, director of the division of planning of the Tennessee Department of Conservation, will be the speaker. Other Nashville officials will attend, as will area legislative leaders.”
“Criley will report the state’s progress in developing plans for the Sycamore Shoals State Historical Park, for which Tennessee has appropriated $500,000. The park will be a point of focus of the state’s participation in the U.S. bicentennial celebration.”
“The dinner, at Milligan’s Sutton Hall at 7 p.m., will also commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Watauga Association, ‘first free and independent government’ in America, formed here in 1772, four years prior to the colonies’ declaration of independence.”
“A unique feature of the evening will be a program by the ‘Brass Choir,’ an East Tennessee State University group performing music typical of the late 18th Century, contemporaneous with the turbulent frontier and Revolutionary periods.”
“Ticket sales for the dinner will be conducted by a committee headed by Mrs. Grace Shell.”
“The Watauga Historical Association was chartered in 1962, primarily to preserve and develop Sycamore Shoals as an historic site.”
“An initial sum of $7,500 was raised locally to make the first purchase of property at the Shoals, which was subsequently designated as Registered National Historic Landmark and is now the site of a major state development.”
“There are 32 persons, most of them donors toward the initial purchase, included in the original membership, headed by Judge Ben Allen as president.”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Five hundred thousand dollars in 1972 is now worth about $3.542 million, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Nov. 10, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported, “The Science Hill High School foreign language department is seeking international recipes for an international cookbook.”
“Recipes should be submitted to Eloise Jurgens at the school, John Exum Parkway, no later than Saturday.”
“Contributors should include their names, the countries of origin for the recipes and any history available on the recipes.”
