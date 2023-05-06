May 6, 1891: The Comet reported several news accounts concerning area residents. Among them were: “S. C. Williams was up from Jonesboro yesterday”
“A. R. Johnson will go up to Elizabethton today on legal business.”
“Chas. Carr and James Martin went up the Narrow Gauge yesterday.”
“C. S. Davis, constable of the 18th district, was in the city yesterday.”
“G. W. and Mrs. St. John, of South Watauga, were in the city yesterday.”
“J. F. Toney, W. B. McNabb and Peter Elkhorn, returned yesterday from Knoxville.”
“Col. C. H. Nimson, superintendent of the E. T. & W. N. C. railroad, was in the city yesterday.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Shaner, proprietors of the Watauga Inn, of South Watauga, were in the city yesterday.”
“W. W. Kirkpatrick went down to Greeneville yesterday to look after the boys at that end of the clothing store.”
“Prof. J. W. C. Willoughby, President of Washington College, came to the city yesterday and returned to his home on the afternoon train.”
“Maj. A. H. Pettibone, W. D. Peters and W. D. Biddle all went up to Cloudland Hotel yesterday to enjoy a pleasant day on the mighty summit.”
“Hon. C. P. Toncary, of Elizabethton was in the city yesterday mingling with friends. He passed a few pleasant words with a Comet reporter and re-assured his hearty good will toward the paper financially if not politically.”
“Isaac Harr and Dr. J. W. Cox went out to Austin Springs yesterday on a fishing expedition. It turned cold soon after their departure. The Comet hopes to see them back this morning with a long string of their chosen fruit.”
“Col. T. E. Matson returned yesterday from a pleasant prospecting trip to the mountains. The Colonel seems to be interested in the great mineral belt, and especially in the fishing interests of the mountains whose streams he has been supplying with the brown German trout.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1891.
The Narrow Gauge refers to a railroad.
South Watauga was presumably located south of the current Watauga, Tennessee, which is located in both Carter and Washington Counties, according to Holly Davison, former mayor of Watauga.
Washington College is a community in rural Washington County. In 1891, Washington College was an educational institution, functioning as a college.
The Cloudland Hotel was located on Roan Mountain, which is about 24 miles from Johnson City.
Austin Springs is a community in Johnson City. In 1891, it was located in rural Washington County.
May 6, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported several brief news accounts of interest to area citizens. “Gen. Wilder returned last night.” There was no mention made of where Gen. Wilder had been.
“H. C. Remine is up from Limestone.”
“Hon. W. P. Dungan was in Johnson City yesterday.”
“Mrs. James A. Martin is visiting friends in Bristol.”
“Mrs. Col. E. C. Reeves is visiting her father near Blountville.”
“Hon. C. P. Toncray was down from Elizabethton yesterday.”
“Maj. Bradshaw, tax assessor, was up from Jonesboro yesterday.”
“Tim Patty, the great medicine man of the emigrant agents, came to the city last night.”
“Rev. Motley, of Virginia, will preach in the Christian church Sunday morning and Rev. Lilly in the evening.”
“Rev. J. C. Cowan went down to Leesburg yesterday, and will hold a meeting there to-day and tomorrow.”
“The M. E. Church will hold quarterly conference here today and tomorrow. Rev. S. G. Ketron, the presiding elder, will preach today at 10:30 a.m., and tonight at 7 o’clock. He will hold communion service tomorrow at half past ten o’clock.”
Limestone is a community in rural Washington County.
The reference to “Mrs. Col.” means that Mrs. Reeves’ husband was a colonel.
Blountville is the county seat of Sullivan County.
As in 1891, above, Jonesboro was still spelled that way in 1898.
Leesburg is a community in rural Washington County.
May 6, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Atlanta and a date from May 5. Readers learned that “Representatives of 2,000,000 American clubwomen continued arriving here today for the biennial council of the general federation of women’s clubs, which will open Monday with a meeting of the board of directors and state presidents at the Atlanta Women’s Clubhouse.”
