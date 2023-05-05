May 5, 1892: The Comet reported, “A little child of John O’Brien’s died at the home of its parents, in this city, Tuesday, and was buried at Union Church, on Cherokee, yesterday. The Comet expresses its sympathy to the parents in their bereavement. Just a precious jewel laid up in the land on high.”
May 5, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported “The Johnson City public library, which has been in existence for the past three years, is an institution that should have the support of every citizen of our town. The need of a library here had long been felt, but the idea of starting one originated with the ladies of the Monday Club.”
“Their first step toward carrying their plan into execution, was inviting all the citizens of the town who were interested in the move to donate books, magazines, etc. About forty volumes of interesting books were donated, and with this small number of books the library was opened. A subscription of one dollar a year was asked from all those who wished to join and the money obtained from this source was used for buying magazines. The ladies of the club served in turn as librarian, and by entertainments of various kinds enough money was raised to meet the running expenses which were not large.”
“That faithful work has been done by the ladies in charge is proved by the library itself. From forty books to begin with it has grown to five hundred volumes of the very best books, and has a paid subscription for the next year for twelve of the best magazines published. The library needs a more generous financial support, and a larger list of subscribers would be very encouraging to the promoters of the enterprise who have worked, and are still working so hard to keep open in our midst an institution which must prove helpful to all.”
May 5, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported to readers that “The many friends of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Downs will be interested to know that their young son is improving after a serious illness at their home on Eighth Avenue.”
May 5, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported to readers that “Having wrecked the Germans’ rail transport system in northern France beyond immediate repairs, U.S. air forces in Britain turned yesterday to attacks on key airdromes, supply depots and other prime military targets behind Hitler’s Atlantic wall — another significant step toward invasion.”
“Some 250 Flying Fortresses made the principal assault on a Nazi airdrome in Holland, the weight of the blow indicating the field was a major base marked for obliteration of D-Day. Seldom have the four-engined heavy-weights been used in strength against such targets. Not a Fortress was lost in the saturation raid, though three escorting fighters were missing from scrambles in which nine German interceptors were destroyed.”
May 5, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from White Pine, Tenn., and a date of May 4. Readers learned that “Mrs. Clara Runnels was reported in satisfactory condition today after waking from a ’12-year sleep from a mild form of encephalitis.’”
“Dr. Jarret Williams said Mrs. Runnel’s illness was an ‘unusual case,’ and that she apparently had been unable to recognize anyone until recent weeks.”
“The 52-year-old woman lives here with her sister-in-law, Mrs. Alfred Sartain.”
“Mrs. Sartain said she was scared out of her wits recently when, as had been her daily custom for years, she went into Mrs. Runnels’ room and asked:”
“’Mrs. Runnels, how are you this morning?’”
“’I am just fine,” Mrs. Runnels replied. She opened her eyes and asked: ‘How are you?’”
“Mrs. Sartain said these were the first words Mrs. Runnels had spoken to her since she became ill.”
“Dr. Williams said that since this exchange, Mrs. Runnels has been up and about the Sartain home. He said she apparently remembers little, if anything, of the 12 years she spent in bed.”
“Mrs. Runnels has been a patient of his less than a year, Dr. Williams said, explaining that the doctor who formerly treated her is now dead.
White Pine is about 67 miles from Johnson City.
May 5, 1966: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle started their readers’ day with this chuckle: “During a coffee break: ‘I have to watch my weight or I won’t fit into my car pool.’”
May 5, 1973: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned of a ramp festival. With a dateline from Burnsville, N.C., “Burnsville will be the site of the annual Yancey County Ramp Festival today. The Chamber of Commerce sponsored festival will last from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the grounds of the town square.”
“Festival participants may purchase a plate of beans, ramps, and trimmings, referred to as the ‘poor man’s feast.’”
“Money collected from the event will be used to sponsor LuAnne Banks, Mayland Beauty Queen, in the Miss North Carolina pageant.”
Burnsville, North Carolina, is located about 51 miles from Johnson City.
Mayland, North Carolina, is located about 36 miles from Johnson City.
May 5, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, Johnson City Press learned news with a dateline from Elizabethton. “Twelve young speakers from schools in this area will compete in the Modern Woodmen of America Civic Oration Contest Saturday.”
“The topic is ‘A Most Memorable Event,’ said John Fetzer, a Modern Woodmen representative here. The contest will begin at 10 a.m. at Harold McCormick Elementary School, Cedar Avenue.”
“Contestants are Sarah Bassal and Megan Pearce, T.A. Dugger Junior High; Robert Reburn and Christopher Snyder, Shouns Elementary; Sarah Brown and Eric Allen, South Central Elementary; Katie Williams and Joey Cole, Unaka Elementary; Stephanie Godsey and Rachel Guthrie, Avoca Elementary; and Leslie Blowers and Jilian Clark, Harold McCormick Elementary.”
“Winners get trophies and cash prizes.”
