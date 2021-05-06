May 6, 1840: The Whig reported on a recent death in the community. “Died at the residence of her Mother (sic), Mrs. Aiken, of Washington co. (sic) Tenn., on Sunday morning (indecipherable), Mrs. Eliza J. Carter, in her 42nd year of age.”
The Whig was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1840.
May 6, 1886: The Comet reported, “Messrs. Crandall & Shuler have arrived in Johnson City and have opened the Bank of Johnson City, in the west room under Jobe’s Hall. A fire-proof (sic) vault is being erected and inside of it will be placed a splendid Hall’s burglar proof steel safe, with a time lock. The gentlemen who will conduct the banking business came to this community with the highest recommendations. They have plenty of capital and are now ready for business. The bank will be a great convenience to Johnson City and will no doubt prove to be a paying institution.”
May 6, 1891: The Comet reported on two important business happenings in Johnson City. “The noted Bee Hive, which has been located on Market street (sic) since its proprietors, Ward & Friberg, came to this city, is now being moved to East Main street (sic). These gentlemen will continue the Bee Hive in the popular stand where W.G. Graham & Co., did a wholesale grocery business. Mr. Ward has been doing a good business since he came here and he expresses himself that he is in the right place when he is in Johnson (City). He came to this place from Dakota.”
Next, readers learned about the iron furnace. “The Carnegie iron (sic) furnace (sic) moves on toward completion as rapidly as a great thing can move. A look at it from without would leave the impression that is practically finished. So it is, and yet there is quite a considerable work to do yet before it can go into blast. There are now on the side track cars loaded with the engine machinery. No time will be lost in putting the engines in place and when they are fixed there is but little more to delay the furnace from going into blast.”
May 6, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff carried an interesting advertisement in the classified section. “Cash for Old False Teeth. Don’t matter if broken. I pay $2.00 to $15,000 per set, also cash for old gold, silver, platinum, dental gold and old jewelry. Will send cash by return mail and will hold goods 10 days for senders approval of my price. Mail to L. Maxer, 2007 S. 5th St., Philadelphia, Pa.”
May 6, 1921: Exactly one hundred years ago, with a dateline from Norfolk, Va., The Rapid City Daily Journal reported a former Johnson Citian had recently received a patent. “An airplane with wings that flap like a bird has been patented by Thomas J. Bird, formerly of Johnson City, Tenn., now a resident of Hampton, Va. It can get up from the water as well as it can from land. It is different from the rigid winged airplane, which receives the impetus from a rapidly revolving propeller. In several tests the machine has proven that it can fly, and it is claimed by the inventor and government experts that it will probably prove a much better flyer than the present-day airplane.”
“Mr. Bird says his machine in the take off and flight through the air does not create or require a vacuum, as does the present-day airplane. Mr. Bird, who is a marine engineer, several years ago took a course in aviation at San Diego, Cal., and became a regular licensed aviator. His idea was to do away with the present propeller and construct a machine with moveable wings or planes that would flap like any winged creature of the sky.”
The Rapid City Daily Journal was published in Rapid City, South Dakota. It is now published as the Rapid City Journal.
Johnson City did not have any newspapers published in 1921.
May 6, 1934: The Johnson City Chronicle reported news of a recent meeting. “Dr. C.W. Brabson and Dr. E.T. West were speakers before the Washington County Medical Society Thursday evening at the monthly dinner program meeting at the club room of the Hotel John Sevier.”
“Plans were made to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the local Society at the June 7 meeting. Speakers of note are being secured and the occasion promises to become a gala one, state officials.
“At the suggestion of public health officials, it was agreed that in the future immunization of school and pre-school children for diphtheria, small pox and typhoid will be done by the family physicians, replacing the service rendered the past three years by city and county health authorities.
“The group endorsed the plan to form private ownership to city transfer the Appalachian Hospital ownership if the loan of $200,000.00 is secured from the PWA for the purpose of enlarging the present building and purchasing additional equipment.”
The Appalachian Hospital eventually became known as Memorial Hospital. Memorial Hospital was the forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
Two hundred thousand dollars in 1934 now has the purchasing power of about $3,953,388. (www.in2013dollars.com)
May 6, 1940: The Johnson City Press reported “North Side school (sic) will observe National Music Week in special assembly program this week.”
“The Science Hill high (sic) school (sic) orchestra will give a concert Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. on the North Side grounds. Parking space will be reserved for cars.”
“Miss Helen Trivett’s music pupils will give a chapel program at North Side Thursday at the assembly hour, 10:30 a.m.”
May 6, 1954: With a dateline from Mountain City, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about a Johnson County member of the military. “Cpl. Robert C. Ketron, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Ketron of Mountain City, has returned home from Korea under the existing Far East Air Force rotation policy.”
“He served with the 417th Engineer Aviation Brigade, which directs the activities of the engineer aviation units as a part of the UN effort to maintain peace and prevent future aggression.”
May 6, 1964: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Hubert Harrah, Elizabethton, suffered leg injuries when a piece of metal thrown from a power lawnmower struck his right leg. He was treated and released at Memorial Hospital for the injury.”
