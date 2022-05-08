May 8, 1886: The Happy Valley Baptist Church of Roan Mountain voted to rename their church Roan Mountain Baptist Church. At that time, it met in a log cabin that was owned by Mrs. Henderson Smith. (Source: More History of Carter County. Frank Merritt.)
May 8, 1890: The Comet reported, “The installation of officers of Thomas E. Matson Royal Arch Chapter, No. 131, occurred May 1st, and was conducted by J. M. McClister. The following are the officers for the ensuing year: J. A. Mongle, High Priest; J. M. Philips, King; E. S. Miller, Scribe; S. T. Boring, Treasurer; I. T. Jobe, Secretary; Thomas E. Matson, Captain of Host; H. E. Dean, Principal Sojourner; G. Kirkpatrick, Royal Arch Captain; G. C. Harris, W. R. Rhea, O. Burleson, Master of Veils; J. A. Galliher, Janitor.”
Former Johnson City Mayor Steve Darden reports that Thomas E. Matson was a friend of his and his brother, Bill’s, great grandfather, William Augustus “Gus” Darden and his colleague. Colonel Matson was Captain Darden’s superior at the Railroad.
May 8, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from May 7. The news account read, “The annual meeting of the stockholders of the Ohio River and Charleston Railway company (sic) was held here yesterday. J. J. Collier, of Philadelphia, was present at the meeting. No business of special interest was transacted.”
May 8, 1918: A bond issue was negotiated for $25,000 for various municipal projects in Johnson City. A majority of these bond proceeds went to fund South Side School. (Source: Personal collection of notes from Dr. Harold J. “Hal” Hunter.)
Twenty-five thousand dollars in 1918 is now worth about $470,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
May 8, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Kingsport and a date of May 7. “Plans are being completed by members of the Kingsport Junior Welfare League for sponsorship of a benefit bridge and setback party, to be held Friday at 8 p.m., in the Civic Auditorium.”
“In announcing plans for the occasion officials said proceeds are to go toward the Cancer Control Drive.”
“Planned for a dessert-bridge party, the affair will feature several door prizes in addition to the regular score prizes, it was pointed out.”
“Tickets may be secured from any Junior Welfare League member or by calling Mrs. R. M. Reynolds, telephone 195-W., for reservations.”
The Kingsport Junior Welfare League is now the Junior League of Kingsport.
May 8, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “A fight which began over a wreck at 1 a.m. Sunday and (several indecipherable words) Emergency Room of Memorial Hospital where the injured fighters were being treated requiring the presence of 11 policemen to quell the disturbance, has not been reported on hospital records, according to hospital spokesmen today.”
“Officers Carl Dykes and Bob Greer said they were called to investigate a disturbance in the parking lot of Spot No. 1 at 1 a.m. When they arrived the officers said they found Eugene Arrowood, 32, 2904 Newton St., and Conley Arrowood, 28, 206 Young St., being treated by the Johnson City Emergency and Rescue Squad. Eugene sustained a deep laceration in the face from a knife, while Conley had been struck on the head several times with a hammer, the officers said.”
“The two men were transported to the emergency room by the Johnson City Ambulance Authority. While they were receiving treatment their assailant, Robert Burleson, 21, Rt. 6, appeared for treatment also, the officers reported.”
“The fight, which began on the parking lot, then was resumed and additional officers were called in to assist in quietening the disturbance.”
“The three men were charged with disturbing the peace and were tried in City Police Court today.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
May 8, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Jim Wozniak, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “It is unclear what position the Johnson City Commission will take on a recommendation to move city hall to the King’s building downtown.”
“Mayor Bob May said he does not favor the idea, while Commissioner P. C. Snapp said the city needs to look seriously at the concept of using the building for city hall or something else. Vice Mayor Vance Cheek Jr. and Commissioner Dan Mahoney are undecided on the issue.”
“City Manager John Campbell, who opposes moving city hall to King’s, has scheduled the topic to be considered at next Thursday’s commission meeting.”
“The Johnson City Development Authority voted last week to recommend the city buy the building, which has been used mainly for storage since King’s Department Store closed in 1984, and convert it to city hall.”