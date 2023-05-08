May 8, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years go today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items of interest to citizens in and around Johnson City, which was the dateline. The date was May 7. Readers learned that “Ross Smith, the popular railroad conductor on the local express from Bristol to Knoxville, has (indecipherable) himself as a candidate for county court clerk for Washington county, subject to the democratic convention.”
“E. F. Smith, superintendent of the Uptegrove veneering factory, of this city, and Mr. Spencer, of New York, will erect another veneering factory here soon. This will be known as the Johnson City veneering factory, and will be located in the building factory, and will be (several indecipherable words) department of the Johnson City Foundry and Machine shops. The work will begin at once.”
“Miss Carrie Henser, of Cranberry, N. C., is here as the guest of Mrs. A. N. Molesworth.”
“Mesdames Geo. A. Ross and W. M. Belton attended the commencement exercises of Washington College this week and visited relatives there.”
“Mrs. Mary Berry was the guest of friends in Morristown this week.”
“Mr. and Mrs. John I. Cox of Bristol were visiting the families of Dr. J. W. Cox and W. H. Cox this week.”
“Mrs. S. A. Cathey, of Fayetteville, arrived in the city Wednesday and is the guest of her daughter, Mrs. T. V. McCown.”
“Prof. W. F. Hathue and wife, of Highland Park, Chattanooga, are here visiting the Huffine and Dulaney families.”
“Fay W. Dulaney and John Bell went to Chattanooga Thursday, where Mr. Dulaney will join his wife, who is the guest of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. C. L. Taggart.”
“Congressman W. P. Brownlow has been at home in Jonesboro this week.”
“Mesdames R. S. Boyd and Will Nelson, of Limestone, were here this week, the guests of Mrs. T. V. McCown.”
“Robert Boring, who had been in Florida for his health this winter, has returned home.”
“Mrs. C. H. Jennings, who has been visiting her parents, Rev. and Mrs. George W. Coleman, at Clinton, has returned home.”
“Mrs. R. K. Collins has gone to Norfolk, Va., to attend he Southern Baptist Convention, and she will, before returning, visit her son, Robert, in Washington City.”
Mrs. E. J. Mayne, of Piqua, O., is in the city visiting her daughter, Mrs. S. C. Williams, on Watauga avenue.”
Readers of the newspaper on that day were also informed of news with a dateline from Mountain City, and a date of May 7. “The school at Masonic Institute closed this week. Prof. Jones will not teach longer here.”
“W. C. Albun is visiting home this week.”
“E. E. Butler and family have gone to Ashe county, North Carolina, on a visit.”
“J. A. Pierce, clerk of the circuit court, has an appointment as clerk in the revenue service at Knoxville. He has appointed Thos. A. Killis his deputy, who will have charge of the office till the next election.”
“John Elliot and Clayton Donnelly have enlisted in the army. These are the only volunteers so far from Johnson county.”
“The weather has been fine since May set in, and a great deal of corn has been planted this week.”
“From present indications, there will be a good crop of apples and peaches here.”
Cranberry, North Carolina is located about 26 miles from Johnson City.
Washington College is a community in rural Washington County. In 1898, Washington College was an educational institution, functioning as a college.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1898.
Limestone is a community in rural Washington County.
Washington City is now known as Washington, D. C.
Mountain City is located in Johnson County and is about 44 miles from Johnson City.
Ashe County is located in North Carolina and is about 72 miles from Johnson City.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 8, 1923: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Citizens of Johnson City and Washington County will vote today on the question of establishing a circuit court in Johnson City, with jurisdiction in both civil and criminal cases, in accordance with a recent set of the general assembly, which is to become effective when approved by a majority of the voters. The importance of voting today cannot be too strongly urged.”
“A part of the circuit court has been conducted at Johnson City for more than 25 years, known as the law court at Johnson City and handling only civil cases; and the purpose of the act to be ratified today is to permit the handling of both civil and criminal cases arising in Johnson City and vicinity, which includes the Eighth, Ninth (Johnson City), Tenth and Eleventh civil districts of Washington county; making the original law court into a fully equipped branch of the circuit court with a definite territory established over which it will have jurisdiction. This territory is the same as that herefore covered by the law court.”
“The act to be voted upon has been passed by the general assembly but does not become effective until ratified by the voters of the county.”
May 8, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Purchase of 15 additional acres adjoining the campus of East Tennessee State College was approved yesterday by the State Board of Education to be used for extending recreation facilities.”
“Dr. C. C. Sherrod, college president, is in Nashville attending the board meeting and could not be reached for a statement concerning the proposed program. However, it was reported that the approval of the land purchase was a project sponsored by college officials for some time.”
“The Associated Press said the board approved budgets for six state colleges and four special schools for the coming year. This includes the budget for State College here.”
“Board officials said the budgets contain the same amount of state funds as this year’s since the 1947 legislature appropriated for the biennium.”
State College was often the term used for East Tennessee State College, which is now East Tennessee State University.
