Nov. 10, 1887: The Comet informed readers that, “Gen. J.T. Wilder and Gen. Rosser met a number of the business men of Springfield, Mass., last Saturday night in the Massacit Hotel and made some very interesting talks about the C.C.&C. railroad and this section of country.”

Nov. 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Fort Payne Journal reported news with a dateline from Valley Head, and a date of Nov. 6. Readers learned that “Miss Jennie Winston gave a party Wednesday night, in honor of J.R. Herndon, of Johnson City, Tenn., who is visiting the family of Dr. Winston.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

