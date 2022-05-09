May 9, 1820: Legislation was passed in Nashville which enabled Carter County to construct a new courthouse. (Source: Early History of Carter County, 1760 – 1861. Frank Merritt.)
May 9, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news about the activities of various area residents. “Misses Louise Bowers and Katherine Terrill of Bristol, were the week-end (sic) guests of Miss Beatrice Thomas at the State Normal.
“Mrs. J. L. Hankins of the National Sanatorium was the week-end (sic) guest of Dr. and Mrs. J. G. Moss on E. Unaka avenue (sic).”
“Mr. and Mrs. H. P. Broce and son, Keith, motored to Bluff City Sunday and spent the day with friends and relatives.”
“Mr. Ben Heller left Sunday for New York where he will buy merchandise for his store.”
“Mrs. C. J. Broyles returned yesterday from Rogersville where she visited her son, Dr. W. F. Broyles.”
“Miss Nelle Fain has returned to Bristol after a delightful week-end (sic) visit as the guest of Misses Ruth McClellan and Mary Nelle Dosser in the Southwest Addition.
“Misses Sarah Kane and Charlotte Carter of Kingsport were the week-end (sic) guests of Gen. and Mrs. J. B. Cox on East Watauga avenue (sic).”
“Miss Ellen Moss was the week-end (sic) guest of Mrs. Stewart Johnson in Erwin.”
“Mrs. Hugh Loftus Murrell of Memphis is the guest of Mrs. Cora Adams Peoples at her home on West Watauga avenue (sic). Mr. Murrell came here from Knoxville where he attended the Bankers’ Convention last week.”
“Mrs. Julia Newberry and her son, Mr. Newberry, of Mountain City, were the week-end (sic) guests of Mr. and Mrs. R. P. London of West Holston avenue (sic.).”
“Mrs. A. T. Dosser of Knoxville, who has been the guest of Mr. R. N. Dosser and family in the Southwest Addition is now visiting relatives in Jonesboro.”
“Walter P. Shipley has been notified by Governor Taylor of his appointment as a representative of the State to the Muscle Shoals convention to be held May 23, 24.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Frank D. Hannah had as their week-end (sic) guests Miss Adele White of Memphis who is attending school at Milligan College and Miss Helen Huffman of Detroit, Mich., who is attending school at V. I. College. On Monday night Misses White and Huffman were entertained with a dinner at the Country Club by Messers. Hobart Mahoney and Dave Barton.”
“Mr. L. W. McCown is in Mobile, Ala., on a business trip.”
“Mr. C. G. Hannah is in Mobile, Ala., on a business trip.” There was no mention if Mr. McCown and Mr. Hannah were traveling together.
“Mr. George T. Wofford leaves today on a business trip to Asheville and other points in North Carolina.”
“Miss Margaret McCown is expected home this week from Memphis, where she taught school this winter.”
The State Normal referred to is now known as East Tennessee State University.
The National Sanatorium is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Southwest Addition is now known as the Tree Streets Neighborhood.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922.
Milligan College is now Milligan University.
V. I. College referred to Virginia Intermont College, which was located in Bristol. It closed in 2014.
May 9, 1957: With a dateline from Johnson City, the Elizabethton Star reported tragic news. “Mrs. Everett Jenkins said footprints, believe to have been made by the man who rigged her husband’s car with the dynamite which exploded and killed him, have been found in her yard.”
“Mrs. Jenkins disclosed this yesterday in an interview, declaring,”
“It was a long and wide foot. The person seemed to have worn overshoes.’ The ground was wet, she said, and left a deep impression.”
“Jenkins, 35-year-old box maker in the strike troubled Blue Ridge Glass Corp. plant at Kingsport, was blown up April 30 as he touched the ignition switch on his car. And although investigators say they have found nothing to link the death with the plant’s labor trouble, Mrs. Jenkins said she believed it was the result of what she called ‘union bitterness.’”
“The explosion was the 17th in the Tri-Cities area since Local 117 of the United Glass and Ceramic Works Union went on strike in January, 1956, to back up a wage demand.”
“The plant has continued operations with non-union labor, and the union has since been decertified as bargaining agent at the plant, although union members continue to picket.”
“Rewards for information leading to Jenkins’ killer have grown to $16,300. Gov. Frank Clement and the glass plant each has offered rewards of $5,000, the rest coming from voluntary contributions to funds being collected by the Johnson City Press-Chronicle and radio station WETB.”
“But Dist. Atty. Gen. Frank W. Hawkins has said that despite the rewards, a reluctance to talk on the part of some solid citizens has hampered the investigation.”
Sixteen thousand, three hundred dollars in 1957 is now worth about $164.600. Five thousand dollars in the same year currently is worth approximately $50,500. Both of these current value estimates come from www.in2013dollars.com.
May 9, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle’s Women’s News Editor, Virginia Hardin, readers learned that, “It was a day of joy, of reminiscences, of greetings. It was a day of smiles and hugs and kisses and even a few tears for they are part of joy also.”
“It was May 7, 1972 — 70 years to the day from the time pretty Miss Stanley Torrey of Corinth, Miss., and Allen Harris of Johnson City, Tenn. were wed — and friends and relatives came from near and far to share this milestone with them.”
“High points of the day were evening prayer services at St. John’s Episcopal Church and a reception given by Mr. and Mrs. Allen Harris Jr., and their children Chip and Stanley in the ballroom of the Student Center of East Tennessee State University.”
“The Right Rev. John Vander Horst, bishop of the Diocese of Tennessee, led the meditation service at St. John’s. Others participating in the church service included Rev. William A. Jones Jr., Rev. C. Christopher Clements, Rev. David M. Chamberlain, Rev. Ferguson Wood, Rev. William Blackard and Rev. Phyllis Wofford. Organ music was furnished by the Hon. Stewart L. Cannon; soloists were Nancy Luntsford and Mrs. J. R. Bowman.”
“Mrs. Harris was attired in the same lace-trimmed silk wedding gown and in the gloves and shoes that she worn in 1902. The gown is not unlike those that today’s brides are wearing and she appeared trim and fashionable during the long hours when the 750 reception guests filed past to offer congratulations. Mr. and Mrs. Harris were seated in high-backed Victorian chairs during the affairs which included supper and light musical entertainment.”
“Tom Mottern acted as master of ceremonies and read a congratulatory message from President Richard Nixon. Mayor Vance Cheek read a citation to the Harrises from the city. The couple had been honored in a resolution approved by City Commission last Thursday evening.”
Sources: