May 9, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported more information about a story that was initially mentioned in this column on May 8. Readers learned that “Establishment of a criminal branch of the circuit court in Johnson City was defeated yesterday in a Washington county election by the narrow margin of 104 votes out of a total of 2,954, according to unofficial returns received last night. Reports from the districts showed 1425 for the court and 1529 against.”

“Not until the last district reported was the final result known since any one of half a dozen could have turned the tide in either direction at the last minutes. Early in the evening reports from outlying districts were difficult to obtain, due to telephone service being reported in bad condition. A cold rain, high wind and electrical storms visited the county shortly after five o’clock, and many telephones were reported put out of commission.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

