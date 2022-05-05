May 5, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morristown Gazette reported, “A bill applying for the appointment of a receiver for the Johnson City and Carnegie Street railway (sic) Company has been filed in chancery court at Johnson City. The application was made on behalf of the bondholders. The bill asks for the sale of all the property, franchise, and assets of the street railway company on one year’s time, and that it be wound up as an insolvent corporation.”
Morristown is approximately 66 miles from Johnson City.
The Morristown Gazette was a newspaper published in Morristown, Tennessee from 1867 until 1920. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 5, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “Monroe Vines said to have been intoxicated to the noticeable point, was taken in charge yesterday afternoon at a local theatre, and upon being searched, was found to have in his possession a small bottle of moonshine whisky. He was locked up for the night, in default of bond, and will be tried in police court this afternoon.”
May 5, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star, in a column titled “Hospital News” carried information about several area citizens. Readers learned that, “Dilliard Perry of Unicoi has been discharged following a minor operation.”
“Mrs. Coy Edmonson of Route 5, Johnson City, and infant son, Jimmie France, were removed Saturday to their home.”
“Mrs. Alice Simerly of Route 2, Roan Mountain, has been discharged from the St. Elizabeth’s Hospital following a minor operation.”
“Mrs. Mildred Campbell of 815 L Street has been discharged after a tonsillectomy.”
“Mrs. Roy Feathers of Route 1, Watauga, is improving after a major operation.”
“William H. Scott of 507 Field Road was admitted for medical treatment.”
“Miss Sue White of Hampton has been admitted for medical treatment at the St. Elizabeth’s hospital (sic).”
“Dr. Joe Hardin of Hampton condition remains unchanged.”
“Mrs. Joe Crumley of Route 5 was admitted for medical treatment.”
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital was a forerunner to Carter County Memorial Hospital, which opened on Aug. 1, 1959, was a forerunner to Sycamore Shoals Hospital, which opened in 1986.
Hampton is a community in rural Carter County.
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Mondays in 1947. May 5, 1947 fell on a Monday.
May 5, 1970: The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Gil Oxendine, presented their Spring Concert in the auditorium at Science Hill High School. Tickets were $1.50 for adults, with children and students being admitted free. The orchestra was accompanied by Munsey’s Chancel Choir and the Elizabethton Choral Club. (Source: Johnson City Symphony Orchestra program.)
One dollar and fifty cents in 1970 is now worth about $10.97, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
May 5, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle opined, “Barriers erected against women, whether by law or custom, are crumbling.”
“Hardly a day passes that there is not news of some breakthrough, here or elsewhere.”
“Recently a women’s division of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce was instituted, making it certain the Chamber will become less and less a male stronghold.”
“And this week the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a charter amendment passed by the General Assembly pertaining to membership on the City Board of Education. The charter had stipulated that no more than two of the five board members could be women. This section was eliminated, making it possible that a majority, or even all, of the members might be women.”
“This is as it should be. Offices should be filled by qualified people, whatever their sex, race, ethnic origin or creed. If the person can do the job, then nothing else should be required of him — certainly not by law.”
May 5, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with a dateline from Bakersville, N.C., and a byline from Michael Joslin, the Johnson City Press reported that “The Gudger House has overlooked this Mitchell County seat for more than a hundred years. Made of mountain hardwoods, such as chestnut, black walnut and poplar, and handmade bricks, it has become a town fixture.”
“It stood on the hill above Bakersville before the courthouse was built in 1907. It stood safely above the calamitous flood of 1916. And today, its latest owner, Bob Mickles, ensures it will continue to stand into the next millennium.”
“A relative newcomer to Bakersville, Mickles has brought the Gudger House back to life, He has restored the grounds and filled the venerable building with vintage furniture of the same era as its 1880 construction. And he has sought information about its history.”
“’Mr. John Gudger built it for his finance, Celia. The story goes that if he built the house on a hill, she would marry him. So he built it in 1880, and she married, him,’ Mickles said, leaning on a horse-drawn mowing machine placed in the yard as a period decoration.”
“Mary Lee Barron, a friend of Mickles and a lifelong Bakersville resident, lived below the Gudger House as a child, and now lives above it. Her memories preserve a living part of the old house’s history.”
“’I remember being there and playing there for years and years. My father and mother’s house was right below it, and we used to play together all the time,’ Barron said.”
“’John Gudger fought in the Civil War. He was a captain in the Confederacy. Of five brothers who fought in the Civil War, he was the only one who came back with any money. He won it playing poker, his granddaughter, Mary Miller, told me,’ Barron said.”
“One time when Mary Lee Barron had whooping cough, the family tried to keep Mary away from her, but they sneaked together, and were licking the same popsicle.”
“She recalls that many of the lawyers and the court stenographer would stay at the Gudger House during sessions of court. Benton McKinney, another Bakersville native, has told Mickles that the judge always stayed there.”
Regarding the workmanship of the mansion, “Original metal work can be seen in the walls, where hooks held the Gudger House sign, and in window frames. Also, the hinges of this part of the house are handmade.”
“’The front doors is made from chestnut that was on the property. In fact, all of the wood work was made from milled wood they cut right here to clear the property,’ Mickles said, pointing out a small hand crank in the middle of the door that powered the door bell (sic).”
“The upper porch overlooks the courthouse whose cupola dominates the town. Large dogwood trees and lilac bushes more than 100 years old land beauty and sweet odors to the scene.”
Bakersville, North Carolina is located about 36 miles from Johnson City.
Whooping cough can now be easily prevented by means of a vaccination.