Today in Johnson City History

May 7, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported that “General John T. Wilder states that a sale of the Carnegie blast furnace – at Carnegie, two miles north of Johnson City, has been consummated with Geo. Abington Parker – of England. The price of the sale is not given. It is understood that the furnace may be removed to Cranberry.”

“The furnace was built in 1891 at a cost of nearly $200,000 and is of 150 tons capacity. It was never put in blast and has been taken care of all of these years. It is one of the best constructed furnaces in the south.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

