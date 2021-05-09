May 9, 1872: The Herald and Tribune provided readers with spring-cleaning tips. “Simple salt and water cleans and preserves matting more effectually than any other method.”
“Tepid tea cleans grained wood.”
“Oilcloth should be brightened, after washing with soap and water with skim milk.”
“Salt and water washing preserves bedsteads from being infected by vermin: also mattresses.”
“Kerosene oil is the best furniture oil: it cleanses, adds a fine polish, and preserves the ravages of insects.”
“To get rid of moths and roaches from closets and bureau drawers, sprinkle powdered borax over and around the shelves, and cover with clean paper.”
The Herald and Tribune, was, and still is a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1872.
May 9, 1893: The Comet reported sad news. “Mrs. Elizabeth Boyer, mother of Mrs. R.W. Faw, Johnson City, and Mrs. Walace (sic) Hahn, Cranberry, died at Carnegie Hotel yesterday afternoon about 4-o’clock. She had been sick for about a month, and the principal cause of her death was the weight of years, she being 74 years old. Her remains will be taken from here on the vestibule today to her home in Norristown, Pa., for interment.”
Cranberry is located in North Carolina, and is about 32 miles from Johnson City.
May 9, 1911: The Bristol Evening News reported news about the postal savings bank in Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, it was reported, “Prof. J.T. Browning, banker in the postal savings institution of this city, is highly pleased with the increase in business in the postal savings bank here. During the early days of this month business has been better than at any time since the opening of the bank. New depositors are rapidly being added, and already more than $10,000 have been deposited. This is the only postal savings bank in Tennessee in operation at present.”
Ten thousand dollars in 1911 is now worth about $278,817, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Bristol Evening News is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier.
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1911. The Comet was a weekly newspaper.
May 9, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Major LeRoy Reeves will arrive this evening from Camp McClellan to spend a few days with his father, Col. E. C. Reeves.”
Cam McClellan is now known as Fort McClellan, and is located in Alabama.
May 9, 1921: Exactly a century ago, The Bristol Herald Courier reported, “The Appalachian baseball games open next Thursday, with games in Bristol, Johnson City and Knoxville, and may the Lord have mercy on the umpire!”
The Bristol Herald Courier was, and still is, published in Bristol.
Johnson City did not have a newspaper in 1921.
May 9, 1923: The Alexandria Daily Town Talk reported interesting information about the weather in Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “A light snow fell here this morning and winter temperature prevailed.”
The Alexandria Daily Town Talk was a newspaper published in Alexandria, Louisiana. It is now published as Town Talk.
May 9, 1929: With a dateline from Johnson City, the Daily Democrat reported news of a robbery. “A bicycle is the latest means used in Johnson City for a robber to make his getaway from officers.”
“A youth was seen, according to reports to police, to break the glass from a front door of a store. A nearby resident summoned officers.”
In conclusion, “The robber, meanwhile, entered the establishment, made a frantic but fruitless search for money, and then rode off on his bicycle before the arrival of the officers.”
The Daily Democrat was a newspaper published in Tallahassee, Florida. It is now published as the Tallahassee Democrat.
May 9, 1945: In an article with a dateline from Johnson City, the Bristol News Bulletin reported the outcome of an election. “By a vote of more than eight to one Johnson City residents have approved a $2,303,000 bond issue to acquire power from the Tennessee Valley Authority.”
“In a referendum held yesterday, 2,443 votes were cast for the issue which will be used to purchase part of the properties of the East Tennessee Light and Power Company, recently taken over by the authority. There were 286 opposing votes.”
Finally, “This city was the first in upper East Tennessee to vote on bonds for a public distribution system.”
Two million, three hundred and three thousand dollars in 1945 now has the purchasing power of about $33,889,540. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
The Bristol News Bulletin is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier.
May 9, 1946: The Miami Daily News reported exciting news for Rep. Carroll Reece. Reporting with a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “The home town of Rep. B. Carroll Reece greeted him unofficially when he came home from Washington recently as the new chairman of the National Republican committee (sic), but now it plans something official.”
“June 1 has been designated as ‘Carroll Reece day’ and the Washington county (sic) Republican executive committee will be host at a dinner that night.”
Congressman Reece was actually born in Butler, Tennessee, which is a community in Johnson County.
The Miami Daily news was a newspaper published in Miami, Florida. It ceased publication in 1959.
May 9, 1972: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that Mr. and Mrs. Allen Harris had recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Some of the details of the anniversary celebration included the fact that “Mrs. Harris was attired in the same lace-trimmed silk wedding gown and in the gloves and shoes that she wore in 1902. The gown is not unlike those that today’s brides are wearing and she appeared trim and fashionable during the long hours when the 750 reception guests filed past to offer congratulations. Mr. and Mrs. Harris were seated in high-backed Victorian chairs during the affair which included supper and light musical entertainment.”
“Tom Mottern acted as master of ceremonies and read a congratulatory message from President Richard Nixon. Mayor Vance Cheek read a citation to the Harrises from the city. The couple had been honored in a resolution approved by City Commission last Thursday evening.”
Mrs. Harris was the former Stanley Torrey and was from Corinth, Mississippi.