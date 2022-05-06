May 6, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported several news items, as well as brief advertisements, of local interest.
Readers learned that, “Hon. J. T. Browning is back from Nashville, and will spend the summer at home.”
“You can buy 100-piece dinner sets, genuine imported ware, beautiful decorations, for $8.50, at S. B. White.”
“Wade Whiteside is at home from Tazewell county (sic), Va., where he is employed at a sawmill, and will spend several days with his parents.”
“John Bolin died at the residence of Wm. Weaver in Carnegie, last Saturday morning of consumption. He was 31 years old and unmarried. He came here from Sullivan county (sic) just a week before he died, and his remains were taken back for burial near Piney Flats.”
“S. A. Brown, a Greeneville druggist, is with McFarland Bolton a few days during the absence of W. L. McFarland on piscatorial business.”
“Rev. D. N. Good organized a large Sunday school at Piney Flats last Sunday and preached at Watauga Sunday night.”
“Gus Sparks, a genial manipulator of the lightning key in the Western Union office at Knoxville, was up this week visiting his parents.”
“Mrs. Annie Larranee of Jonesboro has been visiting friends in the city for several days.
“Prof. J. Wm. Humphreys made The Comet a visit Tuesday, and reports his wife, who has been critically ill, as very much better.”
“J. A. Mathes & Co., have rented the Gabe Harris corn mill on Jobe street (sic), and will operate the same at full capacity in connection with their extensive floor trade.”
“Fred Weiler, Andy Lusk and Will Owens, three of our base ball (sic) boys, played with Bristol in the King College vs. Blacksburg game there on the 27th. The score stood 3 to 4 in favor of Blacksburg.”
“The talent of Bristol presented ‘The Social Glass’ in the Opera House last Friday and Saturday nights. It was well done and drew a large house on both nights.”
“The base ball (sic) nine of Bristol, and that of Johnson City, met on the diamond here last Friday and our boys didn’t do a thing to them. The score was 26 to 6 in favor of the home team.”
“Geo. R. Brown, the popular European Hotel man, is moving his restaurant from the Harris block to the Harr block this week. He is remodeling and fitting up a nice, convenient and commodious place in his new house.”
“One of the large grey horses, Frank Stratton drives in his carriage, dropped dead in the harness on Market street (sic) near the bridge last Friday evening. His death was the result of heaves.”
“The motion for a permanent receiver of the Co-operative Town Company, at Elizabethton, was argued before Judge South of the chancery court at this place last Saturday and Monday. The case was compromised, the town company promising to pay in a certain amount of funds by August.”
“The following lawyers and citizens of Elizabethton were in the city Monday: Dr. E. E. Hunter, P. H. Dungan, G.E. Boren, John Tipton, C. C. Collins, John Simerly, A. H. Tipton, C. F. Toncray, R. A. Smith, J. H. Tipton and Dr. Cameron. Most of them were connected with the Co-operative Town Company before Chancellor Smith.”
Eight dollars and fifty cents in 1897 currently has the purchasing power of about $290, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Tazewell County, Virginia is located about 105 miles from Johnson City.
Carnegie is a neighborhood in Johnson City.
We now refer to consumption as tuberculosis.
Mr. McFarland was most likely on a fishing trip.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Heaves is a respiratory illness affecting horses.
May 6, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported exciting news about a local company. “The ‘Tannery’ in Johnson City will resume operations at once.”
“Telegraphic devices have just been received, ordering that the plant start work at the earliest possible date. Superintendent Fred Artz on yesterday began preparations for getting the establishment in shape and communicating with employees and hands, looking to opening up the various departments; and by Monday, it is said that a considerable number of hands will be at work on minor repairs, renovations and adjustments, so that the tanning operations may start without delay.”
“The local plant is known as the Union Tanning company (sic), a branch of the Central Leather company (sic) and has been idle for just one year. Market and business conditions have became such that the demand for leather and leather products has become stronger; and the call has just come for re-opening the Johnson City tannery.”
“The establishment, which is located on the Southern railway, near the freight station, will be brought up to full capacity as early as possible. Some work will be required of a preparatory nature, to get the machinery and equipment in shape to receive and turn out the product, and following this employees will be added as needed, with the probability that it will be in full operation within three or four weeks.”
“The capacity of the plant is about 250 hides per day, employing from 75 to 125 men, in the various seasons of the year. Practically all the green hides come from Western packing centers; are made into leather here and re-shipped to manufacturing points. The re-opening of this industry is hailed as a sign of returning activity in business in this section, and an indication off (sic) bettered conditions generally, since this plant is one of several operating over the entire country.”
“The local plant is said to be the oldest manufacturing industry in Johnson City, having been established in 1882, and having been in operation the greater part of the past forty years. The original industry was established by Horton and Gildersleeve; was later the Watauga tannery, and finally the Union Tanning Company. It has always been considered one of the leading establishments in this section.”
May 6, 1988: Ground was broken for an addition to the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce. (Source: More History of Carter County. Frank Merritt.)