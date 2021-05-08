May 8, 1868: According to The East Tennessee Union Flag, “The Ministerial Association of the Methodist E. Church for the Jonesboro District will organize in the town of Jonesboro’ on Thursday the 21st of May at 11 o’clock, A.M., and will be protracted over the following Sunday. Ministers and laymen, and the public generally, are cordially invited to attend.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead. In the pages of the newspaper, however, it was spelled that way, as well as Jonesboro and Jonesboro’, as above.
May 8, 1890: The Comet reported, “Johnson City is to have an ice factory that will make 30 tons of ice daily and it is to be built at once. W.J. Graham left Monday for Asheville to see an agent about the machinery. It wilt (sic) probably be located in the Proctor Land Company’s addition. This is an enterprise that the city has been ready to support for more than a year and Mr. Graham has made a wise move and one that will be appreciated by our people.”
May 8, 1892: “Thad A. Cox, a rising light in the legal sky, is going to go sailing away to the clime of matrimonial finitude the 27th day in the beautiful month of May, so Madame Rumor doth say,” according to The Comet.
May 8, 1902: The Comet informed readers of several events of local interest, as well as the illnesses of a few citizens. “The friends of Mrs. W.G. Mathes will be pleased to hear that she is convalescing.”
“R.C. Hunter has gone to New York to be treated for a stomach ailment.”
“Mrs. T.S. Lingerfelter has returned from the Presbyterian hospital (sic) in New York, where she went for special treatment. She is not entirely well, but has been greatly benefitted.”
“Mrs. Granville Haun is very low with appendicitis. An operation was performed Wednesday, but there is little hope that she will recover. Mr. and Mrs. Haun recently moved here from Indiana and purchased the W.S. Mitchell home in the Jonesboro addition.”
“The sign was in ‘the twins’ last week at the house of Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Miller. It’s a boy and a girl, and increases the happy family from seven to nine children. Here’s our congratulations, Jake.”
“J.J. White was in from Embreville Monday to visit his son, Charlie White, an employee at the furnace here. He says the Southern has stopped work on the temporary bridge at Embreville and has purchased the cars belonging to the furnace company rather than build a bridge and get them out. The indications now are that the Embreeville furnace will not go in blast again very soon.”
“The Johnson City Water Company is laying the main from the reservoir to the Soldier’s Home.”
“B. Nelson Campbell has returned for a few weeks’ stay with homefolks before his entrance to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point as a cadet. He expects to receive an order form the war department to return by July 15th.”
The Soldier’s Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1902.
May 8, 1909: With a dateline from Johnson City, readers of The Bristol Evening News learned sad news. “Lloyd, the 18-months-old son of Prof. and Mrs. Elbert Anderson, who resides at Okalona, eight miles south of Johnson City, fell in the spring and was drowned Friday at 5 p.m.”
“The funeral was held Saturday at 2 p.m. and interment was made at Anderson’s chapel”
Okalona is a neighborhood in Johnson City.
The Bristol Evening News is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier.
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1909. The Comet was a weekly newspaper.
May 8, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Mrs. B.H. Tucker entertained the Tuesday Bridge Club at her apartment at the Franklin yesterday afternoon. The club members enjoyed an interesting game and light refreshments were served.”
May 8, 1921: Exactly one hundred years ago, the Winston-Salem Journal reported information about a school at the National Soldier’s Home in Johnson City. “The F.O.P. acknowledges receipt of a copy of ‘Voc-Ed Pep,’ the bright and cheerful journal issued by the students at the federal board training center, Waynesville, N.C. This school was established at the National Soldier’s Home at Johnson City, Tenn., in March, 1920, where it operated for a year.”
The F.O.P. is an abbreviation for Forward Observation Post, which was for former servicemen.
The National Soldier’s Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Winston-Salem Journal was, and still is, a newspaper in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
There were not any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921.
May 8, 1931: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “A meeting of the Washington County Lamb and Wool Clubs will be held at Jonesboro on Saturday at two o’clock, in the court house according to Raymond Rosson, county agent.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1931.
May 8, 1941: According to the Johnson City Press, “Little Miss Shirley Ann Wheeler is ill with measles at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Wheeler, 104 East Unaka avenue (sic).”
May 8, 1951: The Bowman Clinic had treated and then dismissed Billy Mitchell for lacerations he received when he was hit by an automobile, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Billy lived on Route 2, and was 9 years old.
May 8, 1971: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on the quick action of a local coach, which resulted in probably saving a life. “Quick first aid on the part of Coach Ned C. Irwin was credited with saving the life of a Jonesboro High School sophomore, Charles A. Beard, 15, in an accident during a softball game at the school. Meanwhile the youth is convalescing satisfactorily at Memorial Hospital. He was injured when he and a fellow player collided during the game. He is the son of Deputy Tax Assessor and Mrs. Charles A. Beard, Rt. 4, Jonesboro.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1971.