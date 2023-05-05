Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

May 5, 1892: The Comet reported, “A little child of John O’Brien’s died at the home of its parents, in this city, Tuesday, and was buried at Union Church, on Cherokee, yesterday. The Comet expresses its sympathy to the parents in their bereavement. Just a precious jewel laid up in the land on high.”

May 5, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported “The Johnson City public library, which has been in existence for the past three years, is an institution that should have the support of every citizen of our town. The need of a library here had long been felt, but the idea of starting one originated with the ladies of the Monday Club.”

