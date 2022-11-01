Nov. 1, 1891: The Comet reported, “Some unprincipled person or persons went to Capt. W. B. Jones’ house on Holston street last night, while he was away from home, and threw shelled corn against the windows, frightening his wife and children. When he reached home he found the little children perfectly pale with fright and crying. Tar and feathers are too good for the scoundrel who would do such a trick. Capt. Jones is very indignant about the matter, and if it is repeated they may expect not to be indicted, but transported to a hotter climate on short notice.”
Holston street is now known as Holston Avenue.
Nov. 1, 1913: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported sad news. The dateline was Johnson City and the date was Oct. 31. “The funeral of R. E. Broyles was held Wednesday at his home near Limestone, and interment was made in the cemetery at Broylesville. His death is the result of four pistol wounds inflicted by Thomas Bitner on Oct. 7. The trouble is said to have arisen over Bitner, who was a tenant on the Broyles farm, not moving out of the tenant home at the time the owner had asked him to.”
“The deceased was 50 years of age and belonged to one of the most prominent families in East Tennessee.”
Broylesville is a community in rural Washington County.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Nov. 1, 1915: The Johnson City Staff reported news regarding a recent wedding. “Saturday morning at 10:30 o’clock at the First M. E. church, Rev. J. M. Emert, pastor of the church performed the ceremony that united in marriage Mr. Jerry Wilson and Miss Irene Browning. The wedding was a very quiet affair, not even the parents of the bride knowing of the event. The ceremony was simple yet impressive. Following the ceremony Mr. and Mrs. Wilson left on the Memphis Special for the home of the groom in Virginia.”
“Mrs. Wilson is the accomplished daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. T. Browning of this city and is a young lady of many womanly attainments. She is a teacher at Central, east of Johnson City.”
“Mr. Wilson is a splendid young business man and has been in Johnson City for a number of years. He is a machinist by profession. Their many friends join in congratulations.”
Nov. 1, 1922: A century ago today, The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news of the Sousa concert the night previous. “As somebody remarked last night, the ladies do better than the men when it comes to achieving great things for the town meaning that the men shied off from underwriting the John Philip Sousa band guarantee.”
“The Wednesday Morning Music Club, a woman’s club, brought to Johnson City Lieutenant Commander Sousa and his band, and thus gave hundreds and hundreds of people the privilege of attending and hearing a wonderful musical concert.”
“We are happy to announce that the ladies of the Wednesday Morning Music Club came out ahead financially, if you’ll pardon the vulgar reference to money in relation to art, and we are glad of the privilege of thanking and congratulating them for the rare and splendid treat they made possible for us.”
Nov. 1, 1929: The Elizabethton Star reported exciting news. “Elizabethton is to have a new twenty-story office building, occupying the block from the post office to the First National bank along the latest architectural lines, and will include every facility necessary to the comfort and business convenience of tenants.”
“Announcement that plans for the proposed structure were approved today, was made by R. W. Haines, one of East Tennessee’s largest Real Estate promoters.”
“’We have had plans under way for some time for the erection of a twenty story office building in Elizabethton’ said Mr. Haines when seen at the Watauga Hotel this morning. ‘I can assure the people of Carter County that this new improvement will merit their patronage as tenants and their support as stock-holders.’”
Elizabethton has never had a twenty-story office building.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Nov. 1, 1940: According to the Johnson City Press, “Don Landis, who has served for the past year and a half as assistant chief of police, has been demoted to patrolman, and Patrolman Gus Henry has been elevated to the rank of captain, effective today, City Manager M. W. Snoderly announced this afternoon.”
Nov. 1, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Spooks and goblins walked a-plenty last night as thousands of merry-makers turned out en masse for the greatest Halloween festival in Johnson City’s history.”
“The night’s events centered around the Burley Tobacco Warehouse, where, it was estimated, approximately 4,000 people joined in a festival, sponsored by the Civitan Club, Park and Recreational Board and the Recreation Cub.”
Nov. 1, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported 4-H news. With a byline from Melissa Kincheloe, readers learned that “Fall Branch fifth grade held their first 4-H meeting Wednesday in room 109 at 9 a.m. We filled out some cards for 4-H President, Jeffrey Charlton; Vice-President, Todd Hayes; Secretary. Donna Haren; Reporter, Melissa Kincheloe; Song Leader, Starlett Morrison; Recreation leader, Tammy Brown. Our regular 4-H Leader is Wanda H. Erin. Our teacher is Mrs. Nancy Stevens. Join soon.”
Nov. 1, 1974: With a dateline from Hampton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “A fire of undetermined origin destroyed a Hampton Elementary School classroom late last night. Other classrooms in the building were spared major damage through efforts of the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department and other fire units. At about the same time, another blaze was discovered at nearby C and O Auction, a small antique shop. Damage there was considered to be minor. Officials were continuing an investigation early this morning.”
Hampton is about 16 miles from Johnson City.
Nov. 1, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported that the musical comedy, “The Princess and the Pea” would be performed by the Science Hill Choral Department several days in November.
