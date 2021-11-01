Nov. 1, 1820: Samuel Harrison Millard, an early member and minister of First Christian Church, was born. Rev. Milliard “accepted a call to preach for (First Christian) and became our second minister. He served until 1880 and again in 1882 and again in 1895-96. When the Millards first came here (meaning Johnson City), they lived in the Eastern end of town. In 1885 they built the beautiful home on Millard Street (now the location of Inns of America) where the family spent their remaining years.” The location referred to is now the location of the Johnson City Public Library. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Nov. 1, 1883: The Herald and Tribune reported, “John Allison returned from Johnson City Tuesday morning and brought with him Jim Grisham’s gum coat, which he borrowed on Monday. We have our opinion of a man who will return a gum coat or an umbrella.”
A gum coat would likely now be considered an overcoat.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper in Jonesboro, which was spelled that was in 1883.
Nov. 1, 1891: The Comet ran an advertisement for the Johnson City Foundry and Machine Works. The advertisement mentioned that the business was “now prepared to do all kinds of Plumbing Work, and guarantee it. They are here to stay. Not for a month or two only Call at the office and (get) an estimate on your work.” However, no contact information was listed.
Nov. 1, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a Johnson City dateline. “R. Kidwell died at his home at Piney Flats Wednesday morning. He was about 65 years old and a man well known in the community, being a well-to-do merchant. He was the father of Mrs. H. C. Austin, of this city. The remains were interred in the cemetery at Piney Flats.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896; The Comet was a weekly publication.
Nov. 1, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported sad news regarding the death of a young man from pneumonia. “Charley Walsh, twenty one (sic) years of age, son of J. F. Walsh, died Wednesday in Charleston, W. Va., of pneumonia following influenza.”
“The body is expected to arrive today and will be removed to the home of his father resident on the Jonesboro pike. Funeral and burial will be held at the residence, arrangements unannounced.”
“Surviving are his father and mother, three brothers and one sister.”
The Jonesboro Pike is now known as West Walnut Street. Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1918.
Nov. 1, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The News and Observer reported, “James D. Ray left yesterday for Johnson City, Tenn., where he will spend several days.”
The News and Observer was, and still is, a newspaper published in Raleigh, North Carolina. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Nov. 1, 1923: A two-day meeting, the Eastern Tennessee School of Evangelism, began at First Christian Church. William E. Sweeney was the President of the organization. (Source: Program from the meeting in the archives of First Christian Church.)
Nov. 1, 1929: The Elizabethton Star reported, “Three persons went in for liquor to celebrate the ‘night of ghosts’ last night and today awakened behind the bars of the city jail, according to the police docket. One drove recklessly and was lodged in jail for the night.”
“Henry Davis, Jack Winters, and James Smith were those arrested for public drunkenness. Wiley Jones was arrested for recklessly driving an automobile.”
“The trials of those arrested are to be heard by City Judge A. J. Backman beginning at 4 o’clock today at the city hall.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Nov. 1, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported “Miss Ina Lee Sherrod entertained the members of her Sunday School class of the Munsey Memorial M.E. Church, South, with a Halowe’en (sic) fancy dress party, Tuesday evening, at her home on the State Teachers College campus.”
The State Teachers College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Nov. 1, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Initial steps toward establishing a community council here have (several indecipherable words) Ministerial Association which has called a meeting of representatives of all civic clubs or agencies and churches for Monday, November 18.”
“Invitations for the session, which will take the form of a turkey dinner at 7 o’clock at the John Sevier Hotel, are being mailed today, the Rev. J. Curtis Hodgens, president of the ministers, which will serve as hosts, announced this morning.”
“Need for a cooperative group in Johnson City of the type suggested in a community council plan was stressed by Hodges as a means ‘to make Johnson City a better town in which to live.’”
“Invitations are being issued to presidents of approximately (indecipherable) civic groups or agencies and church representatives will be selected by the individual churches on the basis of the size of their membership. In addition, each club president is asked to bring the immediate past president or another representative of that organization to the dinner.”
Nov. 1, 1968: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a special section, “An Old City Growing Young.”
Nov. 1, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported a warm weather forecast, given the time of year. “Mild Weather (sic) is forecast for today, tonight and tomorrow with a chance of showers and light rain included.”
“The high today should be in the upper 70s, the low tonight in the upper 50s, and the high tomorrow in the middle 70s.”
“The record high for this date was 79 in 1970, the record low 28 in 1929.”
Nov. 1, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Sam Watson, readers of the Johnson City Press learned, “East Tennessee State University should be the Tennessee Board of Regents’ flagship university and have about 18,000 students within 10 years, a local candidate for the ETSU presidency said Thursday.”
“’My vision for this university is very clear to me,’ Dr. Paul E. Stanton Jr., ETSU vice president for health affairs and medical dean, said during an interview. ‘I want to be on the train when ETSU moves dramatically forward.’”
Dr. Stanton became president of ETSU and served in that capacity for several years.