May 7, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported that “General John T. Wilder states that a sale of the Carnegie blast furnace – at Carnegie, two miles north of Johnson City, has been consummated with Geo. Abington Parker – of England. The price of the sale is not given. It is understood that the furnace may be removed to Cranberry.”
“The furnace was built in 1891 at a cost of nearly $200,000 and is of 150 tons capacity. It was never put in blast and has been taken care of all of these years. It is one of the best constructed furnaces in the south.”
Cranberry, North Carolina is located about 26 miles from Johnson City.
Two hundred thousand dollars in 1891 is now worth about $6.612 million, according to www.in2013dollars.com
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 7, 1923: A century ago today, The Johnson City Daily Staff reported “On Saturday, May 5th, Etta Mae Travis entertained a number of young folks in celebration of her fourteenth birthday.”
“The party which began at 4:00 o’clock and continuing until 6:00 was enjoyed by all in attendance with games and music.”
“The color scheme of pink and white decorations, with burning candles was carried out throughout the entire house.”
“At five o’clock the guests were invited by Mrs. Travis into the beautifully decorated dining room, where she, assisted by Mrs. David T. Reeves and Mrs. George Travis served a delightful ice course.”
“The elaborate, birthday cake, which was a gift from the father, was the important feature of the dining table, being pink and white and on which was burning fourteen pink candles.”
“The useful assortment of presents speaks of the popularity of the hostess.”
“Those present were: Freddie Lee White, Julia Brewer, Ruth Lynville, Pauline Remine, Ruth Johnson, Hazel Hopper, Ruth Carroll, Vivian White, Mildred Fricks, Wallace Kilby, Seviere Sabin, Della Higgs and Frank Morrell.”
May 7, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle printed a news account entitled “Quick Catchup On War News For The Fellow In a Hurry”. It was supplied by The Associated Press.
“Aerial – U. S. bombers attack five Romanian rail points from Italy; Britain-based planes rock German invasion defenses in France.”
“Italian – Germans, fearing big land attack, move civilians from behind their lines beyond Fifth Army’s main front.”
“Invasion – Britons told invasion begun by serial hammering, to be followed by land push; Rommel says invasion is imminent.”
“Russian – Red fleet and bombers sink eight more Axis ships off Sevastopol, where Germans reported beating off heavy attacks.”
“India – Allies knock Japanese out of important Kohima points and continue advance.”
“Chinese – Japanese threaten gateway to interior of China with 30-mile breakthrough.”
“Pacific – Ponape struck by Allied bombers again; other Jap holdings also raided.”
May 7, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The auditorium-armory, proposed for the city, and the annual budget of the Chamber of Commerce will be discussed by the chamber’s board of directors meeting at noon Monday at a luncheon at the John Sevier Hotel, Joe B. Jared, chamber president said.”
“The meeting will be the first business session of the new chamber year.”
May 7, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported sad news regarding a prominent local citizen. “Mrs. Nell Jennings Dossett, wife of Burgin E. Dossett, president-emeritus, East Tennessee State University, died at 6:20 a. m. today at Fort Sanders Presbyterian Hospital, Knoxville.”
“She was a native of Campbell County, and a daughter of the late John and Julia Forrester Jennings, Sr. The Dossetts were married at Jacksboro in 1925.”
“Survivors in addition to her husband are two sons, Dr. Burgin Estel Dossett Jr., city, and Thomas, Kingsport; three daughters, Ann Dossett, city; Mrs. Robert (Mary Julia) Webb, Concord; Mrs. Payson (Eugenia) Matthews, Somerville, and 11 grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Mrs. William (Caroline) Perkins, Alcoa.”
“Mrs. Dossett was district manager for Field Enterprises Educational Corp. for more than 15 years and owned and managed The Three Sisters Antique Shop, Jonesboro.”
“She was educated in La Follette public schools and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and taught in Jacksboro and Knoxville schools for several years.”
“The Dossetts lived at Febuary Hill, Jonesboro, since 1968, following the retirement of Burgin Dossett Sr., at ETSU where he had been president since 1949.”
“Mrs. Dossett was a member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Friendly Sunday School Class and the Women’s Circle. She taught in the Sunday School department and was a former superintendent of the primary and junior departments of the Sunday School.”
“The family said that a memorial will be established (several indecipherable words) Foundation.”
“Mrs. Dossett was active in civic affairs and organized the Earth, Trees, and Seeds Garden Club. She was a past president of the University School Parent-Teacher Association, a member of the Jonesboro Historical Commission, the Association for the Preservation of Antiquities, the American Legion Auxiliary, and a former member of the Monday Club.”
“Funeral is tentatively set for Wednesday afternoon at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church.”
“Hartman Funeral Home is in charge.”
Jacksboro, Tennessee is located approximately 137 miles from Johnson City. Jacksboro is in Campbell County.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1973.
La Follette, Tennessee is located about 142 miles from Johnson City. It is also located in Campbell County.
May 7, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge informed readers that “If enthusiasm works, then the ‘new’ Jonesborough Repertory Theater is sure to be a success.”
“Pam Hurley, artistic director and producing director, has a whole lot of enthusiasm.”
“JRT had a long and honorable history, although it had faded away a bit in recent years.”
“Pam wants to restore that good reputation.”
“A six-show schedule is in place for 1998, starting with Arsenic and Old Lace next Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It will star Shelley Mangiacotti, Cassandra Moore, and Joe Garber. Amye King Roberts is the show’s director.”