May 4, 1839: William Gannaway Brownlow and Mason R. Lyon “drew up a one-year contract in which Lyon agreed to ‘print, publish and deliver to subscribers’ a paper which Brownlow would edit ‘Exclusive control and management of the editorial department' was the responsibility of Brownlow who agreed to ‘devote time to editing … as he can conveniently withdraw’ from his business interest.” (Source: Early History of Carter County, Tennessee, 1760 – 1861. Frank Merritt.)
Retired Judge Lynn Brown reports that the name of the newspaper was the Elizabethton Whig. Later, Mr. Brownlow published the Jonesborough Whig, as well as the Knoxville Whig. He was also frequently referred to as “Parson Brownlow”, because he was a minister. However, Brownlow is best known as Governor of Tennessee from 1865 until 1869. Former Confederates were not fond of Gov. Brownlow.
Judge Brown also reports that Brownlow married Eliza O’Brien, from the Valley Forge O’Brien family. That family operated an iron furnace there.
May 4, 1904: With a dateline from Knoxville, The Chattanooga Daily Times informed readers that “D. M. Rose & Co., of this city, have been awarded the contract to furnish a large amount of material to be used on the National Soldiers’ home (sic) at Johnson City.”
With a dateline from Johnson City, the same issue of The Chattanooga Daily Times reported, “R. J. Lusk’s two children, Steward and little sister, have the smallpox at their home on Roan street (sic). James Curtis also has the disease. These are the only cases in this city.”
The National Soldier’s Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Smallpox can now be easily prevented by means of a vaccine.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1904; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 4, 1911: The Comet informed readers "Yesterday Mrs. John D. Longmire invited a few friends to luncheon in honor of Mr. Longmire’s birthday. An appetizing feast was spread out temptingly served and the guests were not only delighted but hoped John would live another hundred years and invite them upon every birthday. Those present were T. J. Carter and wife, O. T. Long and wife, A. H. Hamilton and wife, Jake Beals and wife, Misses Ludie Davidson, Cora Martin, Jennie Nelms; Frank Dolen, G. S. Galliher (sic) and Gen. Hamilton, of Fordtown.”
Fordtown is a community in rural Sullivan County.
May 4, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “Miss Hilda Evans was gracious hostess to the A.B.C. Club last evening at her home in the Southwest Addition. The reception rooms were brightened with lovely spring flowers, and at four tables the guests found their places by means of cunning score cards. The evening was spent in an interesting game of auction.”
“Prize, a handsome set of hand painted card table numbers, won by Miss Becky Summers.”
“Miss Evans, assisted by her mother, Mrs. R. H. Evans, served a tempting salad course. Those enjoying his delightful hospitality were:”
“Mrs. Stanley Barlow, Mrs. W. J. Barton, Jr., Mrs. Robert Gardner, Mrs. Lee Harr, Miss Mary Nelle Dosser, Miss Fanny Rhea Dosser, Miss Louise St. John, Miss Martha Mahoney, Miss Angeline Wofford, Miss Lena Saunders, Miss Louise Summers, Miss Becky Summers, Mrs. Lee K. Gibson, Mrs. Paul E. Devine and Mrs. Bronce McClain” (and) “Mrs. Mildred Exum Worley, Mrs. Stanyarne Little.”
The Southwest Addition is now more commonly referred to as the Tree Streets.
May 4, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of May 3 readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that, “A May Queen will be selected for the Elizabethton High School on Friday, May 9 at 1 p.m. A candidate has been selected from each class as follows: senior, Mildred Ruth Williams; junior, Betty Nowlin; sophomore, Patsy Hensley; freshman, Joan Carrier. The girl elected queen will choose her escort.”
“The program is sponsored by the Modern Thespians; honor club of the school, under the direction of Mrs. Robert Lacey. Funds will be used to help beautify the school campus.”
May 4, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle profiled Buddy Beckner, who was running for city commission. “T. F. ‘Buddy’ Beckner, Jr, born and reared in Johnson City … is a partner in the city’s oldest retail firm, Beckner’s. He was educated in the city’s public schools, is married and is the father of two sons, one of whom is a student at Stratton School.”
“Beckner, a past president of the Kiwanis Club, has taken an interest in civic affairs for some time. A member of King’s Mountain Post of the American Legion, he is a veteran of World War II: He served in both the European and Pacific theatres of operation.”
“Beckner is teamed with George Oldham and Louis Young on the Citizens Committee ticket seeing election to the City Commission. He, along with the other two candidates, as nominated by a large group of citizens who took cognizance of and deplored vice conditions in this city cited by the January grand jury.”
“Beckner is pledged to an effort to ‘clean up’ these conditions.”
“He is an active member of Munsey Memorial Methodist church (sic).”
May 4, 1966: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Plans for incorporation and other steps needed before launching its first membership campaign were discussed by the Board of Governors of the Friends of the Museum yesterday.”
“John J. Baratte, director of the B. Carroll Reece Memorial Museum, East Tennessee State University, told the board at a luncheon meeting that immediate actions are being taken to incorporate the Friends of the Museum in order to qualify for tax exemption.”
May 4, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported several unfortunate incidents that had recently happened to area residents.
Among the occurrences were, “Ethel Cable, 1710 W. Walnut St., told police Tuesday that several items, including a transistor radio alarm clock, a pocket knife, a man’s ring with an imitation diamond had been taken from her home. The theft report was investigated by Dets. Charles Miller and Wayne Adkins.”
“Bessie Price, 58, 704 Tipton St., Elizabethton, was admitted to Bristol Memorial Hospital last night after receiving burns from grease at her home. She sustained first degree burns to the face and second degree burns to the arm. Her condition was not listed.”
“Elizabeth Miller, 2, Rt. 2, Johnson City, was treated at Bristol Memorial Hospital last night for burns which she received at home from hot water which she spilled on herself. Burns were sustained to her arm and side.”
May 4, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press, “The Johnson City Monday Club, GFWC/TFWC, will meet Monday at noon at the Johnson City Country Club.”
“Installation of officers will be conducted by Monday Club State President Sue Walker, Knoxville.”
“A fashion show will be presented by Masengill’s Specialty Shop.”