“More than 2,000 delegates are expected to attend the council and members of the Atlanta women’s club, the hostess organization, have been working for months on plans for entertainment of the delegates.”
As a matter of comparison and curiosity, in 1923, the population of the United States was approximately 111,950,000, according to www.multpl.com.
May 6, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Morristown police have recovered a car reportedly stolen from C. C. Erskine, 205 East Watauga avenue, according to Plain Clothes Investigator W. T. Wheelock.”
“Bob Wilson, son of Assistant Fire Chief George W. Wilson, and a member of Company No. 4, West Market street station, is a patient in Veterans Administration Hospital, because of an old leg wound received while serving with the U. S. Marine Corps in the Pacific theatre, Chief L. L. Geisler said today.”
“A Chattanooga man was fined in Jonesboro town court yesterday on a charge of public drunkenness in a hearing before Recorder C. H. Haire.”
“Kyle Smith, 52, Piney Flats, received treatment yesterday for a cut on the hand sustained from a lawn mower.”
The Veterans Administration Hospital is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
Piney Flats is a community in Sullivan County.
May 6, 1973: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Mr. and Mrs. Eugene D. Loggans, 619 Franklin St., announce the engagement of their daughter Martha White to Keith Bennett Crutcher, son of Mr. and Mrs. Owen Lee Crutcher, 1511 N. Baxter St.”
“Miss Loggans is a 1969 graduate of Science Hill High School and is presently a senior at East Tennessee State University majoring in elementary education and early childhood education. She is a member of Kappa Delta sorority and Sigma Alpha Epsilon Little Sisters of Minerva.”
“Mr. Crutcher is also a 1969 graduate of Science Hill High School and will graduate in June from ETSU with a BS degree in biology and chemistry. He is a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and member of the United Student Body Senate. He is presently employed by Memorial Hospital.”
“Their wedding will be Aug. 4 at Downtown Christian Church.”
May 6, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported that “Marine Cpl. Michael D. Adams, son of Deborah G. Barnett, Johnson City, recently participated in a training exercise in the Arabian Desert while on a six-month deployment to the Mediterranean Sea with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked aboard the ships of the USS Guam Amphibious Ready Group. The exercise involved several days of weapons training and training in squad maneuvers and defensive posturing.”May 7, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported that “General John T. Wilder states that a sale of the Carnegie blast furnace – at Carnegie, two miles north of Johnson City, has been consummated with Geo. Abington Parker — of England. The price of the sale is not given. It is understood that the furnace may be removed to Cranberry.”
“The furnace was built in 1891 at a cost of nearly $200,000 and is of 150 tons capacity. It was never put in blast and has been taken care of all of these years. It is one of the best constructed furnaces in the south.”
Cranberry, North Carolina, is located about 26 miles from Johnson City.
Two hundred thousand dollars in 1891 is now worth about $6.612 million, according to www.in2013dollars.com
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 7, 1923: A century ago today, The Johnson City Daily Staff reported “On Saturday, May 5th, Etta Mae Travis entertained a number of young folks in celebration of her fourteenth birthday.”
“The party which began at 4:00 o’clock and continuing until 6:00 was enjoyed by all in attendance with games and music.”
“The color scheme of pink and white decorations, with burning candles was carried out throughout the entire house.”
“At five o’clock the guests were invited by Mrs. Travis into the beautifully decorated dining room, where she, assisted by Mrs. David T. Reeves and Mrs. George Travis served a delightful ice course.”
“The elaborate, birthday cake, which was a gift from the father, was the important feature of the dining table, being pink and white and on which was burning fourteen pink candles.”
“The useful assortment of presents speaks of the popularity of the hostess.”
“Those present were: Freddie Lee White, Julia Brewer, Ruth Lynville, Pauline Remine, Ruth Johnson, Hazel Hopper, Ruth Carroll, Vivian White, Mildred Fricks, Wallace Kilby, Seviere Sabin, Della Higgs and Frank Morrell.”
