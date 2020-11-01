Nov. 1, 1900: Readers of The Comet learned of a recent wedding. “Last Sunday afternoon while the sun was struggling to keep above the horizon a party of young people drove up to the suburban home of Judge Cy H. Lyle, and finding the Judge absorbed in his Sunday afternoon bible study, pulled a marriage license upon him and demanded that two of the party be made one. While they sat in their buggy, the Judge pronounced those sweetest of all words that bound forever the loving hearts of G.E. Treadway and Miss Linnie V. Haun, of Dry Creek, Carter County. These young people are well known in Johnson City and have many friends who join The Comet in wishing them happiness and prosperity through life.”
Nov. 1, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff advertised that Jesse Lasky and Jack Pickford were playing in “His Majesty, Bunker Bean” at the Paramount Theatre, which would be showing that day. However, the next day “Hands Up” would be showing at the Paramount. Charlie Chaplin would be starring in “Dare Devil Queen” at the Edisonia that day; the same theatre would be showing “Mutt and Jeff in Burglar Alarm” on the same day.
Nov. 1, 1929: The Greeneville Sun-Democrat reported on a manhunt that was underway. The dateline was Johnson City. “The hunt for Cass Adkins in the Unaka mountains near Erwin continues with a posse of more than 50 men and three bloodhounds. Adkins is thought to have been the one who shot two sheriffs and one deputy on Wednesday when the officers found a still under his smokehouse. Adkins’ wife and a cousin, Hannah Adkins, were arrested Thursday afternoon and are being held in the Unicoi County jail on the whiskey manufacturing charge. The cousin of Adkins is a comely mountain girl, about 20 years of age.”
Nov. 1, 1935: The Johnson City Chronicle reported that former Congressman Sam R. Sells was critically ill, suffering from angina pectoris. “Mr. Sells became ill ... several days ago …. Yesterday his condition grew steadily worse and physicians expressed grave doubt as to his chances to recover ... Dr. E.T. Brading, who remained at the … bedside last night, issued a statement shortly before 1 o’clock this morning, describing Mr. Sells’ condition as ‘very low’. He said strength was slowly fading the veteran Johnson Citian ... Active in various enterprises ... Mr. Sells is one of Johnson City’ most influential citizens, and his popularity was amply attested to last night by the numerous inquiries concerning his condition. As president of King’s, Inc., he is head of the city’s largest retail merchandising establishment. He also is president of Sells Lumber company, General Shale Brick Corporation and the Johnson City Industrial Corporation.”
Nov. 1, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on Halloween activities in Johnson City of the night before. “A motley array of masked merrymakers took over the city last night in what proved to be one of the biggest and most successful Hallowe’en celebrations ever staged in Johnson City.” The article continued to say, “Officials in Johnson City and Park Recreation Board, sponsors of the entertainment, and city policemen and firemen (who had a quiet night for a change) alike expressed satisfaction with the success of the project. They estimated late last night that several thousand children and adults had taken part in the festivities which began with a parade through the downtown business district at 7:30 p.m., and ended with a carnival floor show and dance at Big Burley Warehouse opposite Keystone Field.”
Nov. 1, 1952: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned, “The Halloween week end is bringing Jimmy Epps home from Episcopal High and Skip Oldham home from the Baylor School. Jimmy is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Epps, 917 East Ninth Avenue and Skip is the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Oldham, 908 East Ninth Avenue.”
Nov. 1, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Bobby Marable McDavid, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert McDavid ... will be one of 12 (Eagle) Scouts from the United States who will report to President Nixon and to Congress during Boy Scout Week in February.”
