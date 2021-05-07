May 7, 1891: The Comet reported, “The Elizabethton Woolen Mills Company, which was recently organized, has applied for a charter of incorporation. There most intimately connected with the new organization are: C.H. Lewis, E.E. Hunter, David and Ab Brumit, W.M. Cameron, W.E. Carter and Mrs. J.P. Scott.
May 7, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Her many friends here will be interesting (sic) to know that Miss Bernice Green is at Steely Hospital, Spartanburg, S.C., training for a Red Cross nurse. Her cousin, Miss Pauline Hinkle, of Louisville, Ky., is also in training there.”
May 7, 1919: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news of an election in Johnson City. With a Johnson City dateline, readers learned, “By a vote of nearly 2 to 1, Johnson City at the polls today approved the adoption of commission form of government. The final results were 241 for commission form and 159 against. The election was held to determine if the present city charter should be amended and the governing body made up of three paid officials to succeed the present board of aldermen. The vote was as an expression of the sentiment of the largest property owners and taxpayers, who were almost unanimously in favor of the adoption of the commission form plan. Where there was a strong opposition among a certain element, the property owners and business men were in the majority and carried the day.”
The article further stated, “Under the proposed plan a mayor and two commissioners will be elected at the regular annual election in June. The mayor is required to devote only part of his time to the duties of managing of finance and the commissioners of buildings and grounds will devote their entire attention to the duties of their office. The plan adopted is modeled after that of Knoxville and Bristol, retaining at the same time the best features of the city charter and fitting them to the particular needs of the town.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chatt-anooga Times Free Press.
May 7, 1920: The Selma Times-Journal reported, with a Johnson City dateline, “Fire in the dry kiln plant of the W.S. Whiting Lumber Company totally destroyed the flooring department. The loss is $300,000.”
The Selma Times-Journal is a newspaper in Selma, Alabama. It was founded in 1827, and is still in publication.
There were not any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1920.
Three hundred thousand dollars in 1920 is now worth approximately $3,973,155, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
May 7, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Sea Coast Echo, with a dateline of Washington, reported there were a thousand beds for tuberculosis patients in the Soldiers’ Home in Johnson City.
We now know the Soldiers’ Home as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Sea Coast Echo was a newspaper published in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The newspaper is still in publication. There were not any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921.
May 7, 1936: The Johnson City Chronicle carried news of various illnesses and injuries of several local residents. From the Clear Springs community near Limestone, readers learned, “Little Marilyn Armstrong is seriously ill with the pneumonia.”
“Mr. H.F. Collins remains very ill at his home here.”
From the Embreeville section of Washington County, readers learned, “Mr. Embree Louis is slightly improved after a week of illness.”
“Mrs. Lee Ammons is able to be out again after a few days illness.”
News from Boone Station included, “Mrs. Bud Keys, who has been ill for several days, is much improved.”
“Mr. Joe Hammitt had the misfortune to get his arm broken this week.”
Boone Station is now known as Boones Creek.
May 7, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reprinted an editorial about D Day from the New York Daily News. The editorial was entitled, “What Army Means by ‘D Day.’”
“D Day, so often mentioned by correspondents abroad in pre-invasion news dispatches, is the military symbol for ‘the day of invasion.’ It does not refer to any specific date.”
“The general staff mapping invasion plans will decide. ‘We must have 1,000 tanks assembled at such and such a point not later than 1 day before invasion.’ This, then, is set down in the plans. ‘17 days before D Day’. Likewise, certain divisions must be ready ‘three days before D Day,’ a determined amount of ammunition must be on hand ‘five days before D Day,’ etc.”
“By using D Day as a term for the day of invasion, strategic plans can be drawn up, supplies assembled, men and mechanized forces assigned to their positions and tasks, long before the invasion date is actually set.”
“The term H Hour is similarly used as a symbol for ‘the hour of invasion.’”
May 7, 1954: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Pupils from the class of Betty Riddle will present a piano recital at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Fellowship Hall of First Christian Church.” Gary Speer would perform the “Scandinavian Dance Song”, while Dan Mahoney would play “The Marines’ Hymn.” “Minuet in G Minor” would be performed by Nancy Jean Smalling.
May 7, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle offered this laugh to readers: “A plant manager accidentally dropped a rubber band into the office computer. Now it makes snap decisions.”
May 7, 1970: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Last Saturday the ROTC department of Science Hill High School held its annual formal dance. Cadets and sponsor corps displayed the results of many, many hours of drill and hard work with precision drills.”
“For the first time this year a queen was selected to reign over the ball. She was chosen from the sponsor corps members. The beauty picked was Liz Tipton.”
The article continued, “The most outstanding sponsor for the school year was announced also. This honor went to Susan Reagan.”
May 7, 1971: “Polly’s Pointers” was a popular household hint column that the Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried for several years. A reader named Carol provided Polly with this thought, which would not be safe to use now: “We were always rounding up our daughter and her toys when dark came. She was too small to tell time, so we thought of using the coming on of the street light as a signal that it is time to come home from the neighbors and put her toys away in the garage.”