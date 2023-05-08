Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

May 8, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years go today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items of interest to citizens in and around Johnson City, which was the dateline. The date was May 7. Readers learned that “Ross Smith, the popular railroad conductor on the local express from Bristol to Knoxville, has (indecipherable) himself as a candidate for county court clerk for Washington county, subject to the democratic convention.”

“E. F. Smith, superintendent of the Uptegrove veneering factory, of this city, and Mr. Spencer, of New York, will erect another veneering factory here soon. This will be known as the Johnson City veneering factory, and will be located in the building factory, and will be (several indecipherable words) department of the Johnson City Foundry and Machine shops. The work will begin at once.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