May 7, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle printed a news account entitled “Quick Catchup On War News For The Fellow In a Hurry”. It was supplied by The Associated Press.
“Aerial – U. S. bombers attack five Romanian rail points from Italy; Britain-based planes rock German invasion defenses in France.”
“Italian – Germans, fearing big land attack, move civilians from behind their lines beyond Fifth Army’s main front.”
“Invasion – Britons told invasion begun by serial hammering, to be followed by land push; Rommel says invasion is imminent.”
“Russian – Red fleet and bombers sink eight more Axis ships off Sevastopol, where Germans reported beating off heavy attacks.”
“India – Allies knock Japanese out of important Kohima points and continue advance.”
“Chinese – Japanese threaten gateway to interior of China with 30-mile breakthrough.”
“Pacific – Ponape struck by Allied bombers again; other Jap holdings also raided.”
May 7, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The auditorium-armory, proposed for the city, and the annual budget of the Chamber of Commerce will be discussed by the chamber’s board of directors meeting at noon Monday at a luncheon at the John Sevier Hotel, Joe B. Jared, chamber president said.”
“The meeting will be the first business session of the new chamber year.”
May 7, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported sad news regarding a prominent local citizen. “Mrs. Nell Jennings Dossett, wife of Burgin E. Dossett, president-emeritus, East Tennessee State University, died at 6:20 a. m. today at Fort Sanders Presbyterian Hospital, Knoxville.”
“She was a native of Campbell County, and a daughter of the late John and Julia Forrester Jennings, Sr. The Dossetts were married at Jacksboro in 1925.”
“Survivors in addition to her husband are two sons, Dr. Burgin Estel Dossett Jr., city, and Thomas, Kingsport; three daughters, Ann Dossett, city; Mrs. Robert (Mary Julia) Webb, Concord; Mrs. Payson (Eugenia) Matthews, Somerville, and 11 grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Mrs. William (Caroline) Perkins, Alcoa.”
“Mrs. Dossett was district manager for Field Enterprises Educational Corp. for more than 15 years and owned and managed The Three Sisters Antique Shop, Jonesboro.”
“She was educated in La Follette public schools and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and taught in Jacksboro and Knoxville schools for several years.”
“The Dossetts lived at Febuary Hill, Jonesboro, since 1968, following the retirement of Burgin Dossett Sr., at ETSU where he had been president since 1949.”
“Mrs. Dossett was a member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Friendly Sunday School Class and the Women’s Circle. She taught in the Sunday School department and was a former superintendent of the primary and junior departments of the Sunday School.”
“The family said that a memorial will be established (several indecipherable words) Foundation.”
“Mrs. Dossett was active in civic affairs and organized the Earth, Trees, and Seeds Garden Club. She was a past president of the University School Parent-Teacher Association, a member of the Jonesboro Historical Commission, the Association for the Preservation of Antiquities, the American Legion Auxiliary, and a former member of the Monday Club.”
“Funeral is tentatively set for Wednesday afternoon at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church.”
“Hartman Funeral Home is in charge.”
Jacksboro, Tennessee is located approximately 137 miles from Johnson City. Jacksboro is in Campbell County.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1973.
La Follette, Tennessee is located about 142 miles from Johnson City. It is also located in Campbell County.
May 7, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge informed readers that “If enthusiasm works, then the ‘new’ Jonesborough Repertory Theater is sure to be a success.”
“Pam Hurley, artistic director and producing director, has a whole lot of enthusiasm.”
“JRT had a long and honorable history, although it had faded away a bit in recent years.”
“Pam wants to restore that good reputation.”
“A six-show schedule is in place for 1998, starting with Arsenic and Old Lace next Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It will star Shelley Mangiacotti, Cassandra Moore, and Joe Garber. Amye King Roberts is the show’s director.”
