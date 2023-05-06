Today in Johnson City History

May 6, 1891: The Comet reported several news accounts concerning area residents. Among them were: “S. C. Williams was up from Jonesboro yesterday”

“A. R. Johnson will go up to Elizabethton today on legal business.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

