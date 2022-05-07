May 7, 1922: A century ago today, The Sunday Chronicle informed readers of a tragedy that took place the day before. “Engaged to be married and happy in the thought that on the morrow he would be borne by speeding wheels to her side, William G. Byrd, lineman for the Tennessee Eastern Electric company (sic), was hurled into eternity yesterday, while completing his last task in Johnson City, being instantly killed when he accidentally clasped a high voltage wire. Death came within a few short hours of the time when he was to take the train to Maryville where he was to have been wed today. Instead, the same train bore to his stricken fiancé the lifeless clay of him who was to have been her husband.”
“William Byrd went to his task yesterday morning with willing hands and a light heart. He had just notified the Tennessee Eastern Electric Company officers that he had secured employment in Maryville, with an aluminum company and would complete his work here Saturday afternoon and return to his old home.”
“He was a young man, twenty-five years of age, and readily admitted to his fellow workmen that he received a letter from his fiancée every day; that they were to be married ‘right away,’ and that his return home — his home and hers – after the day’s work was done, was that the wedding might take place. The position he had secured there, if is said, was the one he had held before, and there he and his bride were to make a home of their own.”
“His work here on yesterday morning on the last day of his connection with the local company before starting to claim his bride and begin his new employment was to run a wire from the ‘lead’ wire on the poles, into a theatre building. He was on the pole the work was nearly complete. His foot touched a large wire, while he clasped a telephone cable above – that invisible flash of a pent-up thunderbolt snapped the thread of his life in a twinkling, his soul sped onward to the shores of eternity, to wait through the years for those that were then waiting on him, and only the silent clay in the form of that morning’s bridegroom, made the trip back home – and home to her.”
“The accident occurred in the rear of the Liberty theatre building between Roan street (sic) and the railway while Byrd and Sam Johnson were installing a wire into the theatre to operate a motor.”
“Byrd had climbed the pole with the steel clinchers used by linemen, strapped to his legs, and it is said, with one leg thrown over the cross-arm, he caught hold of a telephone cable running just above the pole, but not attached to it, and at the same time touched one of the 2300-volt lead wires with his foot, completing the circuit, since the telephone cable is grounded with stay wires.”
“It is thought that the metal climber on his foot touched the high voltage wire. He was brought to the ground by other linemen, who climbed the pole and lowered the body with ropes, after the current had been cut off at the power station.”
“Witnesses state that after receiving the shock, Byrd hung on the cross-arm with his legs until he was lowered, which required some four or five minutes. Ambulances arrived on the scene promptly, and the pulmotor was applied, without effect. Drs. Randall, Wallace and Matthews arrived within a few moments, and Byrd was pronounced dead.”
“The body was taken in charge by local undertakers and shipped to Maryville on Southern train No. 25 yesterday afternoon.”
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle on other days of the week.
May 7, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Plans for the Jersey Heifer Show to be held here June 20 will be discussed at a meeting of the agricultural committee and Jersey breeders from the upstate area, scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday at the Chamber of Commerce office in Johnson (sic) Sevier Hotel, R. R. Jackson, Chamber agricultural committee chairman, announced yesterday.”
“More than 50 animals from some of the best Jersey herds in the state will be displayed, a spokesman said.”
“The show had originally been set for Chattanooga, but due to the buying power from this end of the state, it was changed to Johnson City.”
May 7, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle aimed to begin their readers’ day with a laugh. Under “Today’s Chuckle,” readers read, “Young steno to boss: ‘Well, if you can’t give me a raise, what about giving me the same pay oftener?’”
May 7, 1961: In over-the-masthead headlines, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reminded readers, “City Election Scheduled Tuesday; Your Vote Counts.”
May 7, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that, “A variety of spring wildflowers are to bloom and ready for the Carter County Wildflower Tour Friday and Saturday.”
“Carter County Chamber of Commerce urges that reservations for the traditional dinner at 6:30 p.m., Friday at the American Legion Building here be made without delay. Deadlines for acceptance of the reservations is Thursday at 5 p.m.”
“Ralph Steadman and William H. Wallace, Kingsport, will present a selection of color slides at the dinner.”
“Participants in the Saturday morning tour of the Roan Mountain woodlands in the vicinity of the Twin-Springs Recreation area are urged to meet at the Lynnwood Hotel on Elk Avenue at 8 a.m.”
May 7, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported news with a dateline from Elizabethton. “A book sale scheduled today at Sycamore Shoals Hospital has been postponed.”
“According to an announcement from the hospital, a truck carrying the books to Elizabethton had an accident.”
“The sale will be rescheduled at a later date.”