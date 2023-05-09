May 9, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported more information about a story that was initially mentioned in this column on May 8. Readers learned that “Establishment of a criminal branch of the circuit court in Johnson City was defeated yesterday in a Washington county election by the narrow margin of 104 votes out of a total of 2,954, according to unofficial returns received last night. Reports from the districts showed 1425 for the court and 1529 against.”
“Not until the last district reported was the final result known since any one of half a dozen could have turned the tide in either direction at the last minutes. Early in the evening reports from outlying districts were difficult to obtain, due to telephone service being reported in bad condition. A cold rain, high wind and electrical storms visited the county shortly after five o’clock, and many telephones were reported put out of commission.”
May 9, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “American Fliers Bag 119 Nazi Planes In Great Sky Battles Over Germany.”
May 9, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company blimp, ‘Mayflower,’ arrived at Tri-City Airport late yesterday afternoon to put on a show for the people of the upstate area.
“Shoppers first viewed the massive lighter-than-air ship about 4:30 p.m., when it first appeared over the city after a trip from Knoxville to Chattanooga.
“The blimp originally was scheduled to be moored at the Johnson City airport but plans were changed before the craft arrived. Joe Jared of Free Service Tire Company, sponsor of the appearance, said the ship circled the city and the surrounding area about an hour and a half before it nosed down to its mast just off a taxi-way at Tri-City.
“Activities will begin at 1:30 p.m., today when the blimp takes aloft two members of the PRESS-CHRONICLE, staff and one from Radio Station WETB. Expected to go from the paper are Jim Ellis, staff photographer, and Newbill Williamson, telegraph editor.
“The representative of the radio station had not been determined last night.
“Three other groups to be taken up after the first flight lands will include representatives of WJHL and newspapers and radio stations in Kingsport, Elizabethton, and Greeneville.
“Also to be given a ride in the craft will be Mrs. C. M. Mitchell, Jr., 224 Highland avenue, winner of the Optimist Club’s smile contest.
“The public is invited to view the ship between trips this afternoon.
“Jack Boettner, chief pilot referred to as the dean of American lighter-than-air pilots, said that the blimp will fly over the city and adjacent territory from 1:30 to 6:00 p.m., when it will be moored for installation of equipment for ‘blimpcasting’ news headlines tonight. It will remain on its mast until about 7:00 p.m. and may be viewed during the hour it is scheduled to be grounded.
“The ‘blimpcasting’ then is planned until about 10:00 p.m. During those three hours it will flash the headlines, prepared by the PRESS-CHRONICLE and Radio Station WETB, by means of neon lights on its side, while It floats over the city. It will be moored again about 10:00 p.m., Boettner said.
“The craft will not fly Monday, the usual weekly day off, for members of its air and ground crews. It may be viewed by interested persons all day Monday. It will leave Tuesday morning for Middlesboro, Ky., its next scheduled appearance.
“The blimp left Chattanooga yesterday morning and made an hour and a half stop in Knoxville.”
May 9, 1956: With a dateline from Newland, North Carolina, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Dr. Ferguson Wood, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Johnson City, will deliver the baccalaureate address for the class of 1956 of Newland High School, according to James C. Beasley, principal.”
Newland, North Carolina, is located about 37 miles from Johnson City.
May 9, 1964: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle started its readers day with the following quip: “A kiss is something that brings two people so close together they can’t see anything wrong with each other.”
May 9, 1965: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Michael Pickens, 15, Rt. 4, Jonesboro, suffered a partial amputation of his big toe and lacerations to the other toes on his foot in a lawn mower accident at his home yesterday. He was treated and released from Memorial Hospital.
“Billy Joe Woodfin, 20, 626 Hamilton, was given one ounce of Maalox to relieve a burning in his mouth and stomach which he said was caused by whiskey given him by an unidentified man. He was treated and released from Memorial Hospital.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1965.
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
May 9, 1973: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Henry Samples, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Dr. James O. Hale and Mrs. Marcia Songer handily outpaced 14 other candidates yesterday to win four-year seats on Johnson City Commission.
“And Jack Williams joined John Seward in the victor’s circle as the two claimed six-year terms on the city board of education.”
May 9, 1998: Twenty-five years ago, the Johnson City Press reported “A third peregrine falcon nest has been found in Tennessee. This one is in Unicoi County.
“Pete Wyatt of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the other nests have been found in the Chattanooga area and in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
“The falcons have been on the endangered list for years.
“Decades ago, the birds were common in Tennessee. But hunters, human disturbance and the pesticide DDT took their toll.
“In recent years, they have been released at several sites in Tennessee.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.
